Zac Bailey during the round 20 match between Richmond and Brisbane at the MCG on July 31, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ZAC BAILEY is happy to bide his time in Brisbane's forward line again this season but is ultimately eyeing a shift into the Lions' star-studded midfield.

Bailey will stay in Brisbane for at least the next four seasons after signing a new deal today that will take him through until the end of 2026.

FLAG READY? Loaded-up Lions hit new off-season heights

Playing predominantly up forward in 2022, Bailey kicked three or more goals on six occasions and finished the year with a career best haul of 37.

The off-season additions of midfielders Josh Dunkley and Will Ashcroft will make it even more difficult for Bailey to spend big chunks of time in the midfield in 2023.

But the 23-year-old is comfortable staying up forward for now and says the club's new recruits (which also include three-time premiership forward Jack Gunston and running defender Conor McKenna) means competition for spots in the 23 will be hotter than ever.

"Eventually I'd like to spend a bit more time in the midfield," Bailey said. "But at the moment, I'm pretty happy playing that small forward role and pinch-hitting in the midfield.

"I feel like my strength is to be used as that small forward and I can keep developing in that area.

"We've got such an exciting list at the moment ... it's going to be very tight for spots. Even last year it was tight, so to bring that sort of talent in is amazing and it's going to be really good for us."

Bailey kicked 16 goals in his first six matches last season (including a career-best haul of six against Gold Coast) and despite his form dipping partway through the year, he averaged 20 disposals and a goal a game in Brisbane's finals campaign.

He's missed just one game for the Lions in the past two years and has played 94 matches since his debut in 2018.

The only game Bailey missed in 2022 was due to a COVID-19 infection and his resilience was underlined during his match-turning performance against Carlton in August, a week after he had been hospitalised following the club's loss to Richmond in Melbourne.

Zac Bailey in action in Brisbane's Preliminary Final against Geelong at the MCG on September 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Having reached the preliminary finals last season, Bailey says the Lions are ready to go a step further in 2023, which marks 20 years since the third flag of the club's famous premiership treble at the turn of the century.

"It was an opportunity missed (in 2022), but we did make inroads and we did improve and beat some really good sides," he said.

"We just weren't able to get to the big dance in the end. But the boys are hungrier than ever to make it there."

Having signed a three-year contract extension in 2021, Bailey has now added another two-year deal, which will take him until the end of the 2026 season.