Josh Dunkley poses in his new club colours after Brisbane's training session at Brighton Homes Arena on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH pre-season now in full swing, players who opted for a fresh start have started to settle in at their new clubs.

With their new homes comes a new kit, with players keen to show off their new club colours.

Check out all the photos below.

Izak Rankine shows off the Adelaide colours after crossing from Gold Coast. Picture: AFL Photos

Luke Jackson poses for a photograph after Fremantle's training session at Cockburn ARC on December 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Jason Horne-Francis after Port Adelaide's training session at Alberton Oval on December 8, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Brodie Grundy in action during Melbourne's training session at Gosch’s Paddock on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Rory Lobb in action at the Western Bulldogs' training session at Skinner Reserve on January 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Tim Taranto poses for a photo during Richmond training on December 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom Mitchell poses for a photograph at Collingwood's training session at Olympic Park Oval on December 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Toby Bedford shows off his new colours after moving to GWS from Melbourne during the 2022 AFL Trade period. Picture: Getty Images

Jayden Hunt during West Coast's training session on December 14, 2022. Picture: West Coast Eagles FC

Karl Amon after Hawthorn's training session at Waverley Park on December 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Griffin Logue in North Melbourne colours after crossing from Fremantle. Picture: nmfc.com.au

Liam Jones in action during the Western Bulldogs' training session at Skinner Reserve on January 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Jacob Hopper during Richmond's training session at Punt Road Oval on December 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Schache during Melbourne's training session at Gosch's Paddock on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos