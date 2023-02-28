THE LIFE lessons learned from a game of footy take centre stage in the AFL's season launch campaign, released on Tuesday.

From the grassroots ovals in the suburbs, where junior players fall in love with the game while kicking the dew off the turf, to the nation's biggest arenas that play host to thrilling marks, nailbiting victories and crushing defeats, the 2023 TV campaign titled The Journey brings it all to life.

>> WATCH THE AFL'S 2023 SEASON LAUNCH AD BELOW

New GWS Giants captain Toby Greene's high-flying exploits feature, as does the mateship between freshly anointed Hawks skipper James Sicily and his explosive teammate Changkuoth Jiath.

The campaign also features new Adelaide forward Izak Rankine, Carlton's Coleman Medal champion Charlie Curnow, Melbourne superstar Christian Petracca, and Richmond triple-premiership star Daniel Rioli.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More It's time to fly! AFL goes back to grassroots with 2023 TVC Join us as 'The Journey' begins for the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

The game's big names are bookended by some of footy's youngest fans, who are soaking up the sage advice of a veteran junior footy coach delivering the time-honoured ritual of a pre-game speech.

And after all the emotion, drama and excitement? Well, it's time for those young footballers to seize the moment of their own. It's time to fly.

Young footballers run through a banner in the AFL's 2023 season launch TVC. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial, Kylie Rogers said the campaign captures the impact football has on people from all walks of life.

"For millions of Australians, football is more than a game – it’s a way of life and the fabric of our community. The AFL’s 2023 campaign is a celebration of everything we love about our spectacular sport," Ms Rogers said.

The 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership season begins on Thursday, March 16 when Richmond and Carlton play the first game of Opening Round at the MCG from 7.20pm AEDT. Tickets are available now.