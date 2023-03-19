Jordan Ridley celebrates a goal in the round one clash between Hawthorn and Essendon at the MCG on March 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON cult figure Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti has thrilled the Bombers faithful in their 59-point belting of arch-rivals Hawthorn.

In his first senior game since late 2021, McDonald-Tipungwuti generated the biggest cheers of the match when he was subbed into the game during the last quarter.

He kicked a goal moments later as Essendon started the regime of coach Brad Scott with the 19.10 (124) to 9.11 (65) victory.

HAWKS v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

McDonald-Tipungwuti, known as Walla, briefly retired from the AFL last year before he was talked into returning.

His goal capped an impressive Sunday afternoon for the Bombers at the MCG, with father-son recruit Alwyn Davey jnr also kicking a goal on debut.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Clear the runway, Davey Jnr is taking flight Alwyn Davey Jnr steals the show, scoring his first ever AFL goal

Forward Archie Perkins starred with 20 disposals, seven marks and three goals, while on-baller Darcy Parish racked up a game-high 37 disposals.

In his 200th game, Essendon midfielder Dylan Shiel left the field in the last quarter with a sore shoulder but returned to the contest after attention on the bench, while Hawks veteran Chad Wingard (calf) also went off in the final term.

Hawthorn had won their last five round one matches and used this season opener to honour the 1983 premiership team, who mauled Essendon in that year's Grand Final.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Nifty Menzie makes his mark Jye Menzie keeps the Essendon fight alive with this timely major

However, the Bombers had the much better sense of occasion, producing a solid win to give their fans a badly needed morale boost following a tumultuous off-season.

After Essendon opened with two quick goals, Hawthorn steadied and kicked the next four - including an outstanding piece of play from Wingard when his baulk left the Bombers' defenders flat-footed.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Wingard wizardry has the 'G shocked The Hawthorn onslaught continues with this dazzling Chad Wingard major

A late goal from Essendon's Jye Menzie restricted the damage to 10 points at the first change.

The lead switched repeatedly in the second term and so did play, as a succession of turnovers meant ping-pong football.

Midway through the second quarter, Changkuoth Jiath rivalled Wingard for goal of the day with his polished finish on the run.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Jiath stuns crowd with stellar strike Changkuoth Jiath polishes off his ferocious downhill charge with brilliant finish

It gave Hawthorn the lead again and they were looking more likely to break the game open.

But it was to be the Hawks’ last goal of the half, as former Melbourne forward Sam Weideman kicked two and Davey thrilled the Bombers fans just before the main break.

After missing a couple of chances, Davey kicked accurately from his set shot and Essendon led by 16 at half-time.

Perkins kicked two goals in the third quarter and lit up the game as Essendon overpowered Hawthorn with six goals to two behinds, for a 53-point lead at the last break.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Perkins brings the snags as Dons party continues The Bombers strengthen their dominant lead with these Archie Perkins gems

Hawthorn broke Essendon's run of nine goals when Luke Breust kicked his second, four minutes into the final term.

New Hawks captain James Sicily had 30 possessions in defence and on-baller James Worpel impressed with 14 contested possessions and seven clearances.

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti's playing footy ... again

It was an emotional affair late last season when Essendon favourite Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti announced his retirement. Bombers fans weren't getting much joy from gameday results as it was and now one of their few reasons for going to the footy was calling it quits. So when 'Tippa' ran onto the MCG as the activated sub in the final term the crowd went wild, but it was nothing compared to the eruption when he slotted a set shot just minutes later.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Tippa is back doing what he does best Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti marks his return to the AFL with a goal in style

Young Hawks just learning to fly

When Sam Mitchell posed with teammates after the 2015 Grand Final, the 22 players averaged 167 games. The Hawthorn side that ran out on Sunday averaged just 68. That's more than four full-seasons difference in experience. The result might not have been what supporters would have hoped for, but after watching Mitchell's young outfit take the game on early on Sunday fans of the brown and gold can be confident these young Hawks will take wing well before another 99 matches go by.

Fergus Greene celebrates a goal in the round one clash between Hawthorn and Essendon at the MCG on March 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Dons line up their ducks ... and shoot them

A first goal is always worthy of full-team celebrations, and the Bombers had four of them. It started with Will Setterfield and Sam Weideman slotting their first at a new club. Then it was Alwyn Davey jnr who brought the Essendon crowd to their feet with a debut major in his debut game. Could it get any better? Well, yes. A club favourite for his tireless work in defence, Jordan Ridley had gone 68 games without troubling the scorers, but as the Bombers blitzed the 2020 best and fairest winner found himself with the ball and running inside 50. His first career goal was slotted with the cool aplomb of a 500-goal full forward - his teammates reacted like it was his 1000th.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Fiery Ridley claims first career gem Essendon is red hot, as Jordan Ridley drills his first AFL goal

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 Caldwell delivers the bomb The Bombers are off to a hot start, as Jye Caldwell kicks this goal

00:43 Wingard wizardry has the 'G shocked The Hawthorn onslaught continues with this dazzling Chad Wingard major

00:38 Nifty Menzie makes his mark Jye Menzie keeps the Essendon fight alive with this timely major

00:42 Jiath stuns crowd with stellar strike Changkuoth Jiath polishes off his ferocious downhill charge with brilliant finish

00:51 Clear the runway, Davey Jnr is taking flight Alwyn Davey Jnr steals the show, scoring his first ever AFL goal

00:42 Fiery Ridley claims first career gem Essendon is red hot, as Jordan Ridley drills his first AFL goal

00:36 Perkins brings the snags as Dons party continues The Bombers strengthen their dominant lead with these Archie Perkins gems

00:32 Tippa is back doing what he does best Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti marks his return to the AFL with a goal in style

HAWTHORN 4.5 5.7 5.9 9.11 (65)

ESSENDON 3.1 8.5 14.8 19.10 (124)



GOALS

Hawthorn: Breust 3, Hardwick 2, Wingard, Jiath, Amon, Greene,

Essendon: Perkins 3, Weideman 2, Redman 2, Draper 2, Menzie 2, Setterfield, Ridley, Jones, Davey jnr, Caldwell, Durham, Heppell, McDonald-Tipungwuti

BEST

Hawthorn: Worpel, Ward, Sicily, Day, Hardwick

Essendon: Merrett, Parish, Perkins, Laverde, Setterfield, Redman

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Wingard (calf)

Essendon: Shiel (shoulder)



SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Conor Nash (replaced Jacob Koschitzke in the third quarter)

Essendon: Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (replaced Jones in the fourth quarter)