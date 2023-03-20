MELBOURNE gun Kysaiah Pickett and Sydney superstar Lance Franklin have both accepted their suspensions for high hits in their round one games.
Pickett was handed a two-match ban for his bump on Western Bulldogs midfielder Bailey Smith on Saturday night, while Sydney star Lance Franklin was hit with a one-match suspension.
The Match Review Officer graded Pickett's bump as careless conduct, high impact and high contact, leading to the two-game ban.
He is set to miss blockbusters against Brisbane and Sydney before returning to face West Coast in round four.
Pickett starred during the Demons' 50-point win against the Bulldogs, gathering 19 disposals and kicking four goals to go with his eight tackles.
Franklin's bump on Gold Coast defender Sam Collins during the final quarter of the Swans' 49-point victory was adjudged careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, triggering a one-game ban.
He is set to miss next week's match against Hawthorn, his former club, before returning to face the Demons in round three.
West Coast's Tom Barrass has escaped suspension for his striking offence on North Melbourne's Charlie Comben, which was graded careless and medium impact to the body. The Eagle can accept a $2000 fine with an early guilty plea.
Port Adelaide's Darcy Byrne-Jones has copped a $1500 fine for tripping Zac Bailey during the Power's win over Brisbane on Saturday, which can be reduced to $1000 with an early plea.