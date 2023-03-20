Nat Fyfe looks dejected after Fremantle's loss to St Kilda in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THROWING the baby out with the bath water is a knee-jerk response that Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir wants to avoid after Sunday's loss to St Kilda, but something will need to give for the Dockers to correct two concerning flaws out of round one.

A forward line with four tall targets, including Nat Fyfe, did not function against the Saints, while a lack of dare when moving the ball played into their opponents' hands at Marvel Stadium.

NINE THINGS WE LEARNED Secret weapon unveiled as Dees fire warning shot

Fortunately for the Dockers, there are options at selection to address both issues if they are willing to make changes ahead of Saturday's clash against North Melbourne at Optus Stadium.

The issues in attack start with tall pair Matt Taberner and Josh Treacy, and Fremantle's decision to substitute the former in the fourth quarter would suggest this is not simply a case of dropping the younger Treacy to find attacking balance.

Treacy (one goal and three disposals) dropped several marks he should have taken, while Taberner (one goal and nine disposals) did not look comfortable in the crowded tall forward line and didn't take a mark inside 50.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More AAA: Star's move 'not going to work', how Blues coughed it up Damian Barrett, Matthew Lloyd and Nat Edwards discuss the big round one storylines in Access All Areas

Redeployed forward Fyfe and star recruit Luke Jackson were also goalless, but don't expect either to make way to balance the structure after their first games in a new role and at a new club respectively.

If Taberner, who booted seven goals in a game as recently as round five last season, gets another chance then Treacy is the most likely omission, opening the door for one of Sam Sturt or Jye Amiss.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

Of that pair, it is the 190cm Sturt who would change the Dockers' forward structure with his new-found hunger for defensive pressure and ability to rotate higher up the ground.

Amiss, who made his debut against North Melbourne last year and stood up during last year's elimination final, should not be discounted if there are multiple changes in the forward line.

Small forward Michael Walters played managed minutes in a WAFL practice game on Saturday and got through unscathed to also put his hand up as he returns from an Achilles tendon injury.

Michael Walters poses for a photo during Fremantle's official team photo day on January 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

On the second issue confronting Fremantle, instilling a better balance between controlling possession and taking the game on is a must against North Melbourne, regardless of selection.

There are options for the match committee, however, if they do choose to inject more attacking players into the line-up up the ground and give their forwards a better chance.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

Wingman Nathan O'Driscoll is the standout option after returning from a foot injury in Peel Thunder's WAFL hitout.

O'Driscoll's attacking instincts, and what Longmuir describes as his "backyard footy" approach to the game, were on show repeatedly through 2022 as he kicked a series of long running goals.

If he is ready to return, the 20-year-old – who booted 10 goals from 12 games last year – could add a spark on the wing that was missing on Sunday once the Dockers worked the ball up the ground slowly.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More O'Driscoll shines with deadly precision Nathan O'Driscoll makes the most of his opportunities with this incredibly accurate goal from the boundary

A possible but less likely option is for second-year midfielder Matthew Johnson to be called on to make his debut after he was named as an emergency against the Saints and impressed with Peel, having remained in Perth.

Johnson has trained as both a winger and inside midfielder this pre-season and would bring skill and leg speed. Ethan Hughes and Liam Henry occupied wings against the Saints, with Henry the more daring of that pair.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Elsewhere in the midfield, the Dockers should back their inside ball-winners to respond after being beaten at the coalface by a more desperate opposition after the Saints had seven of the top nine players for groundball gets.

Selection alone will not fix the Dockers' ball movement issues, with Longmuir clear on Sunday night that his team needs to show more dare and take the fast-play opportunities when they present.

Selection should play a role this week, however, in getting those players with the tools to attack into the 22 against North Melbourne, and balancing a forward line that didn't function.