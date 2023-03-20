Brodie Grundy and Rory Lobb compete in the ruck during Melbourne's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round one, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

WESTERN Bulldogs forward Rory Lobb will miss Saturday night's match against St Kilda after undergoing minor ankle surgery, while small forward Cody Weightman is expected to miss at least another three weeks due to a groin problem.

Lobb has suffered discomfort in his ankle intermittently in recent years and the Dogs have opted for him to go under the knife to avoid further issues later in the year.

"Rory Lobb has developed some catching pain in his ankle, relating to some small loose bodies in the joint that have intermittently caused him issues in the last few years," said Chris Bell, the club's head medico.

"To minimise risk of him having recurrent issues, we have decided to be proactive and wash the loose bodies out with an ankle arthroscopy this afternoon.

"We will determine Rory's return to play plan following the procedure, but don't expect it to keep him out for too long."

Weightman is expected to miss another 3-5 weeks due to a groin problem that ruled him out of the season-opener against Melbourne.

He had been expected to return in the club's practice match against North Melbourne earlier this month before suffering a further setback.

Cody Weightman handballs during the Western Bulldogs' clash against West Coast in round 11, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Fellow small forward Arthur Jones, who has also been sidelined by a groin problem, will miss another one or two weeks.

In good news for the Dogs, key defender Liam Jones was cleared of structural damage on Sunday after suffering a neck injury against the Dees.

But the club is yet to decide if Jones will be fit to face the Saints.

"As expected, Liam still has some pain and muscle spasm associated with the injury, so we are working overtime to get him back on track and will determine his availability as the week progresses," Bell said.

Western Bulldogs' injury list

Liam Jones (neck): test

Rory Lobb (ankle): TBC

Arthur Jones (groin): 1-2 weeks

Ryan Gardner (elbow): 1-2 weeks

Tim O'Brien (hamstring): 1-2 weeks

Cody Weightman (groin): 3-5 weeks

Laith Vandermeer (leg): 4-5 weeks

Roarke Smith (foot): 4-5 weeks

Dom Bedendo (groin): Indefinite