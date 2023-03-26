CLUBS will consider offering three first-round picks for the No.1 selection in this year's draft, according to AFL.com.au's new show Gettable.

Bendigo Pioneers star prospect Harley Reid is the hot favourite for the top pick in the 2023 draft crop and begun his season in strong form on the weekend in the opening round of the Coates Talent League.

On AFL.com.au's new weekly trade, draft and free agency show Gettable, hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge said the wraps on gun midfielder Reid would see clubs throw big deals up for the No.1 pick.

>> WATCH GETTABLE IN THE PLAYER BELOW

"Over the last 12 to 24 months we've seen a trade for the No.1 pick as part of that mega trade that you revealed last year which saw the Giants move up to get Aaron Cadman. The year before we saw you report around Richmond and Adelaide bidding for North Melbourne's No.1 pick which was obviously rejected for them to take Jason Horne-Francis," Beveridge said.

"I reckon the hype around Harley Reid, if he's to replicate his bottom-age season, will be unlike anything we've ever seen. I reckon a club will offer three first-round picks for Harley Reid."

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More GETTABLE: Crazy price of No.1 pick, draft's 'highlight machines' Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge discuss the top 2023 draft prospects, R1 takeouts with a twist, the massive price of the No.1 pick

Melbourne last year put forward a deal including three first-round picks for Essendon's pick No.4, but it would also have seen the Demons get back the Bombers' pick 22 in that scenario.

However, Twomey said this year clubs would be looking to up the ante to claim the top pick.

"I think that will happen and I think those discussions are already happening within clubs to the point where [they're saying] 'How do we actually get enough picks to make a throw at the stumps no matter who finishes in last position?' [It's] about how you can actually tally up enough selections to at least put together an attractive offer," Twomey said.

"Everyone has their future first-round pick, 14 clubs have their first-round pick for this year and four clubs have an extra first-rounder for this year as well.

"There's clubs in different positions but most of them have this year and next year's picks so they'll be thinking 'How do you get an extra first-round pick in?' Do you trade a player out? Do you try to turn this year's pick into two selections and then use a future first-rounder to go with that?'"

