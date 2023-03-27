GOLD Coast defender Charlie Ballard has been banned for a week for striking Essendon's Matt Guelfi during Sunday's clash.

The incident occurred during the third quarter of the match, and has been graded as intentional conduct, low impact and high contact.

Ballard cops a week for strike on Guelfi Gold Coast's Charlie Ballard has copped a one-week ban for this hit on Essendon's Matt Guelfi

The Suns said on Monday night they were yet to make a decision as to whether they would challenge the suspension.

No further charges were laid, and no incidents required a further explanation.

Ballard becomes the second player suspended for striking during round two, with North Melbourne's Jy Simpkin also copping a one-week ban. Tiger Nathan Broad was also sent straight to the tribunal for his sling tackle on Patrick Parnell while Port Adelaide's Ryan Burton was suspended for two weeks for his sling tackle on Jamie Elliott.