Jamarra Ugle-Hagan celebrates with teammates during the R3 match between Western Bulldogs and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium on March 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

JAMARRA Ugle-Hagan shouldn't have had to do it after being subjected to racial abuse.

Because that shouldn't have happened in the first place.

But the 20-year-old showed maturity beyond his years, kicking the first goal of the match and lifting his jumper to point to his skin with pride - a mirror of Nicky Winmar's famous gesture a few weeks shy of the 30-year anniversary of that iconic moment.

BULLDOGS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

Ugle-Hagan finished with five goals, including the first and the last of the match, as the Western Bulldogs broke through for their first victory of the season, upsetting Brisbane 10.7 (67) to 7.11 (53) in a 14-point victory at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Ugle-Hagan rises to the moment in monumental performance Jamarra Ugle-Hagan boots an equal career-high five goals in a brilliant response to a difficult week

The margin didn't get beyond a Dogs third-quarter lead of 15 points, and it was tense right up until the final siren, with Eric Hipwood cutting the gap to two with five minutes remaining.

Aaron Naughton had two crucial moments late – soaring high to pluck the ball before getting it in deep to Bailey Williams, extending the margin back out to eight, and a key rundown tackle on Keidean Coleman.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Williams finishes truly after Naughton brings down a ripper Bailey Williams gives the Dogs some breathing room following a brilliant Aaron Naughton mark

The first half of the game was more stagnant than it should have been; both sides are capable of freewheeling, fast-flowing footy, but the respective full-ground defences made that impossible.

It was messy all round, with forwards unable to capitalise on opportunities, and defenders struggling to clear the ball effectively with poor skills.

Marcus Bontempelli was the star early as the Dogs came out full of fire after a lacklustre opening two weeks. The skipper was determined to set the tone, whether that was intercepting a Lions forward entry or having multiple involvements in a passage of play, finishing with 10 disposals at the first break and 28 for the match.

The Lions showed patches of promise, but were well-beaten at centre clearances and gave away a number of free kicks inside their defensive 50.

Slowly but surely the Dogs had kicked four consecutive goals across the second and third quarters before Jack Gunston finally saluted for Brisbane's third, fourth and fifth majors, having gone into half-time with 2.9 (17) in the bank.

Gunston's strong form was important given the struggles Joe Daniher had in front of goal, particularly early, missing two straightforward shots and attempting to pass off – but turning over – a third. He finished with 0.4 for the night.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Gunston strikes sweetly despite accidental studs Jack Gunston brings Brisbane back within a goal following a brilliant mark and goal

Lachie Neale found plenty of the footy, while Brandon Starcevich was steady in an under-the-pump defence.

Josh Bruce received treatment on split webbing in his hand in the third term, but played out the game.

Proud Ugle-Hagan stands tall

A week after Ugle-Hagan was subjected to horrific racial abuse, the rising young Dog produced the first goal of the game, following a turnover caused by debutant Arthur Jones. Ugle-Hagan's celebration produced an image of the ages, echoing Nicky Winmar's famous action by lifting his jumper and pointing at his skin with pride. Ugle-Hagan had taken a day off during the week, and it proved to be just the reset he needed, kicking five goals from nine touches.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan during the R3 match between Western Bulldogs and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium on March 30, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Remember me?

Last year's Western Bulldogs best and fairest winner Josh Dunkley stood shoulder to shoulder with former skipper Bontempelli at the opening bounce, decked out in his new Brisbane uniform. While he was treated to a chorus of boos for most of his first term, he settled to produce a steady performance against his former side. Occasionally going head-to-head with best mate Adam Treloar, Dunkley recorded 23 disposals and six tackles.

Josh Dunkley and Adam Treloar during the R3 match between Brisbane and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on March 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Lions fail to capitalise

The result continues Brisbane's topsy-turvy start to the year, having been well beaten by Port Adelaide but blasting Melbourne out of the water (until the lights went out late in that game). Expected to feature at the pointy end of the season once again after shaking the finals loss monkey off the back last year, Brisbane's backline struggled to counter the Bulldogs' forwards, and its delivery inside 50 did no favours to its forwards against the tall Dogs.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:50 Ugle-Hagan ignites the Dogs with an early major Jamarra Ugle-Hagan gets on the board following brilliant team play from the Dogs

00:43 Crafty Cameron sells candy to perfection Charlie Cameron shows all his tricks to kick his first goal of the match

00:33 Dogs respond through Baker brilliance Oskar Baker wrestles back the lead for the Dogs with a brilliant snapping goal

00:51 Gunston strikes sweetly despite accidental studs Jack Gunston brings Brisbane back within a goal following a brilliant mark and goal

00:29 Hipwood converts to provide grandstand finish Eric Hipwood gets an important goal for the Lions late as the match goes down to the wire

00:57 Williams finishes truly after Naughton brings down a ripper Bailey Williams gives the Dogs some breathing room following a brilliant Aaron Naughton mark

02:04 Ugle-Hagan rises to the moment in monumental performance Jamarra Ugle-Hagan boots an equal career-high five goals in a brilliant response to a difficult week

WESTERN BULLDOGS 1.2 4.3 8.4 10.7 (67)

BRISBANE 1.3 2.7 6.8 7.11 (53)

GOALS

Western Bulldogs: Ugle-Hagan 5, Lobb 2, Baker, Naughton, Williams

Brisbane: Gunston 3, Neale, Cameron, Rayner, Hipwood

BEST

Western Bulldogs: Bontempelli, Treloar, Ugle-Hagan, Macrae, English, Daniel

Brisbane: Neale, Ashcroft, Starcevich, Dunkley, Gunston, Andrews

INJURIES

Western Bulldogs: Bruce (hand)

Brisbane: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Western Bulldogs: Robbie McComb (replaced Rory Lobb in the fourth quarter)

Brisbane: Noah Answerth (replaced Darcy Fort in the third quarter)

Crowd: 23,665 at Marvel Stadium