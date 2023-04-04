Ed Richards during the R3 match between the Western Bulldogs and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium on March 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs half-back Ed Richards has signed a two-year extension that ties him to the Whitten Oval until at least the end of 2025.

As flagged in Inside Trading last month, Dogs list boss Sam Power has now secured the former first-round pick, after re-signing Sam Darcy, Tom Liberatore and Ryan Gardner on the eve of the season.

Richards' new contract will see the emerging star through to free agency.

The 23-year-old has made a fast start to 2023 after a breakout 2022 campaign to be ranked No.5 among general defenders this season, behind only Adam Saad, Nick Daicos, Jack Sinclair and Hayden Young, according to Champion Data's player ratings system.

Richards finished 10th in last year's Charles Sutton Medal and was named the most improved player at the club, after playing 22 games in a breakout 2022 campaign.

He is averaging 23.7 disposals, 10.7 contested possessions, 10 intercept possessions and 8.7 groundball gets – rated elite in all categories for a general defender – as well as 5.7 rebound 50s and 477.9 metres gained.

Richards played a key role in last Thursday night's win over Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, helping reignite the Western Bulldogs' season after a winless first fortnight.

Now Richards – who has famous Collingwood lineage – looms as a key part of a new-look defence, built around Liam Jones and featuring two All-Australian playmakers in Caleb Daniel and Bailey Dale.