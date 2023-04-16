Tyson Stengle nurses an injured wrist in the round five, 2023 Geelong and West Coast clash at Adelaide Oval on April 16. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG small forward Tyson Stengle is set for a stint on the sidelines with a suspected broken wrist after being subbed out of Sunday’s win over West Coast at Adelaide Oval.

The 2022 All-Australian exited the game at half-time after landing awkwardly in a tackle by Josh Rotham in the dying moments before main break.

Stengle’s left arm was trapped under his body and the former Richmond and Adelaide livewire immediately knew something was wrong.

The 24-year-old has been taken to hospital for an X-ray in Adelaide ahead of the Cats’ flight back to Melbourne on Sunday afternoon.

Tyson Stengle is tackled during the round five, 2023 Geelong and West Coast clash at Adelaide Oval on April 16. Picture: AFL Photos

The usual recovery time for a broken wrist is between six to eight weeks.

Geelong has a fairly clean bill of health at the moment, with Jack Henry (foot) and Sam Menegola (knee) both yet to play in 2023 and both expected to miss the first half of the season.

After losing the first three games of their premiership defence, Geelong is now 2-3 after two wins this week.

Chris Scott’s side added a 47-point win over the Eagles on Sunday to the 82-point demolition of Hawthorn on Easter Monday.