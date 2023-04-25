WE SHOULD have seen this coming.
Collingwood has recovered from 28 points down at three-quarter time to win an epic Anzac Day encounter over traditional rivals Essendon in front of a record crowd of 95,179 at the MCG.
Craig McRae’s side made winning tight games a work of art in 2022, banking nine by single digits during a dramatic rise from second last in 2021 to the second last weekend of last season.
And they essentially did it again on Tuesday.
After kicking only six goals across the first three quarters – and after conceding six goals to one in a third-quarter blitz from the Bombers – the Magpies booted the final seven goals of the game to be the side that jumped to 5-1 with the 13.12 (90) to 11.11 (77) win.
Brownlow Medal favourite Nick Daicos produced another phenomenal effort to start 2023, earning the Anzac Day Medal after kicking two crucial fourth-quarter goals to finish with 40 disposals, nine score involvements and 604 metres gained.
The 20-year-old showed just why he is one of the most valuable players in the competition, despite having just 31 games next to his name, accumulating plenty of the Sherrin across half-back and then firing in the middle and across half-forward when needed late.
The Magpies looked done at the final change. With a makeshift ruck division and key options missing at either ground, Essendon had the momentum and looked home.
But just like they proved time and time again in 2022, anything is possible under McRae, who has now won 22 of his first 31 games as a senior coach.
When Billy Frampton pushed forward and plucked a contested grab 25 metres out directly in front of goal, Collingwood suddenly had a pulse. When Ash Johnson thumped a shot in from outside 50 that cleared the fence, there was a proper heartbeat. And when Jack Ginnivan kicked a goal after a Daicos goal, the Magpies were never losing.
With Sam Draper and Andrew Phillips dominating across the past fortnight, it was always going to be a massive ask for ruckman-turned-forward-turned-defender Frampton to limit the influence of the emerging star and the journeyman, but he did.
Despite losing the hit-out count comfortably to the Bombers, Collingwood’s midfield won the midfield battle, amassing 19 more inside 50s and 21 more contested possessions.
Jordan De Goey (28 disposals, seven clearances, two goals), Josh Daicos (30 disposals, 10 score involvements), Steele Sidebottom (30 disposals and 10 score involvements) and Tom Mitchell (23 disposals and eight tackles) were all highly influential in a memorable performance by the Magpies.
Scott Pendlebury produced another vintage performance in the first half before his game was ended when he was poked in the eye in the last quarter.
For most of the first three quarters, it was Essendon – not Collingwood – that looked like exiting round six with five wins on the board. The club that had renovated its football department, administration and board over the off-season looked the better side until the players left the huddles ahead of the final 30 minutes.
With Kyle Langford hitting the scoreboard again with three goals and Mason Redman dictating traffic in defence with 23 disposals and 540 metres gained, the Bombers looked destined to claim another scalp after upsetting premiership contenders Melbourne during Gather Round.
But it wasn’t to be. Essendon will be disappointed with the finish, but lost no fans with the way they performed on a big stage. This time last year they were on their way to a seven-win season. Brad Scott has reignited this underperforming powerhouse.
Essendon midfielder Jye Caldwell might receive MRO scrutiny for whacking Nick Daicos in the stomach in the second quarter. Daicos was floored and came from the ground briefly, before returning.
Bargain recruit answers the call
This wasn’t the role Collingwood sold to Billy Frampton, but he won’t care. After playing just 24 games across eight seasons in South Australia, the West Australian has now played the past six games in a row and played in the biggest game on the home and away fixture. With a key position crisis all over the ground, Frampton was used almost exclusively in the role he started his AFL career in, and he not only limited the influence of in-form ruck pair Sam Draper and Andrew Phillips, Frampton amassed 27 hit-outs, 15 disposals and a crucial goal. Talk about a value recruit.
Weideman stands tall
The former top-ten pick has endured an interrupted start to his new life in red and black, but on Anzac Day, against the side where his famous grandfather, Murray Weideman, was a member of the team of the century and a two-time premiership player, Sam Weideman showed the first signs that his decision to change clubs might work. Weideman slotted 2.2 from 18 disposals and eight marks, including three contested – the most on the ground.
Record crowd for blockbuster fixture
With two sides humming at 4-1 and sublime April weather – 25 and sunny – there was no excuse not to turn up on Tuesday. And turn up they did. The record crowd was set in the first encounter back in 1995 when 94,825 crammed into the MCG. Since then, the crowd has eclipsed 90,000 seven times. 84,205 turned up last year when Jack Ginnivan claimed the Anzac Day Medal. But on Tuesday, a new record was set with 95,179 people flocking to the MCG.
ANZAC MEDAL VOTING
12 - Nick Daicos (Collingwood)
6 - Steele Sidebottom (Collingwood)
4 - Jordan De Goey (Collingwood)
1 - Mason Redman (Essendon)
1- Darcy Moore (Collingwood)
Judges' votes
Brian Taylor (Channel 7): Nick Daicos, Steele Sidebottom, Jordan De Goey
Kate McCarthy (Triple M): Nick Daicos, Jordan De Goey, Mason Redman
Jay Clark (Herald Sun): Nick Daicos, Steele Sidebottom, Jordan De Goey
Anna Harrington (AAP): Nick Daicos, Steele Sidebottom, Darcy Moore
COLLINGWOOD 1.4 5.7 6.10 13.12 (90)
ESSENDON 3.2 5.5 11.8 11.11 (77)
GOALS
Collingwood: De Goey 2, N. Daicos 2, Johnson 2, Ginnivan 2, McCreery 2, Pendlebury, Sidebottom, Frampton
Essendon: Langford 3, Weideman 2, Stringer, Martin, Draper, Perkins, Davey Jnr, Menzie
BEST
Collingwood: N.Daicos, De Goey, Moore, Maynard, J.Daicos, Sidebottom, Frampton
Essendon: Redman, Langford, Martin, Parish, Draper, Weideman
INJURIES
Collingwood: Pendlebury (head)
Essendon: Laverde (shoulder)
SUBSTITUTES
Collingwood: Will Kelly (replaced Nathan Kreuger in the third quarter)
Essendon: Ben Hobbs (replaced Jayden Laverde in the third quarter)
Crowd: 95,179 at the MCG