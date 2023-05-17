HAWTHORN has locked away prized pick Cam Mackenzie until the end of 2026 after finalising a new contract this week.

The 19-year-old has been rewarded with a two-year contract extension just six months after the Hawks used pick No. 7 on him last November.

Mackenzie has swiftly shown his quality at AFL level by featuring in seven of the first nine games of the season.

The Sandringham Dragons product grew up a Hawthorn supporter and is viewed as a long-term component of the club's midfield.

Hawthorn list manager Mark McKenzie has now re-signed three players in the early stages of 2023 who had been taken in the first-round of the draft in the past four years.

Josh Weddle and Cam Mackenzie after being drafted by Hawthorn in November 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Will Day signed a four-year extension in April that takes him through to free agency at the end of 2027.

Josh Ward added two more years to his first contract in January, after playing 14 games in 2022 after being selected at pick No.7 in the 2021 draft.

The other two former-first round picks drafted by the club – Denver Grainger-Barras and Josh Weddle – are both contracted until the end of 2024.

After being taken at pick No.18 last year, Josh Weddle made his debut in round seven and has played the past three games.

Mackenzie is third top-ten pick from the 2022 Draft to sign on beyond his the mandatory two years, with Will Ashcroft signing for four before he was drafted and Harry Sheezel inking a two-year extension after his debut.