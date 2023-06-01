MELBOURNE will have to reinvigorate its season against Carlton minus two injured stars on Friday night, while the Blues have made five forced changes for the critical clash at the MCG.
In other round 12 team news, Gold Coast youngster Mac Andrew has copped a second club suspension inside six months and will miss playing Adelaide on Saturday night.
Ken Hinkley has also made a huge call, overlooking available captain Tom Jonas to play Hawthorn, while powerhouse Charlie Dixon is still unavailable.
The Demons will head into Friday night football without Tom McDonald and veteran defender Michael Hibberd, both injured, with Lachie Hunter back from suspension and Adam Tomlinson recalled.
McDonald has undergone surgery on his ankle after lingering soreness.
The Blues' casualty ward from last week's loss to Sydney is hefty, with Marc Pittonet (hand), George Hewett (concussion) and Ollie Hollands (collarbone) among those missing, with Jack Silvagni and Zac Fisher recalled.
There is, however, again no room for Paddy Dow, who has been named among the emergencies.
Port will be without Dixon for a fourth straight match as he struggles to overcome a quad problem, although Todd Marshall is back from concussion to face Hawthorn.
However, Jonas was available after serving a one-match suspension, but has been named as one of four emergencies.
The Hawks have named Jack Scrimshaw to replace the suspended James Sicily.
Andrew has fallen foul of a club-imposed sanction for the second time inside six months, following a drink-driving misdemeanour in December.
"Mac missed a recovery session on Sunday morning after the game against the Western Bulldogs, and while this, in isolation, is not a major issue, we believe Mac needs to understand the demands of playing AFL football," Suns general manager of football performance Wayne Campbell said.
"Mac is a valued member of our football club. He has taken steps forward in learning what it takes to be an AFL footballer and we will continue to support and guide him through this."
He has been replaced in Gold Coast's 22 to face Adelaide in Darwin on Saturday night by Jy Farrar.
The Crows, last start winners against Brisbane, have named Brodie Smith (back) and Mitch Hinge (concussion) to play after they missed the triumph over the Lions.
Adam Treloar is back for the Western Bulldogs to line up against Geelong on Saturday night, while the Cats have welcomed back Gary Rohan from a hamstring injury.
Jamie Elliott (shoulder) is out of Collingwood's team to face West Coast in Perth on Saturday, with Harvey Harrison to make his debut.
In Sunday's match at Giants Stadium, Harry Himmelberg has overcome concussion to take his place in the GWS team that plays Richmond.
Essendon has omitted Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, while Peter Wright is still not quite ready for a recall.
Its opponent North Melbourne has named Tarryn Thomas on an extended eight-man bench.
FRIDAY, JUNE 2
Melbourne v Carlton at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: A.Tomlinson, L.Hunter, J.Smith
Out: J.Harmes (omitted), M.Hibberd (Injured), T.McDonald (ankle), J.Jordon (sub)
Last week's sub: James Jordon
CARLTON
In: A.Cincotta, Le.Young, J.Silvagni, Z.Fisher, L.O'Brien
Out: E.Curnow (omitted), N.Newman (hamstring), C.Durdin (knee), M.Pittonet (hand), G.Hewett (concussion), O.Hollands (collarbone)
Last week's sub: Ed Curnow
SATURDAY, JUNE 3
Port Adelaide v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: T.Marshall
Out: J.Mead (omitted), F.Evans (omitted)
Last week's sub: Francis Evans
HAWTHORN
In: J.Scrimshaw
Out: Sicily (suspension), C.Mackenzie (managed)
Last week's sub: Connor Macdonald
West Coast v Collingwood at Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: C.Jamieson
Out: L.Edwards (concussion), G.Clark (sub)
Last week's sub: Greg Clark
COLLINGWOOD
In: B.Frampton, H.Harrison
Out: S.Sidebottom (knee), J.Elliott (shoulder), O.Markov (omitted)
New: Harvey Harrison
Last week's sub: Will Hoskin-Elliott
Western Bulldogs v Geelong at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: A.Treloar
Out: L.McNeil (omitted), M.Hannan (omitted)
Last week's sub: Mitch Hannan
GEELONG
In: G.Rohan
Out: E.Ratugolea (hamstring), B.Parfitt (omitted)
Last week's sub: Mitch Knevitt
Gold Coast v Adelaide at TIO Stadium, 7pm ACST
GOLD COAST
In: Nil
Out: M.Andrew (club suspension)
Last week's sub: Jy Farrar
ADELAIDE
In: M.Hinge, B.Smith
Out: J.Worrell (omitted), N.McHenry (omitted), P.Parnell (sub)
Last week's sub: Patrick Parnell
SUNDAY, JUNE 4
Greater Western Sydney v Richmond at Giants Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: H.Himmelberg, M.Flynn, H.Rowston
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: Josh Fahey
RICHMOND
In: T.Dow, N.Cumberland, S.Banks
Out: Nil
New: Sam Banks
Last week's sub: Judson Clarke
Essendon v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: D.Shiel, A.Davey Jnr, A.Phillips, R.Montgomerie
Out: A.McDonald-Tipungwuti (omitted)
New: Rhett Montgomerie
Last week's sub: Massimo D'Ambrosio
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: D.Tucker, L.Shiels, C.Taylor, A.Corr, T.Thomas
Out: P.Curtis (omitted), C.Lazzaro (omitted)
Last week's sub: Paul Curtis