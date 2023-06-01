MELBOURNE will have to reinvigorate its season against Carlton minus two injured stars on Friday night, while the Blues have made five forced changes for the critical clash at the MCG.

In other round 12 team news, Gold Coast youngster Mac Andrew has copped a second club suspension inside six months and will miss playing Adelaide on Saturday night.

Ken Hinkley has also made a huge call, overlooking available captain Tom Jonas to play Hawthorn, while powerhouse Charlie Dixon is still unavailable.

The Demons will head into Friday night football without Tom McDonald and veteran defender Michael Hibberd, both injured, with Lachie Hunter back from suspension and Adam Tomlinson recalled.

McDonald has undergone surgery on his ankle after lingering soreness.

The Blues' casualty ward from last week's loss to Sydney is hefty, with Marc Pittonet (hand), George Hewett (concussion) and Ollie Hollands (collarbone) among those missing, with Jack Silvagni and Zac Fisher recalled.

There is, however, again no room for Paddy Dow, who has been named among the emergencies.

Port will be without Dixon for a fourth straight match as he struggles to overcome a quad problem, although Todd Marshall is back from concussion to face Hawthorn.

However, Jonas was available after serving a one-match suspension, but has been named as one of four emergencies.

The Hawks have named Jack Scrimshaw to replace the suspended James Sicily.

James Sicily in action during Hawthorn's clash against St Kilda in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Andrew has fallen foul of a club-imposed sanction for the second time inside six months, following a drink-driving misdemeanour in December.

"Mac missed a recovery session on Sunday morning after the game against the Western Bulldogs, and while this, in isolation, is not a major issue, we believe Mac needs to understand the demands of playing AFL football," Suns general manager of football performance Wayne Campbell said.

"Mac is a valued member of our football club. He has taken steps forward in learning what it takes to be an AFL footballer and we will continue to support and guide him through this."

Mac Andrew kicks the ball during Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round 10, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

He has been replaced in Gold Coast's 22 to face Adelaide in Darwin on Saturday night by Jy Farrar.

The Crows, last start winners against Brisbane, have named Brodie Smith (back) and Mitch Hinge (concussion) to play after they missed the triumph over the Lions.

Adam Treloar is back for the Western Bulldogs to line up against Geelong on Saturday night, while the Cats have welcomed back Gary Rohan from a hamstring injury.

Adam Treloar marks the ball during the Western Bulldogs' match against Brisbane at Marvel Stadium in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Jamie Elliott (shoulder) is out of Collingwood's team to face West Coast in Perth on Saturday, with Harvey Harrison to make his debut.

In Sunday's match at Giants Stadium, Harry Himmelberg has overcome concussion to take his place in the GWS team that plays Richmond.

Essendon has omitted Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, while Peter Wright is still not quite ready for a recall.

Its opponent North Melbourne has named Tarryn Thomas on an extended eight-man bench.

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

Melbourne v Carlton at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: A.Tomlinson, L.Hunter, J.Smith

Out: J.Harmes (omitted), M.Hibberd (Injured), T.McDonald (ankle), J.Jordon (sub)

Last week's sub: James Jordon

CARLTON

In: A.Cincotta, Le.Young, J.Silvagni, Z.Fisher, L.O'Brien

Out: E.Curnow (omitted), N.Newman (hamstring), C.Durdin (knee), M.Pittonet (hand), G.Hewett (concussion), O.Hollands (collarbone)

Last week's sub: Ed Curnow

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Port Adelaide v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 1.15pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.Marshall

Out: J.Mead (omitted), F.Evans (omitted)

Last week's sub: Francis Evans

HAWTHORN

In: J.Scrimshaw

Out: Sicily (suspension), C.Mackenzie (managed)

Last week's sub: Connor Macdonald

West Coast v Collingwood at Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: C.Jamieson

Out: L.Edwards (concussion), G.Clark (sub)

Last week's sub: Greg Clark

COLLINGWOOD

In: B.Frampton, H.Harrison

Out: S.Sidebottom (knee), J.Elliott (shoulder), O.Markov (omitted)

New: Harvey Harrison

Last week's sub: Will Hoskin-Elliott

Western Bulldogs v Geelong at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: A.Treloar

Out: L.McNeil (omitted), M.Hannan (omitted)

Last week's sub: Mitch Hannan

GEELONG

In: G.Rohan

Out: E.Ratugolea (hamstring), B.Parfitt (omitted)

Last week's sub: Mitch Knevitt

Gold Coast v Adelaide at TIO Stadium, 7pm ACST

GOLD COAST

In: Nil

Out: M.Andrew (club suspension)

Last week's sub: Jy Farrar

ADELAIDE

In: M.Hinge, B.Smith

Out: J.Worrell (omitted), N.McHenry (omitted), P.Parnell (sub)

Last week's sub: Patrick Parnell

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

Greater Western Sydney v Richmond at Giants Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: H.Himmelberg, M.Flynn, H.Rowston

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Josh Fahey

RICHMOND

In: T.Dow, N.Cumberland, S.Banks

Out: Nil

New: Sam Banks

Last week's sub: Judson Clarke

Essendon v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: D.Shiel, A.Davey Jnr, A.Phillips, R.Montgomerie

Out: A.McDonald-Tipungwuti (omitted)

New: Rhett Montgomerie

Last week's sub: Massimo D'Ambrosio

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: D.Tucker, L.Shiels, C.Taylor, A.Corr, T.Thomas

Out: P.Curtis (omitted), C.Lazzaro (omitted)

Last week's sub: Paul Curtis