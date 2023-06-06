Patrick Dangerfield looks dejected after Geelong's loss to Carlton in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

EVERY team should beware their mid-season bye.

Statistics show that over the past 10 years not one club has mastered how to come out the other side of their week off with consistent success.

In fact, just four clubs hold a winning record over that period in their first match after the break, with Fremantle, Hawthorn, Richmond and St Kilda all sporting a 6-4 win-loss mark since 2013.

That's as good as it gets.

Michael Walters celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash against Geelong in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Overall, teams have won at a clip of just 46.67 per cent immediately following the bye, with 83 wins, 95 losses and a 2021 draw between North Melbourne and Greater Western Sydney.

And although Geelong has arrested its well-documented post-bye blues in recent years, the Cats still have one of the worst records in the League.

Chris Scott's men lost every time immediately following the mid-season bye from 2013-2019, breaking their drought in 2020 and winning the past three years.

But there's one club with an even worse mark – Gold Coast.

The Suns are 2-8 over the past decade, breaking a losing streak of eight games in 2022 with a win over Adelaide at Heritage Bank Stadium.

Jarrod Witts looks dejected after the R1 match between Gold Coast and Sydney at Heritage Bank Stadium on March 18, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Stuart Dew's men will get a similar opportunity in round 14 when they travel to Melbourne to face Carlton, hoping to put their win-loss ledger in the positive for the first time this year.

Four teams will be coming off a bye in round 13, trying to buck recent history.

Sydney and St Kilda square off at the SCG on Thursday night, while Brisbane travel to the MCG to face Hawthorn and Fremantle hosts Richmond at Optus Stadium on Saturday night.