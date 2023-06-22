THE CAVALRY is back for Sydney, with big guns Isaac Heeney, Callum Mills and Logan McDonald all named for Saturday's game against West Coast at the SCG.
There's a stack of big-name inclusions as teams drop for round 15, with Collingwood getting Jamie Elliott and Jeremy Howe back, while Essendon welcomes back Darcy Parish and the Dockers regain ruckman Sean Darcy.
But the Swans lead the news as they cling to their finals hopes, with Heeney (concussion), Mills (calf) and McDonald (ankle) all back, although superstar Lance Franklin is still missing with his knee soreness.
The Eagles have also made four changes for the trip east, with full-back Tom Barrass (hip) and Liam Duggan (suspension) back.
Howe will play his first game since the opening round on Sunday when he lines up against Adelaide, and it's not the only good news for the Magpies, with Elliott overcoming a shoulder injury to play his first game in a month.
The Crows have made no changes at this stage in their extended 26-man squad.
In Friday night's clash at Marvel Stadium, Brisbane will go in with a smaller forward line than usual against St Kilda, dropping Darcy Fort to make way for Hugh McCluggage (concussion), ensuring that youngsters Jaspa Fletcher and Kai Lohmann keep their spots.
The Saints have made just one change, with Seb Ross managed.
Parish has overcome his calf problem and will play for the first time since round eight to beef up Essendon's midfield against a Fremantle team that has dropped three players from last week's heavy loss to Greater Western Sydney.
Darcy has overcome his hamstring injury, while Michael Frederick (ankle) is back to add some pace.
In the final game of the round on Sunday afternoon, Gold Coast will make at least three changes to face Hawthorn, with Sam Flanders and Brandon Ellis both recalled after excellent VFL form, and Lachie Weller named on an extended bench after missing two months with swelling to his knee.
The Hawks have named both Sam Frost and Denver Grainger-Barras as possible replacements for the suspended James Sicily.
FRIDAY, JUNE 23
St Kilda v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: B.Paton
Out: S.Ross (managed), C.Sharman (sub)
R14 sub: Cooper Sharman
BRISBANE
In: H.McCluggage
Out: D.Fort (omitted), C.Ah Chee (sub)
R14 sub: Callum Ah Chee
SATURDAY, JUNE 24
Sydney v West Coast at the SCG, 4.35pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: I.Heeney, L.McDonald, C.Mills
Out: R.Fox (omitted), J.Buller (omitted), S.Wicks (suspension), D.Stephens (sub)
R14 sub: Dylan Stephens
WEST COAST
In: L.Duggan, T.Barrass, E.Hewett, J.Williams
Out: X.O'Neill (omitted), C.Chesser (omitted), L.Foley (hamstring), G.Clark (foot), Z.Trew (sub)
R13 sub: Zane Trew
Fremantle v Essendon at the MCG, 5.25pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: M.Frederick, S.Darcy
Out: N.O'Driscoll (omitted), B.Banfield (omitted), S.Sturt (omitted)
R14 sub: Neil Erasmus
ESSENDON
In: D.Parish, J.Kelly
Out: M.D'Ambrosio (sub), S.Draper (hip), N.Hind (omitted)
R13 sub: Massimo D'Ambrosio
SUNDAY, JUNE 25
Collingwood v Adelaide at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: J.Howe, J.Elliott, F.Macrae, J.Ginnivan
Out: R.McInnes (omitted)
R13 sub: Oleg Markov
ADELAIDE
In: L.Gollant, H.Schoenberg, B.Cook
Out: Nil
R13 sub: Ned McHenry
Gold Coast v Hawthorn at Heritage Bank Stadium, 4.40pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: B.Ellis, S.Flanders, C.Burgess, S.Lemmens, H.Oea, J.Tsitas, L.Weller
Out: T.Berry (omitted), A.Davies (omitted), J.Jeffrey (foot), A.Sexton (sub)
R14 sub: Alex Sexton
HAWTHORN
In: F.Greene, S.Frost, D.Grainger-Barras, F.Maginness
Out: J.Sicily (suspension)
R13 sub: Cam Mackenzie