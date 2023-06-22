The teams are in for the round 15 Friday night and Saturday games, with the squads in for Sunday

Callum Mills, Jamie Elliott and Darcy Parish.

THE CAVALRY is back for Sydney, with big guns Isaac Heeney, Callum Mills and Logan McDonald all named for Saturday's game against West Coast at the SCG.

There's a stack of big-name inclusions as teams drop for round 15, with Collingwood getting Jamie Elliott and Jeremy Howe back, while Essendon welcomes back Darcy Parish and the Dockers regain ruckman Sean Darcy.

But the Swans lead the news as they cling to their finals hopes, with Heeney (concussion), Mills (calf) and McDonald (ankle) all back, although superstar Lance Franklin is still missing with his knee soreness.

The Eagles have also made four changes for the trip east, with full-back Tom Barrass (hip) and Liam Duggan (suspension) back.

Howe will play his first game since the opening round on Sunday when he lines up against Adelaide, and it's not the only good news for the Magpies, with Elliott overcoming a shoulder injury to play his first game in a month.

The Crows have made no changes at this stage in their extended 26-man squad.

In Friday night's clash at Marvel Stadium, Brisbane will go in with a smaller forward line than usual against St Kilda, dropping Darcy Fort to make way for Hugh McCluggage (concussion), ensuring that youngsters Jaspa Fletcher and Kai Lohmann keep their spots.

Hugh McCluggage runs with the ball during Brisbane's clash against Fremantle in round seven, 2023.

The Saints have made just one change, with Seb Ross managed.

Parish has overcome his calf problem and will play for the first time since round eight to beef up Essendon's midfield against a Fremantle team that has dropped three players from last week's heavy loss to Greater Western Sydney.

Darcy has overcome his hamstring injury, while Michael Frederick (ankle) is back to add some pace.

Sean Darcy in action during the match between Brisbane and Fremantle at The Gabba in round seven, 2023.

In the final game of the round on Sunday afternoon, Gold Coast will make at least three changes to face Hawthorn, with Sam Flanders and Brandon Ellis both recalled after excellent VFL form, and Lachie Weller named on an extended bench after missing two months with swelling to his knee.

The Hawks have named both Sam Frost and Denver Grainger-Barras as possible replacements for the suspended James Sicily.

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

St Kilda v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: B.Paton

Out: S.Ross (managed), C.Sharman (sub)

R14 sub: Cooper Sharman

BRISBANE

In: H.McCluggage

Out: D.Fort (omitted), C.Ah Chee (sub)

R14 sub: Callum Ah Chee

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Sydney v West Coast at the SCG, 4.35pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: I.Heeney, L.McDonald, C.Mills

Out: R.Fox (omitted), J.Buller (omitted), S.Wicks (suspension), D.Stephens (sub)

R14 sub: Dylan Stephens

WEST COAST

In: L.Duggan, T.Barrass, E.Hewett, J.Williams

Out: X.O'Neill (omitted), C.Chesser (omitted), L.Foley (hamstring), G.Clark (foot), Z.Trew (sub)

R13 sub: Zane Trew

Fremantle v Essendon at the MCG, 5.25pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: M.Frederick, S.Darcy

Out: N.O'Driscoll (omitted), B.Banfield (omitted), S.Sturt (omitted)

R14 sub: Neil Erasmus

ESSENDON

In: D.Parish, J.Kelly

Out: M.D'Ambrosio (sub), S.Draper (hip), N.Hind (omitted)

R13 sub: Massimo D'Ambrosio

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

Collingwood v Adelaide at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.Howe, J.Elliott, F.Macrae, J.Ginnivan

Out: R.McInnes (omitted)

R13 sub: Oleg Markov

ADELAIDE

In: L.Gollant, H.Schoenberg, B.Cook

Out: Nil

R13 sub: Ned McHenry

Gold Coast v Hawthorn at Heritage Bank Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: B.Ellis, S.Flanders, C.Burgess, S.Lemmens, H.Oea, J.Tsitas, L.Weller

Out: T.Berry (omitted), A.Davies (omitted), J.Jeffrey (foot), A.Sexton (sub)

R14 sub: Alex Sexton

HAWTHORN

In: F.Greene, S.Frost, D.Grainger-Barras, F.Maginness

Out: J.Sicily (suspension)

R13 sub: Cam Mackenzie