Josh Ward is expected to be named to face Carlton on Sunday, while Changkuoth Jiath is available for selection

Josh Ward in action during the R2 match between Hawthorn and Sydney at the SCG on March 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER top-10 pick Josh Ward is poised to return to Sam Mitchell's side for the first time in nearly two months this weekend, while Changkuoth Jiath is set to resume his season after lingering calf and Achilles problems.

The Hawks could make several changes after they became the latest side to struggle after the mid-season bye, falling to Gold Coast by 67 points at Heritage Bank Stadium on Sunday night.

Ward missed a month earlier in the season after scans detected a bone overload issue in his foot and hasn't featured at AFL level since round eight.

The 19-year-old returned in the VFL a month ago and has played three games for Box Hill around the mid-season bye, averaging 29.0 disposals and 4.3 tackles during that time.

The 2021 No.7 pick was a clear standout in Box Hill's loss to Gold Coast's reserves on Sunday afternoon, amassing 38 disposals – 12 more than any other player on the ground – after collecting 28 disposals and six tackles against Brisbane before the week off.

After playing 14 games in his debut season and navigating an extended spell due to concussion, Ward played seven of the first eight games of 2023 and looks well placed to continue to develop in the second half of his second season at Waverley Park.

Jiath is expected to be available for selection for the first time since straining his calf against Melbourne in round nine.

The 24-year-old has taken longer than first hoped to recover but is on track to return either against Carlton on Sunday or in the VFL on Saturday.

Hawthorn's high-performance department will make a call later in the week whether to manage Jiath's load in the reserves first up or bring him straight back into the AFL.

Changkuoth Jiath looks on during the R6 match between Hawthorn and Adelaide at UTAS Stadium on April 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Chad Wingard hasn't played in the senior side since round nine and featured for Box Hill for the second fixture in a row, finishing with 18 disposals after kicking 1.2 from 14 touches in his previous VFL game.

Fergus Greene will be considered for a recall after producing another strong effort in the reserves after being included in the 26-man squad against Stuart Dew's side.

The 25-year-old kicked 11 goals from eight AFL games before being sent back to Box Hill.

After a quiet patch, the former Western Bulldogs forward has kicked eight goals either side of the week off to put pressure on Jacob Koschitzke.

Fergus Greene in action during the R9 VFL match between Box Hill and Southport at Box Hill City Oval on May 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Henry Hustwaite impressed again on Sunday to remain in the hunt for a debut, while Cooper Stephens produced a strong showing to press his claims for a maiden appearance in the brown and gold.

Hawthorn won three of four games before the bye but was brought crashing back to earth on the weekend. The Hawks now face three teams – Carlton, Greater Western Sydney and North Melbourne – who are directly above or below them on the ladder in the next three weeks.