Former Fitzroy captain and long-time recruiter Matt Rendell has died after suffering a heart attack

Matt Rendell addresses players during his time as St Kilda assistant coach in 2005. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Fitzroy captain and long-time AFL club recruiter Matt Rendell has died after suffering a heart attack on Sunday. He was 64.

Rendell's family confirmed his passing in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

"Matthew passed away this afternoon, after suffering a cardiac arrest Sunday morning. He did not regain consciousness," his wife Leonie said in a statement.

"We greatly appreciate the efforts of the first responders and the staff at the Victorian Heart Hospital.

"The Rendell family would like to express gratitude towards everyone who has been supportive at this time."

Matt Rendell looks on during an AIS-AFL Academy training session during his time as Collingwood recruiting manager in 2013. Picture: AFL Photos

Rendell played 177 games in a VFL/AFL career spanning 12 seasons with Fitzroy (164 games, 101 goals) and Brisbane (13 games, seven goals). He won the Fitzroy best and fairest in 1982 and '83, earned All-Australian selection in 1983 and 1987, and captained the club for three seasons from 1987-89.

After retirement, he took up coaching and worked as an assistant coach at Melbourne and St Kilda, before moving into recruiting and list management.

Matt Rendell and Rod Austin celebrate Fitzroy winning a VFL match in 1989. Picture: AFL Photos

He was a pivotal figure at Adelaide, where the selection of future champion Patrick Dangerfield in the first round in 2010 was one of his greatest successes. He also worked at Collingwood as a recruiter, as well as a part-time ruck coach.

Rendell was also a prolific media commentator during the AFL trade and draft periods, and was a key part of the AFL Trade Radio team for many years.