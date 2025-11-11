About Our Program

Workplay - the AFL’s industry-first athlete career development program exists to encourage women athletes to pursue their sporting aspirations whilst forging successful professional pathways beyond the game.

Workplay proudly connects athletes to employment opportunities whilst also provides access to a suite of learning and development offerings. Workplay's bespoke programs are created to strengthen skills, build confidence and connection across-code, whilst also exposes them to first-class facilitators and industry leaders.

Workplay reflects the AFL's commitment to investing in, and supporting athlete's holistic wellbeing through optimising their off-field pursuits.

How It Works

Workplay is accessible to women athletes (current and former) across AFLW, VFLW and elite Umpiring pathways.

Workplay supports connecting athletes to meaningful employment opportunities in supportive workplace environments, enabling them to excel in their on and off field career pursuits.

Workplay learning and development are AFL-led and designed to inspire. Offerings are developed to centre focus on in-demand skills/ topics - providing high value and relevance to a broad audience.

2026 Workplay program offerings, including program details, how to register/ apply will soon be announced via the below.

