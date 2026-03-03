Program Overview

Sports media coverage has the power to shape perceptions and influence culture and conversation in Australian society.

With demand increasing for greater diversity in the voices and faces of sports media, AFL Workplay are pleased to collaborate again with Emma Race and Lucy Race - founders of Making the Call to offer a second-year intake of the highly successful Media and Broadcast Career Pathways Program.

If you're interested in the following areas of media production, we can't wait to hear from you in application!

Producing for TV, Radio, Podcasts, Digital Media

Writing for Print/ Online Publications

Hosting for TV, Radio, Podcasts, Events

Calling and Special Comments

Interviewing and Storytelling

Program Details

📅 Date: Monday 20 April & Tuesday 21 April 2026 (two-day program)

🕘 Time: 8:45 AM – 5:00 PM

📍 Location: AFL House VIC (in-person)

❓ Who Can Apply: Women and non-binary athletes (past and present) in football (AFLW/ VFLW/ Umpiring)

💲 Costs: Attendance to this program is subsidised by the AFL. However, any travel associated with participation is athlete-borne. We encourage you to speak with your Club Player Development Manager to identify if travel support is available to you.

🗒️ Registrations Close: 11:55pm AEST on Sunday 29 March 2026, following this date you will receive communications relating to the outcome of your application and what you can expect should you be successful.

What To Expect

This program offers a unique hands-on development opportunity for athletes who are looking to pursue a career in the commentary box and, on, or behind camera.​

Through our valued partners and contributors, you’ll also be exposed to various post program opportunities to apply your learnings and continue building a valuable network to support your future career direction.

Program Testimonies