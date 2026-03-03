Program Overview

Your story, our game.

After the success and impact of our inaugural 2025 program where participants saw significant growth in fan engagement and unlocked game changing opportunities – we’re back in 2026 – bigger, bolder and ready to amplify.

With an influential new line-up of contributors, this year’s program is designed to help you refine your unique personal brand, grow your audience and show up online with confidence.

You’ll gain practical tools to build your profile, strengthen your connection with fans and open the door to new opportunities.

This AFLW Workplay program goes beyond content creation.

It’s about building credibility, visibility and influence.

It’s about giving you the tools to own your voice, your way, while using it to create greater impact on and off the field.

It’s about putting the people driving our game (you) at the centre of AFLW's story.

Together we strengthen connections, grow fandom and shape the future of AFLW.

Program Details

📅 Date: Thursday, 7 May 2026

🕘 Time: 8:45 AM – 5:00 PM

📍 Location: Meta Head Office, Sydney NSW (in-person)

❓ Who Can Register: Women and non-binary athletes (past and present) in football (AFLW/ VFLW/ Umpiring)

💲 Costs: Attendance to this program is subsidised by the AFL. However, any travel associated with participation is athlete-borne. We encourage you to speak with your Club Player Development Manager to identify if travel support is available to you.

🗒️ Registrations close: 11:55pm AEST on Sunday 19 April 2026, following this date you will receive further program communications.

What To Expect

Definition of your personal brand edge and how to bring it to life online

Content creation and practical tips lead by the world’s best content platforms such as Meta , Tik Tok and more!

Confidence to create, share and lead conversations online

The tools to grow your audience and deepen fan connection

Greater visibility and understanding of commercial potential

Skills that translate into long-term career opportunities

A collaborative platform with the league and partners invested in your growth

Clarity on how best to align with AFLW's brand to build credibility and grow the game.

Program Testimony