What are players up to during isolation? For many, it’s finding novel ways to keep their competitive juices flowing.

Enter the AFL Gamers Network.

The AFL Gamers Network sees players stream their gaming sessions on YouTube, chatting with fans as they do it. Over 50 AFL players are on board, with streams happening every day across a range of games from Fortnite to FIFA to Call of Duty and more.

Already we’ve seen the likes of Jack Viney and Zak Jones putting their on-field rivalries aside to team up for Call of Duty sessions, and even tennis superstar Nick Kyrgios has dropped in to play alongside AFL stars. Jack Higgins, Connor Rozee, Rory Atkins, Rory Lobb and Jack Silvagni are just some of other names streaming regularly

