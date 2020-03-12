The 2024 NAB AFLW Premiership Cup Tour, in partnership with NAB, will travel across four states from November 11-25, visiting local communities, clubs, and schools to celebrate the AFLW Finals Series and promote inclusivity. This year’s tour includes stops in South Australia, Tasmania (for the first time), New South Wales, and Queensland, where it will visit the AFL Open and the Pacific Cup. Highlights include engaging with international fans and inspiring future generations.
Key dates include:
- Adelaide: November 11-13
- Hobart: November 14-16
- Sydney: November 17-20
- Sunshine Coast: November 21-23
- Brisbane: November 24-25
Please note: All school visits are restricted to students and staff attending the nominated school and are not open to the general public. Public opportunities to experience the NAB AFLW Premiership Cup are outlined below, with times following the location. Tour schedule subject to change.
|
DATE
|
LOCATION
|
TIME (all times local)
|
Tuesday,
November 12 (SA)
|
MEDIA MOMENT: Grange Primary School Visit
|
10:00am - 11:00am
|
AFL Nines at Lutheran Sports Club
|
5:45pm - 7:00pm
|
Thursday,
November 14 (TAS)
|
MEDIA MOMENT: Tasmanian Devils Talent League Academy & Jess Wuestschner - North Hobart Oval
|
10:00am - 11:00am
|
Mount Carmel College visit - Sandy Bay
|
School visit only
|
Lansdowne Crescent Primary School - Auskick and Superkick session
|
3:30pm
|
Friday
November 15 (TAS)
|
NAB Branch visit - Liverpool Street, Hobart
|
10:00am - 11:00am
|
AFL Nines Hobart - Hockey Centre TAS
|
5:00pm
|
Sunday
November 17 (NSW)
|
Willoughby Mosman Club Visit
|
4:00pm
|
Monday,
November 18 (NSW)
|
NAB Branch visit - Westfield Bondi Junction
|
10:00am
|
Superkick session - Robertson Road, Moore Park
|
4:30pm
|
Tuesday,
November 19 (NSW)
|
Parramatta Diocese Girls Secondary Gala Day - Jamison Park
|
School visit only
|
Waniora After School Program
|
4:00pm
|
Shell Harbour AFL Nines
|
5:30pm
|
Thursday,
November 21 (QLD)
|
Sunshine Beach State High School visit
|
School visit only
|
Mooloolah State School - Auskick and Superkick session
|
3:15pm - 4:15pm
|
Friday
November 22 (QLD)
|
Sunshine Coast Grammar - Auskick and Superkick session
|
3:15pm - 4:15 pm
|
Saturday
November 23 (QLD)
|
Pacific Cup, Sunshine Coast
|
2:00pm - 5:00pm
|
Sunday
November 24 (QLD)
|
AFL Open
|
1:00pm -2:00pm
|
Monday
November 25 (QLD)
|
NAB Branch visit - Westfield Chermside, QLD
|
12:00pm - 1:00pm
|
AFL Open
|
2:00pm - 3:00pm