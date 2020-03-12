AFL Play AFL Play

The 2024 NAB AFLW Premiership Cup Tour, in partnership with NAB, will travel across four states from November 11-25, visiting local communities, clubs, and schools to celebrate the AFLW Finals Series and promote inclusivity. This year’s tour includes stops in South Australia, Tasmania (for the first time), New South Wales, and Queensland, where it will visit the AFL Open and the Pacific Cup. Highlights include engaging with international fans and inspiring future generations.

Key dates include:

  • Adelaide: November 11-13
  • Hobart: November 14-16
  • Sydney: November 17-20
  • Sunshine Coast: November 21-23
  • Brisbane: November 24-25

 

Please note: All school visits are restricted to students and staff attending the nominated school and are not open to the general public. Public opportunities to experience the NAB AFLW Premiership Cup are outlined below, with times following the location. Tour schedule subject to change.

DATE 

LOCATION 

TIME (all times local) 

Tuesday, 

November 12 (SA) 

 

MEDIA MOMENT: Grange Primary School Visit  

10:00am - 11:00am 

AFL Nines at Lutheran Sports Club 

5:45pm - 7:00pm 

Thursday, 

November 14 (TAS) 

MEDIA MOMENT: Tasmanian Devils Talent League Academy & Jess Wuestschner - North Hobart Oval   

10:00am - 11:00am  

Mount Carmel College visit - Sandy Bay  

School visit only 

Lansdowne Crescent Primary School - Auskick and Superkick session 

3:30pm 

Friday 

November 15 (TAS) 

NAB Branch visit - Liverpool Street, Hobart 

10:00am - 11:00am  

AFL Nines Hobart - Hockey Centre TAS  

5:00pm 

Sunday  

November 17 (NSW) 

Willoughby Mosman Club Visit 

4:00pm 

Monday, 

November 18 (NSW) 

NAB Branch visit - Westfield Bondi Junction 

10:00am  

Superkick session - Robertson Road, Moore Park  

4:30pm  

Tuesday, 

November 19 (NSW) 

 

Parramatta Diocese Girls Secondary Gala Day - Jamison Park 

School visit only  

Waniora After School Program 

4:00pm  

Shell Harbour AFL Nines 

5:30pm  

Thursday, 

November 21 (QLD) 

Sunshine Beach State High School visit 

School visit only  

Mooloolah State School - Auskick and Superkick session  

3:15pm - 4:15pm  

Friday 

November 22 (QLD) 

Sunshine Coast Grammar - Auskick and Superkick session 

 

3:15pm - 4:15 pm  

Saturday 

November 23 (QLD) 

Pacific Cup, Sunshine Coast  

2:00pm - 5:00pm  

Sunday 

November 24 (QLD) 

AFL Open 

1:00pm -2:00pm  

 

Monday 

November 25 (QLD) 

NAB Branch visit - Westfield Chermside, QLD  

12:00pm - 1:00pm  

AFL Open  

2:00pm - 3:00pm  

