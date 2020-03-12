Norwood Oval is a suburban oval in the western end of Norwood Adelaide and is home to the Norwood Football Club "The Redlegs". The Redlegs compete in the South Australian National Football League.

The oval has a capacity of 15,000 people, with grandstand seating for up to 3,900 and with the dimensions of 165m x 110m it make this the narrowest ground in use in the SANFL. It's record crowd was 20,280 during a 1971 SANFL match between Norwood and Port Adelaide.

The light towers were upgraded at Norwood Oval in 2010. The six light towers that had been in place since the 1950s were replaced with 4 light towers of television standard positioned at the 'corners' of the oval.

Address: 4 Woods Street, Norwood SA 5067

Capacity: 9,656 (1,000 grandstand seats)

Ground dimensions: 164 x 109M

Accessibility Information

Gate 1 – The Parade Main Entrance (use this gate for southern stand and eastern side access) Gate 4 – Northern Woods St entrance (use this entrance for the northern end of the oval and the western stand) Wolf Blass Community Centre (use this entrance for function room entry and Premiers Bar) Wheelchair access from every gate.

Getting there

Car and parking information

Metered street parking is available surrounding the oval. Some council designated disabled parking spaces are located at 4 Woods Street.

Public Transport

Adelaide's public bus network provides a fast and easy way to get to Norwood and the Go Zone buses are very regular. Monday to Friday – every 15 minutes between 7.30am and 6.30pm Weeknights – every 30 minutes until 10pm Saturday, Sunday and public holidays – every 30 minutes until 10pm. For timetables, visit: https://www.adelaidemetro.com.au/