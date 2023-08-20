All tickets purchased through Ticketmaster or Ticketek will be digital, meaning you can easily access your tickets on your phone via your ticket agent account or app. We strongly encourage you to add them straight to your phone's ticket wallet and share them with your friends and family using the ticket forward function.

If you have used Ticket Forward to send tickets to your friends, please ensure they have accepted and downloaded their tickets to avoid being denied entry at the venue.

For more information on how mobile tickets work please click the relevant link below:

If you have any difficulty accessing your mobile ticket, a customer service representative will be available at each venue to provide assistance.