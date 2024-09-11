For the first time in the competition, 11 matches will be played over a 10-week regular season, with each "round" aligning with a specific week, unlike the traditional format used in previous years.

At some point during the fourth and seventh weeks of the home-and-away season, all 18 clubs will play twice within the same week.

Additionally, matches will regularly be held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays during the middle of the competition, perfectly coinciding with school holidays across Australia.