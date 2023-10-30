Adelaide and Port Adelaide champion Erin Phillips will hang up the boots after Saturday's game

AFLW champion Erin Phillips has announced her retirement after a storied career across both Port Adelaide and Adelaide.

Phillips, who was initially signed to the Crows as cross-code rookie in the inaugural signing period back in 2016, is the game's most decorated player with three premierships, three All-Australian selections, two club best and fairests and two AFLW best and fairest awards.

She announced her retirement on Tuesday morning ahead of her final game on Saturday.

After six seasons with Adelaide, Phillips made the move to Port Adelaide ahead of season seven to continue her family's legacy. She captained the Power for her two seasons at the club.

Erin Phillips celebrates Adelaide's 2022 Grand Final victory with her family. Picture: AFL Photos

A famous footy name, her father Greg Phillips a Port Adelaide Magpies champion, Erin was thought to be lost to the game, but on the advent of the AFLW in 2017 she was able to follow in her dad's footsteps, even captaining Port Adelaide this season.

Phillips will retire after 66 games, 46 at the Crows and 20 at Port, and was named as captain in six of her eight seasons.