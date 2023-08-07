TAL will become the Official Life Insurance Partner of AFLW

The AFL is pleased to partner with leading Australian life insurer, TAL who will become the Official Life Insurance Partner of AFLW.

TAL provides life insurance products and services to more than five million customers and has been supporting Australians and their families through some of their most challenging times for over 150 years.

The three-year partnership will see TAL support the AFL’s leading careers and networking platform Workplay, whilst the TAL logo will be featured on all club doctor and physio vests throughout the AFLW Season.

TAL joins a host of valued AFL partners supporting the NAB AFLW competition, with the announcement marking the 32nd partner to sponsor elite women’s football.

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers welcomed the new partnership.

“The AFL is thrilled to have TAL join the NAB AFLW competition as our official Life Insurance Partner for the next three years,” Ms Rogers said.

“Both organisations have a long and proud history of supporting their respective communities and a strong passion to drive change for women in our industries. We’re delighted to partner with TAL to bring more opportunities to AFLW athletes and work together to help all Australians reach their potential.”

TAL Group CEO and Managing Director, Brett Clark, said, “We are delighted to be building on our ongoing support of the AFL with a new three-year partnership between TAL and AFLW, kicking off for the 2023 season.

“As an organisation committed to supporting the health and financial wellbeing of Australians, we are honoured to be the Official Life Insurance Partner of the AFLW. We wish the outstanding athletes of the AFLW success as the competition season approaches and we look forward to supporting them on and off the field.”