QUEENSLAND'S powerhouse forwards have propelled it to a big 72-point win over the Allies in the U18 Girls' Championships on Sunday.

Jacinta Baldwick, Rania Crozier and Evie Long each kicked three goals in a dominant Queensland performance resulting in the 15.7 (97) to 4.1 (25) victory at Heritage Bank Stadium. Those in maroon have now won their last two games of the championships after falling to South Australia in their first hitout.

Queensland enjoyed an embarrassment of riches up forward as five players registered multiple goals as the side dominated in the air. It moved the ball neatly into space, hitting targets with skill right across the ground.

An accurate five-goal third quarter really put the Allies to the sword, but it was a steady scoring day for Queensland as it kicked at least three goals in every quarter.

In opposition, the Allies often struggled to break free of congestion and weren't quite as adept at controlling the aerial ball, only able to register one goal in each term.

Crozier was outstanding all day for the Queensland side, winning 13 disposals, and taking five marks to go with her three majors, looking calm and clean with ball in hand. Baldwick (15 disposals, two clearances) and Long (13 disposals, six marks) were equally important.

Over-ager Ella Calleja was the leading ball-winner for Queensland with 19 disposals, and Tara Harrington was strong at the contest with five tackles and four clearances from 13 disposals.

Sophie Peters (12 disposals, five tackles) showed off her now-signature sidestep and played a confident game while Holly O'Flaherty brought elite pressure, laying nine tackles for the day.

For the Allies, Sydney Swans Academy prospect Asha Turner-Funk was their best, with a game-high 21 disposals, eight tackles, three clearances and a goal, and fellow Swans Academy product Marnie Robinson was handy with her 12 disposals and seven tackles.

Asha Turner-Funk kicks the ball during the Allies' clash against Vic Metro in the Under-18 National Championships on July 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Mackenzie Williams, who won't be draft eligible until 2024, proved her strength overhead with a team-high four marks, 16 disposals and four rebound 50s. Meanwhile, fellow Tasmanian Candice Belbin won 15 disposals and five clearances for the day.

Queensland's U18 Girls' Championships are now over, with two wins from three games, while the Allies have one more outing against Western Australia on August 13 at home in Blacktown.

QUEENSLAND 3.2 6.4 11.4 15.7 (97)

ALLIES 1.0 2.0 3.0 4.1 (25)

GOALS

Queensland: Jacinta Baldwick 3, Rania Crozier 3, Evie Long 3, Dekota Baron 2, Brooke Sheridan 2, Ebony Milne, Sophie Peters

Allies: Sophie Berry, Kendra Blattman, Asha Turner-Funk, Grace White

BEST

Queensland: Rania Crozier, Sienna McMullin, Tara Harrington, Jacinta Baldwick, Evie Long, Ella Calleja

Allies: Asha Turner-Funk, Mackenzie Williams, Candice Belbin, Marnie Robinson, Holly Cooper