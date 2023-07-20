Port young gun Amelie Borg says the experience of Janelle Cuthbertson has already changed the way the Power operates

Passing the Torch is a spin-off podcast series under the Credit to the Girls umbrella. It profiles the young players of the AFL Women's competition who will be at the forefront of the league over the next 10 years. Amelie Borg is the final of the 18 episodes – catch up on previous chats via the traditional Credit to the Girls feed, wherever you get your podcasts.

THE ADDITION of former Fremantle defender Janelle Cuthbertson to Port Adelaide's backline is already working wonders through pre-season.

The Power have a primarily young, developing group in defence – who are set to form a powerful core in the future – but needed a mature head to help control the tempo in that area of the field.

"Even through this pre-season with JC coming across from Freo, she has just been training so well in our backline. She's slid into our backline so well," second-year key back Amelie Borg said.

"We already know her strength and she knows ours. She's such a good leader back there, her communication and voice is amazing.

"Then you've got Alex (Ballard), who's just an amazing human both on and off the field, she's so reliable, she hits the targets, she does the kick-outs for us, and every time, just very reliable.

"Then there's Indy (Tahau) flying over the packs, doing whatever she can to not let her player mark the ball. It's just such a nice backline.

"There's Hannah Dunn, who was the captain at Gold Coast Suns, and to have her experience and composure there, it's great."

EPISODE GUIDE

1.23 – From second in Australia in shot put, to picking up a footy

5.20 – Sharing a number and a role with Aliir Aliir

7.42 – Waiting until Port Adelaide's second-last draft pick

9.25 – The first AFLW game at Alberton Oval

12.29 – Moving from SANFLW to AFLW

16.23 – Port's developing backline

19.52 – Handy recruits

22.20 – A burgeoning real estate career

24.10 – Leadership with Borg