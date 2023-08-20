All 18 AFLW sides played a round of practice matches over the weekend

Sydney players celebrate Chloe Molloy's goal during the AFLW practice match between Sydney and Carlton at the SCG on August 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

A FULL complement of AFLW practice matches took place over the weekend, providing clubs with a chance to get some match fitness into their players before the season begins.

Some of the usual suspects starred, while other new faces or those in new colours proved just how valuable they will be to their respective teams this year.

Greater Western Sydney 6.7 (43) def. Richmond 4.2 (26) at Blacktown International Sportspark

The Giants took a little while to get going, but once they did their aggressive attacking style of play caused plenty of problems for Richmond.

Without a retired Cora Staunton, Isabel Huntington who is still making her way back from an ACL injury and Georgia Garnett who was pulled from the side late with some calf soreness, it was Alyce Parker who did damage playing out of the goalsquare. Rotating between the midfield and deep forward, her strength overhead, contested work and quick thinking set up teammates beautifully close to goal.

Alicia Eva, one of the beneficiaries, kicked two goals including a stunning banana from the pocket. Meanwhile, draftee Caitlin Miller (one goal) showed a lot in attack, as did Zarlie Goldsworthy, whose leading patterns and marking resulted in three goals for the night.

Greater Western Sydney celebrates a goal in its practice match against Richmond on August 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Ruck Fleur Davies added some physicality at the contest, and a returning Bec Beeson looked smooth and agile with the ball.

For Richmond, goals came from Katie Brennan, Emelia Yassir and new recruits Caitlin Greiser and Courtney Jones. Defensive midfielder Meg Macdonald reprised her run-with role on Parker when the latter was around the ball, and All-Australian rebounding defender Eilish Sheerin found a home higher up the field.

Port Adelaide 9.4 (58) def. St Kilda 2.10 (22) at Alberton Oval

With a fit squad and some targeted recruiting, Port Adelaide looks set to take a big leap forward in its second season, after a strong outing against the Saints on Friday night.

Teenage ruck Matilda Scholz stole the show with a brilliant performance in the middle, handy at stoppages and then taking contested marks around the ground, looking more than comfortable at the top level.

Fellow teenager Amelie Borg held All-Australian Jesse Wardlaw goalless, while Abbey Dowrick picked up where she left off through the midfield.

Abbey Dowrick in action during Port Adelaide's practice match against St Kilda on August 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Power enjoyed a spread of seven goalkickers, with Julia Teakle and Gemma Houghton each kicking two, and singles coming from Ange Foley, Jade Halfpenny, Ashleigh Saint (nee Woodland), Jasmin Stewart and Justine Mules.

St Kilda struggled to maintain forward territory for much of the game, and failed to capitalise on the scoreboard when it did generate some attack. Despite this, Ella Friend looked at home coming out of the goalsquare, competing well in the air, and Jaimee Lambert snuck forward to kick the Saints' second goal of the night.

Alice Burke and Natalie Plane worked hard in defence, as did Bianca Jakobsson, the latter unfortunately ending the game on the bench icing her right knee after a collision with the goalpost.

Bianca Jakobsson in action during St Kilda's practice match against Port Adelaide on August 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Saints were without key midfielders Georgia Patrikios and Rosie Dillon.

Brisbane 7.8 (50) def. Gold Coast 0.2 (2) at Brighton Homes Arena

Last season's Grand finalist Brisbane proved its depth in a significant 48-point win over fellow Queenslanders Gold Coast on Saturday morning.

All eyes were on the Lions' midfield to see who might be added to the mix with Emily Bates now at the Hawks. Belle Dawes looks to have taken her game up a notch, proactive around the footy and even kicking a goal in the opening quarter.

Meanwhile small forward Mikayla Pauga spent plenty of time on the ball to great effect, offering a neat sidestep and agility through congestion. Both Ruby and Cathy Svarc hit the scoreboard through the second term, as did Orla O'Dwyer late in the game.

Winger Sophie Conway played an aggressive attacking style, finishing with three goals and ever-present at the footy. And after back-to-back ACL injuries, Lily Postlethwaite looked strong and confident across the midfield and forward line, in a welcome sight for Lions fans.

Brisbane players celebrate a Sophie Conway goal during the AFLW practice match between Brisbane and Gold Coast at Brighton Homes Arena on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Despite not finding the scoreboard, there were some positive signs for Gold Coast, who withdrew Kalinda Howarth and Daisy D'Arcy before the first bounce, instead testing several new players.

Irishwoman Niamh McLaughlin was adept behind the play, picking off some nice targets in the corridor by foot, and Jordan Membrey, traditionally a forward, showed a willingness to work hard higher up the field.

Alana Gee was largely used out on the wing in her return from a back injury, Maddy Brancatisano spread well from the contest into attack, and sisters Darcie and Giselle Davies each spent some time in the ruck.

Jade Pregelj and Maddy Brancatisano compete for the ball during the AFLW practice match between Brisbane and Gold Coast at Brighton Homes Arena on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Inaugural Sun Jamie Stanton looked comfortable in her return from an ACL rupture last year and Wallis Randell is primed to take a step up this year down back.

North Melbourne 11.11 (77) def. Western Bulldogs 2.2 (14) at Arden Street

The Kangaroos have made a significant statement ahead of round one, dominating the Bulldogs from start to finish to post a 63-point win on Saturday afternoon.

Former Saint Kate Shierlaw proved why the Roos were so excited to bring her in, kicking three goals and setting up several other scoring opportunities in a team-minded approach. Another fresh face, Ruby Tripodi, kicked two goals, while Bella Eddey, Ashleigh Riddell, Taylah Gatt, Tahlia Randall, Jasmine Garner and Emma King each kicked singles.

The tall combination of Shierlaw, Randall, King and ruck Kim Rennie looks dangerous and versatile, as North Melbourne worked the ball cleanly and efficiently down the ground. Lulu Pullar offered plenty on the wing and Eliza Shannon's rebound out of defence proved handy.

Kate Shierlaw in action during North Melbourne's practice match against the Western Bulldogs on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Without several key players including Katie Lynch, Eleanor Brown, Alice Edmonds, Richelle Cranston and Deanna Berry, the Bulldogs struggled to win, and maintain control of the footy. They weren't helped either when Millie Brown was ruled out on the eve of the first siren, limping off with a knee issue, while both Ellie Blackburn (quad) and Elisabeth Georgostathis (knee) picked up injuries throughout the game.

More positively, Keely Coyne looks to have taken her game to another level on the wing, working back to assist in defence and sliding forward to kick a goal, and midfielder Jess Fitzgerald also hit the scoreboard.

Elle Bennetts was impressive as a key defender in the absence of Lynch and Eleanor Brown, while Dom Carruthers moved neatly through congestion when thrown into the midfield mix.

Fremantle 4.7 (31) def. Collingwood 4.6 (30) at Victor George Kailis Oval

The Dockers saw off a fast-finishing Collingwood in a stoppage-heavy game on Saturday afternoon.

After missing a chunk of last season due to injury, Gabby O'Sullivan was back to her energetic best, largely playing on the ball, but also getting forward to add some speed and unpredictability.

Known for her role as a small defender, vice-captain Ange Stannett was used mainly across the half forward line, while Mikayla Hyde seems to have found a home down back, intercepting well and taking several kick-ins.

Megan Kauffman continued her theme of kicking pre-season goals, posting the opening major of the game, and draftee Joanne Cregg kicked one of her own after sliding forward into some space. Captain Hayley Miller was her usual dominant self in the midfield, before spending time working out of the goalsquare, finishing the game with two goals.

For Collingwood, Lauren Butler was as reliable as ever down back, while Imogen Evans spent time running with midfield star Kiara Bowers. Alana Porter, who spent the VFLW season developing as a small forward, continued in the role adding some toe in attack for the Pies.

Porter kicked her side's first of the day, before new recruits Eleri Morris (two goals) and Nell Morris-Dalton (one goal) had Collingwood within one point at the final sire.

Stacey Livingstone played out an enthralling battle with Dockers forward Aine Tighe all day, with the pair arguably sharing the points for the day.

Sydney 5.8 (38) def. Carlton 4.5 (29) at the SCG

Sydney has made it two from two over the preseason, seeing off a second-half charge from the Blues to win by nine points on Saturday afternoon.

Cynthia Hamilton starred for the Swans, kicking two goals, and pulling off several big run-down tackles, while Sofia Hurley has taken her game up a notch through the midfield alongside new recruits Chloe Molloy and Laura Gardiner.

Molloy, Brooke Lochland and Rebecca Privitelli each kicked goals, getting on the end of a more controlled, attacking style of play from the Swans. Alice Mitchell supported Ally Morphett in the ruck and latest recruit Tanya Kennedy was handy in a key defensive role.

Brooke Lochland is tackled during the practice match between Sydney and Carlton at the SCG on August 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

For Carlton, Jess Good took over the main ruck role, leaving All-Australian Breann Moody to play as a key forward, kicking two consecutive goals in the third quarter. Mia Austin was also a strong presence in attack, taking some impressive contested marks and kicking a goal of her own.

Midfielder Mimi Hill was the only other Blue to hit the scoreboard, while captain Kerryn Peterson started the game down back but graduated to the midfield as the game wore on.

Carlton players celebrate Mimi Hill's goal during the practice match between Sydney and Carlton at the SCG on August 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Irish recruit Erone Fitzpatrick was Carlton's breakout player, however, already looking at home with the oval ball she was confident, taking off on repeated runs and effortlessly bouncing the footy.

Melbourne 8.16 (64) def. Hawthorn 0.6 (6) at Casey Fields

An inaccurate Melbourne has put away Hawthorn by 58-points in a scrappy, windy affair.

Eden Zanker has emerged as the Demons' most dangerous forward, kicking four goals, including two in the last quarter to widen the margin, while Alyssa Bannan bobbed up in the first and last terms to hit the scoreboard.

Eden Zanker in action during the practice match between Melbourne and Hawthorn at Casey Fields on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Casey Sherriff and Lily Mithen each registered goals of their own as the Demons worked the ball by hand through the corridor. Georgia Campbell spent some time in the ruck late in the game, taking over for premiership duo Lauren Pearce and Tayla Harris who controlled the air early in the game.

Returning from a serious back injury, Eliza McNamara moved well, and Maeve Chaplin was indestructible in the face of repeated physicality from her Hawk opponents.

Eliza McNamara in action during the practice match between Melbourne and Hawthorn at Casey Fields on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn was often caught flooding its defence in the face of Melbourne's attacking onslaught, and Tamara Luke was a welcome presence both in the ruck and down back.

Mattea Breed and Casey Dumont were both tested out in the ruck for extended periods of time, while former Magpie Kristy Stratton spent much of the game in the thick of it.

Kristy Stratton is tackled by Karen Paxman during the practice match between Melbourne and Hawthorn at Casey Fields on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide 8.8 (56) def. Geelong 7.8 (50) at Adelaide Oval

In an entertaining clash between two finals hopefuls, Adelaide just snagged victory over the Cats thanks to a strong first half in attack.

The Crows seem to have recaptured their territory dominant, forward-half game style of season six, but with the added element of increased forward pressure. Teah Charlton burst out of the blocks with two goals and some big tackles in attack, while also proving dangerous at centre stoppages.

Jess Waterhouse also bobbed up for two goals, while Caitlin Gould, Stevie-Lee Thompson, Danielle Ponter and Jess Allan all hit the scoreboard. Yvonne Bonner, while unable to kick truly, also looks to be an important addition to the side's forward mix.

Caitlin Gould in action during Adelaide's practice match against Geelong on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide coach Matthew Clarke rotated each of Gould, Allan, and Montana McKinnon through the ruck, each able to also impact on other lines, and Zoe Prowse continued her impressive key defensive role of last season.

Geelong, despite taking a little while to get going in attack, generated some impressive passages of play. Irish recruit Aishling Moloney showed exactly why several clubs were vying for her services, leading beautifully at the ball carrier and playing with an instinct one might only expect from someone who grew up with the oval ball.

Kate Darby kicked two goals, balancing her attacking game with time in the ruck, with singles coming from Mikayla Bowen, Annabel Johnson, Amy McDonald, Chloe Scheer, and Shelley Scott.

Yet to debut at AFLW level, Abbey McDonald offered some nice moments off half-back, breaking tackles, and Erin Hoare's return to footy has her dominating hitouts once again.

Abbey McDonald handballs during Geelong's practice match against Adelaide on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast 6.7 (43) def. Essendon 5.4 (34) at Mineral Resources Park

The Eagles' list consolidation has proven beneficial in their preseason hitout against the Bombers, posting a nine-point win on Sunday afternoon, led by exciting teenager Ella Roberts.

Roberts, who was the side's first selection in the 2022 draft, kicked the opening two goals of the game and had a real presence around the ground thanks to her marking ability and willingness to tackle.

Kate Bartlett also bobbed up for two goals, while Mikayla Western and Kellie Gibson also hit the scoreboard on return from serious arm and knee injuries respectively.

Kate Bartlett celebrates after scoring a goal during the practice match between West Coast and Essendon at Mineral Resources Park on August 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Also on return from an ACL rupture, Shanae Davison found a home across the backline and moved with a real confidence and fellow ACL-returnee Lauren Wakfer showed how dangerous she will become partnering with Sarah Lakay in the ruck.

While the Bombers took some time to connect effectively in attack, Paige Scott has certainly not lost any fervour in the way she attacks the footy, and Georgia Nanscawen was ferocious as a defensive midfielder.

Paige Scott in action during the practice match between West Coast and Essendon at Mineral Resources Park on August 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Daria Bannister kicked a stunning goal in the third quarter, gathering a Bonnie Toogood set shot that fell short, she broke a tackle and kicked almost over her head to slot the major, meanwhile Sophie Alexander (two goals), Steph Cain (one goal) and Amber Clarke (one goal) each had a say in the scoreline.