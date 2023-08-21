Chloe Molloy and Lucy McEvoy. Picture: Phil Hillyard

AFTER two AFLW seasons were played in 2022, it feels like it's been quite some time since top-flight women's football has been played.

Plenty has changed, including two new coaches and a host of top players who have moved clubs, while it's also worth looking back on just how clubs finished their seasons.

Previously, on AFLW…

Melbourne defeated Brisbane in the Grand Final

It was one of the most closely fought AFLW Grand Finals in the seven-season history, with the two teams having only been separated by 0.3 per cent after the home and away season. The Lions jumped out to an early lead at their brand new home base, Brighton Homes Arena, and Melbourne slowly but surely worked its way back into the game, winning by four points. Brisbane defender Shannon Campbell was named best on ground, the first AFLW player to do so in a losing Grand Final.

Learn More 04:59

Retiring AFLW stars

Former Melbourne skipper Daisy Pearce headlined a host of retiring AFLW stars who chose to hang up the boots at the end of season seven. Premiership Crows Marijana Rajcic and Dayna Cox, inaugural AFLW players Elise O'Dea, Alison Downie, ex-Fremantle captain Kara Antonio, Jess Duffin, Kate McCarthy and Danielle Hardiman all called time. Irish superstar Cora Staunton brought her sporting career to a close, teammate Tanya Hetherington and fellow defender Maddy McMahon finished up, while Courtney Wakefield returned to her family farm at the top of her game, named All-Australian key forward.

Daisy Pearce celebrates Melbourne's victory in the S7 AFLW Grand Final against Brisbane at Brighton Homes Arena on November 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Finals series

Richmond qualified for its first finals series, with season seven marking the first time a full top eight was in play after the introduction of the final four teams to the competition. Geelong returned to the finals for the first time since 2019, while the Western Bulldogs had only played one final – the 2018 premiership triumph – before season seven. North Melbourne won through to a preliminary final after an eighth-placed finish, while the Tigers crashed out in straight sets. Adelaide made yet another preliminary final, but were out-played by Brisbane.

Adelaide players huddle after their preliminary final loss to Brisbane at Metricon Stadium on November 18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The other half of the ladder

Season seven saw the first time all 18 AFL clubs were represented in the AFLW competition, after Essendon, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide and Sydney all joined the competition for the first time. The Swans unfortunately went winless, the Hawks landed on a hot streak with three consecutive wins, the Power struggled in the win-loss column but had a better percentage than five teams, and Essendon finished in 10th. Both GWS and Fremantle battled through injury-hit seasons, while it was a very difficult period of time for Carlton both on and off the field.

Jasmine Fleming and Madison Prespakis in action during the S7 match between Essendon and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium on August 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

An unofficial expansion trade period

The AFLW trade and signing space was shaken up with a new Priority Signing Period, brought in as what other clubs termed as an "unofficial fourth expansion round". Third-year and above players could effectively walk to Hawthorn, Sydney, Essendon and Port Adelaide, with compensation still to be determined. It saw the likes of Chloe Molloy and Lucy McEvoy head up to Sydney, Janelle Cuthbertson and Ash Saint (nee Woodland) to the Power, and Brisbane premiership duo Emily Bates and Greta Bodey to the Hawks. In the regular trade period, Kate Shierlaw boosted North Melbourne's forward line while Steph Chiocci, Jaimee Lambert and Jesse Wardlaw made the switch to St Kilda.

Ash Saint poses during Port Adelaide's official team photo day at the Flour Shed on August 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The supplementary draft

The unconventional trade period was followed by an unconventional draft. Two seasons in one year in 2022 meant a "reset" draft was needed to ensure future players wouldn't have to juggle year 12 and AFLW at the same time, as the draft class of 2022 did. A birth year restriction of 2004 (turning 19) was placed upon the supplementary draft, and clubs did not have to participate, much like the mid-season draft in the men's competition. A former Cat, Erin Hoare, re-joined Geelong with the number one selection, while a number of ex-AFLW players such as Jasmin Stewart, Katelyn Pope, Kristy Stratton, Selena Karlson, Beth Pinchin, Annise Bradfield and Yvonne Bonner were drafted. Just 26 selections were made.

Learn More 02:31

New coaches

Two clubs will come into the 2023 season with new coaches, after both Fremantle and Carlton made the decision to move on Trent Cooper and Daniel Harford respectively. Cooper's contract was up, and senior club officials felt it was time for a new voice to return the club to finals, while Harford was sacked with a year to go on his contract after a review. Former Docker Lisa Webb has become the first AFLW player to coach her former side, while Blues VFL assistant Mathew Buck has taken the reins at the club.

Learn More 09:25

Carlton. Quite the year.

The Blues finished 14th, the lowest of the inaugural eight AFLW teams, winning two games and drawing two of their 10 matches. A tipping point had been reached, and the club commissioned an external review. The players' professionalism came under the microscope, as did the amount of resources the club dedicated to its women's program. As a result, Carlton opted to join the vast majority of AFLW clubs in appointing a full-time coach, with Harford sacked. Head of AFLW Brett Munro was also moved on. After a wide-ranging search for replacements, Carlton settled on two men from its VFL program, with Buck named coach and Ash Naulty moving across from VFL operations manager to head of AFLW.

New rules

AFLW games will look a bit different in 2023, after a few new rules were introduced. Teams will have to work with an interchange cap for the first time, limited to 60, with Brisbane expected to be hardest hit after rolling through the on-field changes in previous seasons. By contrast, Hawthorn had the fewest average interchanges in season seven. Boundary umpires will now take inside-50 throw-ins back on the boundary line, but throw-ins between the arcs will remain 10m into the field. Quarters will also be around two minutes longer.

The AFLW captains pose for a photograph during the 2023 Captains Day at Marvel Stadium on August 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

How clubs are shaping up for 2023

Teams have now had a match simulation hitout (of varying lengths and intensities) and an official practice match under normal conditions. Sydney has bounced back to salute in both hitouts after a winless season. Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide have all flexed their muscles, while a rejuvenated GWS – with a host of returning players – accounted for Richmond on the weekend. Carlton lost on both weekends, while Port Adelaide put the foot down against St Kilda. An injury-hit Western Bulldogs struggled badly against a nearly full-strength North Melbourne, while Gold Coast lost to both Sydney and Brisbane.