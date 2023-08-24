Sarah Allan will miss most of the season in a significant setback for the Crows

Sarah Allan in action during Adelaide's clash against Fremantle in round seven, S7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has suffered a huge blow on the eve of the season, with vice-captain and three-time All-Australian defender Sarah Allan ruled out for at least eight weeks with a hamstring injury.

Allan was withdrawn from the Crows' named squad for last week's practice match against Geelong after suffering the injury at training, and scans since have confirmed the extent of the damage.

The hamstring tear, although not requiring surgery, will see her spend an extended period of time in rehabilitation.

"It's obviously really disappointing for Sarah and also the team to lose our vice-captain for most of the season, however, we are confident she will return at an important time of the season," Adelaide head of women's football Phil Harper said.

"While on the sidelines, Sarah is and will continue to be a great leader for our group and play an important role for our team. We know how professional she is, and she will work closely with our medical team to get back as soon as possible, while it presents an opportunity for another of our defenders to step up."

Allan has played all but two of Adelaide's AFLW games since joining the competition as an inaugural side in 2017 and was a key part in the club's three premierships.