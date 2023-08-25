Eight of the 23 players selected in the 2023 AFL National Championships U18 Girls All-Australian team hail from South Australia

South Australian players celebrate a win over Vic Metro during a 2023 U18 Girls National Championships match on July 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FUTURE of women's football is particularly bright in South Australia, the state making up more than a third of the Under-18 All-Australian team for 2023.

Eight of the selected team of 23 hail from the state, including draft-eligible stars Shineah Goody, Lauren Young, Piper Window, Elaine Grigg and Brooke Boileau.

Queenslander Havana Harris was named player of the championships despite having only turned 17 this year.

The highly athletic ruck/tall forward – who is a Gold Coast Academy player – was a dominant presence for the northern state, averaging 18.3 disposals and 17.0 hit-outs.

Harris finished three votes clear of midfielder Goody in the vote, with Young and Vic Country pair Sara Howley and Ash Centra (both eligible next year) all tied for third.

With 12 of the selected 23 not eligible for the next draft, three 2007-born players were named in the All-Australian side: West Australian Evie Cowcher (also named her state's MVP) and Queenslanders Dekota Baron and Ava Usher.

Poppy Scholz – the younger sister of Port Adelaide's Matilda – was named in the team, as was South Australian MVP India Rasheed, daughter of tennis coach Roger.

South Australian leader Jason Rivett's efforts with his undefeated side were also recognised, named Under-18 All-Australian coach.

The 2023 AFL National Championships U18 Girls All-Australian team and best and fairest was selected by: Kevin Sheehan (AFL talent ambassador – chair), Tarkyn Lockyer (AFL national academy coach), Jess Smith (AFL national female talent manager) and AFLW club representatives Tyson Bourke (GWS), Darryn Fry (Fremantle), Cameron Joyce (Gold Coast) and Ben Waller (Geelong Cats).

2023 draft-eligible players selected

Marnie Robinson (Allies, defender)

Kiara Bischa (Queensland/GC Academy, defender)

Laura Stone (Vic Metro, mid/defender)

Kaitlyn Srhoj (Western Australia, midfielder)

Shineah Goody (South Australia, midfielder)

Lauren Young (South Australia, forward)

Elaine Grigg (South Australia, fwd/midfielder)

Piper Window (South Australia, midfielder)

Brooke Boileau (South Australia, midfielder)

Kayley Kavanagh (Vic Metro, midfielder)

Mikayla Williamson (Vic Country, midfielder)

State MVPs

Allies: Marnie Robinson (Sydney Swans Academy/UTS, born 2005)

Queensland: Havana Harris (Gold Coast Suns Academy/Burleigh, 2006)

South Australia: India Rasheed (Sturt/Glenunga, 2006)

Victoria Country: Ashley Centra (Gippsland Power/Sale City, 2006)

Victoria Metro: Kayley Kavanagh (Calder Cannons/Strathmore, 2005)

Western Australia: Evie Cowcher (Peel Thunder/Pinjarra, 2007)