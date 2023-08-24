Which players could take their game to another level in 2023?

Teah Charlton, Ella Roberts and Cynthia Hamilton. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHO WILL burst out of the gate to lift your AFLW Fantasy team this season?

We assess the players who look likely to have a breakout year. A triple-figure average has been hard to come by in the AFLW realm, but with talent aplenty, there are solid cases mounting for the competition's guns – young and old – to start a new wave of scoring power.

Those who find themselves in a new role, particularly with increased midfield minutes, and those with increased opportunity due to player exits make good breakout selections.

So, who will take the leap?

7. Belle Dawes (MID, $885,000)

Following the move of Emily Bates to the Hawks, the door is wide open for Dawes to take her game to the next level. After having just over 50 per cent centre bounce attendances (CBAs) in season seven, her solid contributions are bound to be rewarded. The clearance machine's average of 62.9 could increase by at least 10 points – if not more – with an improvement in CBAs.

Belle Dawes kicks the ball during Brisbane's clash against Gold Coast in round three, S7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

6. Jess Good (RUC, $636,000)

After two strong seasons, averaging 46.9 across both, Good assumed the role of No.1 ruck in Carlton's practice match. With the Blues' shake-up seeing Breann Moody present as forward target, the role could be solid for Good. Increasing her hitout output last season, this change suggests her average will only continue to grow.

Jess Good and Ally Morphett compete during Carlton's practice match against Sydney on August 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

5. Teah Charlton (MID, $774,000)

Charlton's game continues to develop steadily across all metrics. She was able to find the goals in Adelaide's practice match and continued to tackle hard and often. Charlton attended 46 per cent of centre bounces in season seven, and with her clearance work growing, an increase in this number will ensure her average of 55 reaches greater heights in 2023.

Teah Charlton in action during Adelaide's practice match against Geelong on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

4. Ella Roberts (FWD, $813,000)

When we talk about natural progression, Roberts fits the bill perfectly. The young star showed off her X-factor in season seven and was instrumental in the Eagles' practice match victory against Essendon. Despite averaging only nine per cent CBAs, Roberts takes up the odd chance to assist her team in the middle, while her tackling prowess contributed to an average of 57.8, which looks set to grow.

Ella Roberts is tackled by Alana Barba during the practice match between West Coast and Essendon at Mineral Resources Park on August 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

3. Georgia Nanscawen (MID, $300,000)

Despite her stint on the sidelines, Nanscawen makes my list on the basis of her 107.7 Fantasy average in the VFLW. The known ball-winner is severely underpriced and her tackling prowess is bound to rack up points. I predict her price to grow dramatically if she can translate her VFLW success into the AFLW with Essendon.

Georgia Nanscawen of the Bombers is tackled by Olivia Robinson of the Southern Saints during the 2022 VFLW Grand Final between Essendon and the Southern Saints at ETU Stadium on July 03, 2022. Picture: Dylan Burns/AFL Photos

2. Cynthia Hamilton (FWD, $636,000)

Hamilton looks set to be a breakout star following a solid practice match performance. Despite Sydney's additions of Chloe Molloy and Laura Gardiner, Hamilton has an arsenal of her own, with the consistent tackler also kicking two goals in the clash against Carlton. With Montana Ham out for the beginning of the season, Hamilton should at least retain her 40 per cent CBA rate.

Cynthia Hamilton in action for Sydney against Fremantle in round nine, 2022 at Henson Park. Picture: Getty Images

1. Abbey Dowrick (MID, $953,000)

Dowrick will only continue to grow as Port Adelaide develops. Her 36 per cent CBA rate in season seven should increase off the back of a powerful campaign – and if Dowrick was able to average 67.7 without a strong showing in this metric, she will only improve on this number she continues to progress.