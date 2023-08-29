Sara Howley in action during Vic Country's under-18 national championships clash against Western Australia on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE NEXT generation of AFLW talent will be on show this Saturday as the AFLW Futures match is held at Kinetic Stadium, Frankston.

A squad of 44 players aged 17 and under has been selected and split into two teams, named after Melbourne premiership forward Tayla Harris and Collingwood defender Ruby Schleicher.

The pair came through the talent pathway in Queensland and Western Australia respectively.

This year's player of the under-18 national championships, Queensland tall Havana Harris, has been fittingly placed in Team Harris.

Seven of the Under-18 All-Australian side will feature alongside Harris: Ash Centra, Sara Howley (Vic Country), Zipporah Fish, Molly O'Hehir (Western Australia), Emma McDonald (Vic Metro) and South Australian Jemma Whitington-Charity.

Also playing will be Emma Stark, the Northern Territorian who already has AFLW experience as the youngest field umpire to control a game.

Zipporah Fish in action during Western Australia's under-18 national championships clash against the Allies on August 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Team Schleicher will be coached by Northern Knights assistant Laura Frazer, with assistance from Alicia Janz (ex-West Coast), Monique Clift and Craig Black.

Gippsland Power coach Nathan Boyd will take charge of Team Harris, helped by Kelly Barltrop, Ash Close and Whitney Kennedy.

The game will be streamed live on Saturday at 10.30am AEST at afl.com.au/aflw and on the AFLW app.

"We are thrilled to have many of the most promising young female players in the country come together to take part in the AFLW Futures program," national academy manager Tarkyn Lockyer said.

"The inaugural AFLW Futures match last year was a great success and featured a host of players who are likely to be selected in the upcoming AFLW Draft.

"Saturday’s match at Kinetic Stadium will be a fantastic showcase of the next generation of exciting talent coming through the football ranks and it is great to have the match feature as part of the opening round of the 2023 NAB AFLW season.

"Many players who take part in the AFLW Futures match will feature in the 2024 AFL Academy program."

TEAM HARRIS

#

NAME

SURNAME

STATE

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

1

Zimra

Hussain

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Wilston Grange

2

Tatyana

Perry

NT

Northern Territory Academy

Palmerston

5

Jasmine

Evans

SA

Central District

Salisbury

6

Lou-Lou

Field

VIC M

Western Jets

Flemington

7

Emma

Juneja

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

East Sydney

8

Sophie

McKay

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons

Prahran

9

Noa

McNaughton

WA

South Fremantle

South Coogee

10

Coby

Morgan

SA

Norwood

Modbury

11

Molly

O'Hehir

WA

South Fremantle

South Coogee

12

Ella

Parker

NSW/ACT

Sydney Swans Academy

UTS Bats

16

Georgie

Brisbane

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Blackburn

17

Ashley

Centra

VIC C

Gippsland Power

Sale City

18

Tamika

Rourke

NSW/ACT

GWS Giants Academy/
Murray Bushrangers

Narrandera

19

Claire

Mahony

VIC C

GWV Rebels

Lake Wendouree

20

Nyalli

Milne

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Burleigh

21

Sarah

Poustie

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Old Scotch

22

Claudia

Wright

WA

Claremont

Claremont

24

Lucy

Boyd

SA

West Adelaide

Blackwood

25

Kyla

Forbes

VIC M

Calder Cannons

Aberfeldie

26

Havana

Harris

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Burleigh

27

Millie

Lang

VIC C

GWV Rebels

Redan

28

Elli

Symonds

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Frankston Dolphins


TEAM SCHLEICHER

#

NAME

SURNAME

STATE

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

1

Zipporah

Fish

WA

East Fremantle

 

2

Violet

Patterson

SA

Glenelg

Plympton

3

Emma

Stark

NT

Northern Territory Academy

St Mary’s

5

Natasha

Entwistle

WA

East Fremantle

Canning Vale

6

Sierra

Grieves

VIC M

Western Jets

Yarraville Seddon

7

Zoe

Hargreaves

VIC M

Northern Knights

Fitzroy

8

Meg

Harrison

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Kingborough

9

Ashley

Patton

NSW/ACT

GWS Giants Academy

Tuggeranong

10

Jemma

Reynolds

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Langwarrin

11

Tara

Harrington

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Bond University

12

Amber

Wunungmurra

NT

Northern Territory Academy

Southern Districts

16

Grace

Baba

VIC M

Eastern Ranges

Mooroolbark

17

Lilly

Baker

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy

Maroochydore

18

Zoe

Besanko

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays

Frankston Dolphins

19

Sara

Howley

VIC C

Geelong Falcons

Newtown & Chilwell

20

Lucy

Thompson

TAS

Tasmania Devils

Ulverstone

21

Charlotte

Riggs

SA

Central District

Angle Vale

22

Heidi

Talbot

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy

North Cairns

23

Mackenzie

Williams

TAS

Tasmania Devils

North Hobart

24

Sienna

Tallariti

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Whitehorse Pioneers

25

Emma

McDonald

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers

Ashburton

26

Jemma

Whitington-
Charity

SA

Woodville-West Torrens

Henley