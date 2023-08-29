The AFLW Futures match will be played in Frankston this weekend

Sara Howley in action during Vic Country's under-18 national championships clash against Western Australia on August 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE NEXT generation of AFLW talent will be on show this Saturday as the AFLW Futures match is held at Kinetic Stadium, Frankston.

A squad of 44 players aged 17 and under has been selected and split into two teams, named after Melbourne premiership forward Tayla Harris and Collingwood defender Ruby Schleicher.

The pair came through the talent pathway in Queensland and Western Australia respectively.

This year's player of the under-18 national championships, Queensland tall Havana Harris, has been fittingly placed in Team Harris.

Seven of the Under-18 All-Australian side will feature alongside Harris: Ash Centra, Sara Howley (Vic Country), Zipporah Fish, Molly O'Hehir (Western Australia), Emma McDonald (Vic Metro) and South Australian Jemma Whitington-Charity.

Also playing will be Emma Stark, the Northern Territorian who already has AFLW experience as the youngest field umpire to control a game.

Zipporah Fish in action during Western Australia's under-18 national championships clash against the Allies on August 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Team Schleicher will be coached by Northern Knights assistant Laura Frazer, with assistance from Alicia Janz (ex-West Coast), Monique Clift and Craig Black.

Gippsland Power coach Nathan Boyd will take charge of Team Harris, helped by Kelly Barltrop, Ash Close and Whitney Kennedy.

The game will be streamed live on Saturday at 10.30am AEST at afl.com.au/aflw and on the AFLW app.

"We are thrilled to have many of the most promising young female players in the country come together to take part in the AFLW Futures program," national academy manager Tarkyn Lockyer said.

"The inaugural AFLW Futures match last year was a great success and featured a host of players who are likely to be selected in the upcoming AFLW Draft.

"Saturday’s match at Kinetic Stadium will be a fantastic showcase of the next generation of exciting talent coming through the football ranks and it is great to have the match feature as part of the opening round of the 2023 NAB AFLW season.

"Many players who take part in the AFLW Futures match will feature in the 2024 AFL Academy program."