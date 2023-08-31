IT'S BACK, and bigger than ever.
No, we're not talking about the AFLW competition, but AFL.com.au's expert tipping competition, which kicks off ahead of the actual footy on Friday night.
Fresh off winning the men's league version, our man in Queensland Michael Whiting is ready to take out the tipping equivalent of the McClelland Trophy.
While he did also win the AFLW tipping comp last season, he'll have to win both honours in the same calendar year to really assert his claim as the king of tipping.
We've called in the big guns to try to stop that from happening, recruiting two former No.1 picks in Geelong's Nina Morrison and Greater Western Sydney's Isabel Huntington, who are both ready to flex their tipping muscles.
Inspired by our experts? Sign up for the official AFLW Tipping competition! There's more than $12,000 in prizes on offer for the best tipsters throughout the season.
The overall winner of the AFLW Tipping competition at the end of the home and away season will take home $7500 in cash, thanks to crypto.com, while second gets $1000 and third, fourth and fifth places each win $500.
There's also a weekly prize for the best tipster of an AFLW Sherrin, valued at $220.
Check out our experts' tips below.
GEMMA BASTIANI
Melbourne - 15 points
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Geelong
Essendon
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Sydney
Fremantle
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Melbourne - 18 points
Carlton
Adelaide
Geelong
Essendon
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
SARAH BLACK
Melbourne – 21 points
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Geelong
Essendon
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
NAT EDWARDS
Melbourne - 15 points
Carlton
Adelaide
Geelong
Hawthorn
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
ISABEL HUNTINGTON
NINA MORRISON
Melbourne – 15 points
Carlton
Adelaide
Geelong
Essendon
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Sydney
Fremantle
SARAH OLLE
Melbourne - 12 points
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Geelong
Essendon
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Sydney
Fremantle
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Melbourne – 18 points
Carlton
Adelaide
Geelong
Essendon
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle
LUCY WATKIN
Melbourne - 13 points
Gold Coast
Adelaide
Geelong
Essendon
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Sydney
Fremantle
MICHAEL WHITING
Melbourne – 18 points
Carlton
Adelaide
Geelong
Essendon
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Fremantle