AFL.com.au's expert AFLW tipping competition is back for 2023, featuring the newly crowned AFL tipping champion, Michael Whiting, and two new superstar players

IT'S BACK, and bigger than ever.

No, we're not talking about the AFLW competition, but AFL.com.au's expert tipping competition, which kicks off ahead of the actual footy on Friday night.

Fresh off winning the men's league version, our man in Queensland Michael Whiting is ready to take out the tipping equivalent of the McClelland Trophy.

While he did also win the AFLW tipping comp last season, he'll have to win both honours in the same calendar year to really assert his claim as the king of tipping.

Learn More 00:29

We've called in the big guns to try to stop that from happening, recruiting two former No.1 picks in Geelong's Nina Morrison and Greater Western Sydney's Isabel Huntington, who are both ready to flex their tipping muscles.

Inspired by our experts? Sign up for the official AFLW Tipping competition! There's more than $12,000 in prizes on offer for the best tipsters throughout the season.

>> SIGN UP NOW FOR AFLW TIPPING IN 2023

The overall winner of the AFLW Tipping competition at the end of the home and away season will take home $7500 in cash, thanks to crypto.com, while second gets $1000 and third, fourth and fifth places each win $500.

There's also a weekly prize for the best tipster of an AFLW Sherrin, valued at $220.

Check out our experts' tips below.

GEMMA BASTIANI

Melbourne - 15 points

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Geelong

Essendon

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Sydney

Fremantle

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Melbourne - 18 points

Carlton

Adelaide

Geelong

Essendon

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

SARAH BLACK

Melbourne – 21 points

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Geelong

Essendon

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

NAT EDWARDS

Melbourne - 15 points

Carlton

Adelaide

Geelong

Hawthorn

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

ISABEL HUNTINGTON

Melbourne - 16 points

Carlton

Adelaide

Geelong

Essendon

North Melbourne

Brisbane Lions

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

NINA MORRISON

Melbourne – 15 points

Carlton

Adelaide

Geelong

Essendon

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Sydney

Fremantle

SARAH OLLE

Melbourne - 12 points

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Geelong

Essendon

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Sydney

Fremantle

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Melbourne – 18 points

Carlton

Adelaide

Geelong

Essendon

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle

LUCY WATKIN

Melbourne - 13 points

Gold Coast

Adelaide

Geelong

Essendon

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Sydney

Fremantle

MICHAEL WHITING

Melbourne – 18 points

Carlton

Adelaide

Geelong

Essendon

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Fremantle