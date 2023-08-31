The teams are in for the first round of the 2023 NAB AFLW season

(L-R): Erin Hoare, Ruby Schleicher and Eliza McNamara. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD skipper Brianna Davey has overcome a hamstring complaint in time to face Melbourne on Friday night, but the Pies will be without defenders Ruby Schleicher and Lauren Butler.

The pair are battling foot injuries, with Schleicher just falling short of passing a test at training this week.

It opens the door for draftee forward Eleri Morris to make her AFLW debut, and Tarni White, Nell Morris-Dalton, Grace Campbell and Selena Karlson to make their club debuts. Ash Brazill has been named after spending much of pre-season representing Australia in the netball world cup.

Melbourne winger Eliza McNamara will cap off an extraordinary return to football after breaking her back last year in a gym accident, with father-daughter signing Georgia Campbell to debut in her third season on the list.

Sammie Johnson has been named an emergency after giving birth to son Luca in April.

Geelong will re-unveil No.1 pick Erin Hoare, who has returned to football after a study and pregnancy break, as has Renee Garing who will play her first game since giving birth to baby Parker last year, while Aishling Moloney has been named for her AFLW debut.

The Western Bulldogs have named Alice Edmonds, Katie Lynch and Bri McFarlane (for an AFLW debut) after the trio were under injury clouds this week.

The Showdown will be played on Saturday, and Adelaide will have two club debutants in ex-Giant Yvonne Bonner and former Power defender Sarah Goodwin.

Returning Crow Deni Varnhagen has been named as an emergency.

Port Adelaide's side will see Jas Stewart, Matilda Scholz and Ash Saint play their first game in the teal.

Jess Dal Pos will captain an understrength Carlton, with debuts coming for Maddie Hendrie, Erone Fitzpatrick and Marianna Anthony and club debuts for Harriet Cordner and Gen Lawson.

Gab Pound has not been named and is not on the Blues' injury list.

Gold Coast will debut four players – Alana Gee, Darcie Davies (pronounced Davis), Meara Girvan and Irishwoman Niamh McLaughlin – against Carlton.

It's a big weekend for the Davies family, with older sister Fleur to make her AFLW debut with Greater Western Sydney after missing last season with a back injury. Giants small forward Caitlin Miller may also play her first game.

Hawthorn will unveil recruits Emily Bates, Greta Bodey and Kristy Stratton, with silky forward Mattea Breed to make her AFLW debut.

The Hawks will be coming up against Essendon, who have given club debuts to Georgia Nanscawen, Georgia Clarke, Brooke Brown, Brooke Walker and Kodi Jacques.

Three Swans will make their debuts – Tanya Kennedy, Montana Beruldsen and Julie O'Sullivan

North Melbourne don't play till Sunday, but have already confirmed draftee Ruby Tripodi will play her first game in the midfield, with Jenna Bruton sidelined for three weeks with a calf issue.

Opponent St Kilda has named defender Beth Pinchin for her debut, who wasn't able to play her first AFLW game with former club Brisbane back in 2021 when she ruptured her ACL.

It's a similar situation for the Western Derby, with Irish Docker and winger Jo Cregg to play her first game, lining up against West Coast ruck Lauren Wakfer and midfielder Emily Elkington.

Former Sun Jade Pregelj has been named in the extended squad for Brisbane, with Charlie Mullins, Caitlin Wendland and Ella Smith a chance to make their debuts. Recruit Ellie Hampson has not come good after a pre-season knee injury.

Richmond will unleash its new forward line of Caitlin Greiser and possibly Courtney Jones, with Molly Eastman and Charli Wicksteed named on the extended interchange bench.

Friday, September 1

Melbourne v Collingwood at Ikon Park, 7.20pm AEST

MELBOURNE

B: L.Birch 9 T.Gillard 17

HB: S.Heath 30 M.Gay 3 S.Goldrick 23

C: S.Lampard 8 O.Purcell 2 E.McNamara 22

HF: T.Harris 7 L.Mithen 14 A.Bannan 16

F: E.Zanker 29 K.Hore - C 10

Foll: L.Pearce 15 T.Hanks 5 P.Paxman 4

I/C: B.Mackin 31 G.Campbell 1 E.West 11 C.Sherriff 18 M.Fitzsimon 24

Emerg: G.Colvin 32 C.Wilson 20 S.Johnson 25

New faces:

Notable absences:

Milestones: Tyla Hanks - 50 games

COLLINGWOOD

B: S.Casey 22 S.Livingstone 12

HB: S.Sansonetti 16 S.Karlson 20 A.Brazill 10

C: J.Allen 6 B.Davey - C 3 T.White 29

HF: G.Campbell 13 E.Morris 21 E.James 2

F: N.Morris-Dalton 17 S.Rowe 7

Foll: S.Frederick 1 M.Cann 25 B.Bonnici 8

I/C: A.Porter 9 E.Fowler 15 L.Brazzale 24 T.Brown 26 A.Sheridan 14

Emerg: I.Barnett 4 C.Blair 28 E.Smith 33

New faces: Grace Campbell, Selena Karlson, Eleri Morris, Nell Morris-Dalton, Tarni White

Notable absences: Lauren Butler (foot), Jo Lin (foot), Ruby Schleicher (foot)

Saturday, September 2

Carlton v Gold Coast at Ikon Park, 1.05pm AEST

CARLTON

B: J.Dal Pos - C 2 A.Velardo 1

HB: M.Hendrie 49 E.Fitzpatrick 19 V.Laloifi 8

C: L.Goss 20 A.McKay 5 K.Sherar 25

HF: M.Hill 10 J.Good 12 G.Lawson 27

F: M.Austin 22 K.Skepper 4

Foll: B.Moody 16 D.Walker 23 B.Vickers 24

I/C: D.Vescio 3 M.Anthony 14 A.Lee 11 T.Ortlepp 34 H.Cordner 21

Emerg: D.Finn 17 I.Milford 28 C.Fitzgerald 0

New faces: Marianna Anthony, Harriet Cordner, Erone Fitzpatrick, Maddy Hendrie, Gen Lawson

Notable absences: Phoebe McWilliams (calf), Kerryn Peterson (knee), Gab Pound, Paige Trudgeon (knee)

GOLD COAST

B: L.Ahrens 7 D.Davies 3

HB: W.Randell 15 D.D'Arcy 20 N.McLaughlin 11

C: A.Gee 24 C.Whitfort 4 E.Keaney 30

HF: K.Howarth 23 T.Bohanna - C 12 M.Brancatisano 5

F: J.Membrey 21 J.Dupuy 27

Foll: L.Bella 2 C.Rowbottom 8 A.Drennan 33

I/C: M.Girvan 25 C.Fitzpatrick 9 J.Stanton 17 L.Single 13 G.Clayden 18

Emerg: J.Smith 1 G.Biedenweg-Webster 16 T.Meyer 34

New faces: Maddy Brancatisano, Darcie Davies, Clara Fitzpatrick, Alana Gee, Meara Girvan, Niamh McLaughlin, Jordan Membrey

Notable absences: Vivien Saad (calf)

Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Norwood Oval, 2.35pm ACST

ADELAIDE

B: K.Mueller 13 C.Randall - C 26

HB: S.Goodwin 11 Z.Prowse 4 C.Biddell 12

C: S.Thompson 14 A.Hatchard 33 T.Charlton 25

HF: R.Martin 5 Y.Bonner 31 E.Jones 2

F: J.Allan 32 D.Ponter 15

Foll: C.Gould 1 E.Marinoff 10 A.Ballard 27

I/C: B.Tonon 28 N.Allen 8 M.Newman 17 M.McKinnon 21 N.Kelly 23

Emerg: J.Waterhouse 19 L.Whiteley 22 D.Varnhagen 9

New faces: Jess Allan, Yvonne Bonner, Sarah Goodwin

Notable absences: Sarah Allan (hamstring), Hannah Munyard (hip)

PORT ADELAIDE

B: A.Borg 21 H.Dunn 24

HB: M.MacLachlan 16 J.Cuthbertson 25 C.Hammond 28

C: A.Foley 3 E.Phillips - C 1 E.Boag 17

HF: J.Teakle 15 J.Mules 14 G.Houghton 27

F: A.Saint 8 I.Tahau 10

Foll: M.Scholz 29 A.Dowrick 5 J.Stewart 13

I/C: Y.Duursma 7 A.Ballard 19 O.Levicki 18 E.O'Dea 2 H.Ewings 12

Emerg: K.Pope 44 M.Keryk 26 L.Cockatoo-Motlap 30

New faces:

Notable absences:

Milestones:

Geelong v Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium, 5.05pm AEST

GEELONG

B: A.Johnson 2 C.Gunjaca 26

HB: C.Emonson 16 M.McDonald - C 11 G.Rankin 10

C: M.Bowen 1 G.Prespakis 41 N.Morrison 9

HF: K.Surman 7 K.Darby 8 J.Parry 5

F: C.Scheer 14 A.Moloney 45

Foll: E.Hoare 46 A.McDonald 3 D.Moloney 4

I/C: A.McDonald 39 R.Garing 12 M.Bragg 44 J.Crockett-Grills 6 Z.Friswell 20

Emerg: B.Plummer 19 O.Fuller 13 R.Kearns 22

New faces: Erin Hoare, Abbey McDonald, Aishling Moloney, Kate Surman

Notable absences: Shelley Scott (calf), Becky Webster (hamstring)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

B: B.Hunt 21 N.Ferres 16

HB: S.Hartwig 15 B.McFarlane 58 E.Bennetts 11

C: G.Lagioia 12 K.Coyne 22 R.Wilcox 37

HF: D.Bateman 8 I.Grant 3 D.Carruthers 14

F: G.Newton 5 K.McLeod 6

Foll: I.Pritchard 4 E.Georgostathis 17 J.Fitzgerald 23

I/C: C.Moody 13 E.Blackburn - C 2 A.Edmonds 33 K.Lynch 10 K.Lamb 27

Emerg: M.Gorham 26 H.Woodley 19 A.Smith 24

New faces:

Notable absences:

Milestones: Elle Bennetts - 50 games

Hawthorn v Essendon at Kinetic Stadium, 7.15pm AEST

HAWTHORN

B: J.Richardson 11 C.Brown 42

HB: A.Makur Chuot 34 A.McDonagh 13 M.Eardley 17

C: K.Ashmore 10 L.Stephenson 12 A.Gilroy 7

HF: B.Hipwell 19 S.Perkins 23 J.Fleming 5

F: M.Breed 4 S.Locke 21

Foll: T.Luke 22 T.Lucas-Rodd - C 18 K.Stratton 41

I/C: E.Bates 39 G.Bodey 3 T.Fellows 8 T.Smith 24 C.Baskaran 9

Emerg: T.Cunningham 1 E.Everist 25 B.Deed 15

New faces: Kristy Stratton (club debut), Mattea Breed (AFLW debut), Greta Bodey (club debut), Emily Bates (club debut)

Notable absences:

Milestones: Georgia Gee - 50 games

ESSENDON

B: G.Clarke 17 B.Brown 36

HB: B.Walker 9 E.Gamble 14 A.Van Loon 26

C: G.Gee 2 M.Prespakis 4 S.Van De Heuvel 27

HF: A.Clarke 33 S.Alexander 24 D.Bannister 3

F: B.Toogood - C 8 J.Wuetschner 21

Foll: S.Wales 30 S.Cain 20 P.Scott 32

I/C: M.Busch 28 K.Jacques 7 G.Nanscawen 5 A.Radford 22 J.Vogt 10

Emerg: L.Cutting 18 D.Marshall 6 A.Barba 11

New faces: Brooke Brown, Georgia Clarke, Kodi Jacques, Georgia Nanscawen, Brooke Walker

Notable absences: Alex Morcom (ankle), Mia Van Dyk (hip)

Sunday, September 3

North Melbourne v St Kilda at Blundstone Arena, 1.05pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

B: J.Ferguson 20 S.Wright 17

HB: N.Bresnehan 12 E.Kearney - C 9 E.O'Shea 14

C: T.Gatt 8 J.Garner 25 A.Smith 15

HF: B.Eddey 3 E.King 60 A.O'Loughlin 6

F: T.Randall 16 E.Gavalas 22

Foll: K.Rennie 26 M.King 23 A.Riddell 7

I/C: E.Shannon 11 K.Shierlaw 33 R.Tripodi 19 L.Pullar 24 L.Burke 29 A.Considine 27 L.McGrath 1 T.Craven 5

New faces: Ruby Tripodi (AFLW debut)

Notable absences:

Milestones:

ST KILDA

B: A.Burke 3 B.Jakobsson 8

HB: H.Priest - C 14 G.Kelly 11 E.Friend 16

C: T.Smith 6 M.McDonald 1 G.Patrikios 21

HF: J.Wardlaw 30 N.Stevens 2 J.Lambert 9

F: B.Pinchin 24 N.Xenos 27

Foll: S.Nalder 34 A.Richards 22 O.Vesely 23

I/C: H.Stuart 18 S.Watson 12 M.Boyd 29 S.Chiocci 17 N.Plane 32 D.Guttridge 5 E.McKinnon 10 C.Matthews 28

New faces: Beth Pinchin (AFLW debut)

Notable absences:

Milestones: Jesse Wardlaw - 50 games

Brisbane v Richmond at Brighton Homes Arena, 3.05pm AEST

BRISBANE

B: P.Monahan 11 S.Campbell 20

HB: B.Koenen - C 3 N.Grider 10 J.Ellenger 5

C: O.O'Dwyer 9 C.Svarc 25 S.Conway 12

HF: L.Postlethwaite 6 D.Davidson 14 R.Svarc 29

F: T.Smith 31 C.Hodder 21

Foll: T.Hickie 2 I.Dawes 17 A.Anderson 18

I/C: D.Heslop 23 C.Mullins 28 E.Smith 26 J.Pregelj 24 A.McKee 33 M.Pauga 27 C.Wendland 4 P.Boltz 15

New faces: Charlie Mullins, Jade Pregelj, Ella Smith, Caitlin Wendland, Poppy Boltz

Notable absences: Ellie Hampson (knee)

RICHMOND

B: L.McClelland 16 R.Miller 15

HB: B.Lynch 20 M.Shevlin 35 E.Sheerin 2

C: K.Dempsey 19 G.Egan 1 S.D'Arcy 12

HF: K.Cox 17 E.Yassir 27 S.Reid 25

F: K.Brennan - C 3 C.Greiser 9

Foll: G.Seymour 28 M.Conti 4 E.McKenzie 22

I/C: J.Woods 29 M.Eastman 8 C.Wicksteed 24 P.Kelly 14 M.Macdonald 38 J.Hosking 11 C.Jones L.Graham 18

New faces:

Notable absences:

Milestones:

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at North Sydney Oval, 3.05pm AEST

SYDNEY

B: T.Kennedy 29 B.Tarrant 20

HB: E.Heads 12 L.McEvoy - C 9 B.Smith 11

C: A.Newman 16 L.Gardiner 31 L.Steane 21

HF: R.Privitelli 19 B.Lochland 1 S.Hurley 25

F: C.Molloy 5 M.Beruldsen 37

Foll: A.Morphett 7 C.Hamilton 10 B.Kennedy 2

I/C: L.Szigeti 28 R.Sargent-Wilson 6 P.Sheppard 4 J.O'Sullivan 24 A.Mitchell 8 P.McCarthy 15 A.Whelan 22 E.Vale 23

New faces:

Notable absences:

Milestones:

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

B: P.Randall 21 K.Smith 4

HB: C.Dalton 11 G.Hill 19 T.Evans 18

C: J.Hicks 29 N.Barr 8 M.Brazendale 23

HF: Z.Goldsworthy 7 H.Zreika 24 A.Parker 3

F: G.Garnett 17 B.Mowbray 31

Foll: F.Davies 20 A.Lister 14 A.Eva - C 2

I/C: C.McCormick 25 T.Germech 15 R.Beeson 6 C.Miller 9 J.Grierson 10 J.Doyle 5 T.Cattle 40 A.Dallaway 30

New faces: Fleur Davies (AFLW debut)

Notable absences:

Milestones:

Fremantle v West Coast at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 3.05pm AWST

FREMANTLE

B: S.Verrier 5 L.Pugh 32

HB: A.Stannett 4 M.Scanlon 6 E.O'Driscoll 3

C: E.Antonio 12 K.Bowers 2 J.Cregg 23

HF: A.Mulholland 33 J.Low 30 A.Runnalls 22

F: S.Wielstra 24 G.O'Sullivan 9

Foll: M.Strom 21 H.Miller - C 19 A.Tighe 10

I/C: O.Lally 14 M.Kauffman 25 D.East 8 M.Hyde 28 A.Hetheringtn 29 M.Tuhakaraina 13 T.Mulder 26 S.Gibbs 16

New faces: Joanna Cregg, Tahleah Mulder

Notable absences: Serena Gibbs, Nikki Nield, Roxy Roux (leg), Phil Seth (hand)

WEST COAST

B: K.Gibson 2 S.Goranova 8

HB: B.Smith 14 S.McDonald 35 C.Thomas 3

C: D.Hooker 17 I.Lewis 6 E.Roberts 4

HF: M.Western 21 J.Sedunary 10 A.McCarthy 11

F: S.Davison 28 L.Wakfer 1

Foll: S.Lakay 23 C.Rowley 5 E.Swanson - C 13

I/C: E.Hartill 25 K.Bartlett 20 J.Britton 18 E.Humphries 12 19 A.Franklin E.Elkington 29 Z.Wakfer 16 E.Gooch 31

New faces: Emily Elkington (AFLW debut), Lauren Wakfer (AFLW debut)

Notable absences:

Milestones: