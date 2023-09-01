THREE of the biggest names in the AFLW will officially begin the next chapters of their respective careers when they run out in new colours on Sunday in round one of the 2023 NAB AFLW season.
Jesse Wardlaw (St Kilda), Caitlin Greiser (Richmond) and Chloe Molloy (Sydney) have all been named in their new sides’ teams after crossing over during the off-season.
Lucy McEvoy, who joined Molloy at the Swans after crossing from Carlton has also been selected in their round one side, while Teagan Germech and Fleur Davies will make their AFLW debuts for Greater Western Sydney.
Kate Shierlaw will line-up against her former side when North Melbourne faces St Kilda on Sunday, while Darcy Guttridge has not been named in the Saints' starting 21.
Ariana Hetherington and Jo Cregg will make their AFLW debuts for Fremantle in the Western Derby, as will young ruck Lauren Wakfer for West Coast.
Sunday, September 3
North Melbourne v St Kilda at Blundstone Arena, 1.05pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
B: J.Ferguson 20 S.Wright 17
HB: N.Bresnehan 12 E.Kearney - C 9 E.O'Shea 14
C: T.Gatt 8 J.Garner 25 A.Smith 15
HF: B.Eddey 3 E.King 60 A.O'Loughlin 6
F: T.Randall 16 K.Shierlaw 33
Foll: K.Rennie 26 M.King 23 A.Riddell 7
I/C: E.Shannon 11 E.Gavalas 22 R.Tripodi 19 L.Pullar 24 T.Craven 5
Emerg: A.Considine 27 L.Burke 29 L.McGrath 1
New faces: Lulu Pullar, Eliza Shannon, Kate Shierlaw, Ruby Tripodi
Notable absences: Hannah Bowey (shin), Jenna Bruton (calf)
ST KILDA
B: N.Plane 32 B.Jakobsson 8
HB: H.Priest - C 14 G.Kelly 11 E.Friend 16
C: T.Smith 6 M.McDonald 1 S.Chiocci 17
HF: J.Wardlaw 30 N.Stevens 2 H.Stuart 18
F: B.Pinchin 24 N.Xenos 27
Foll: S.Nalder 34 J.Lambert 9 O.Vesely 23
I/C: A.Richards 22 S.Watson 12 M.Boyd 29 G.Patrikios 21 A.Burke 3
Emerg: D.Guttridge 5 E.McKinnon 10 C.Matthews 28
New faces: Maddie Boyd, Steph Chiocci, Grace Kelly, Jaimee Lambert, Beth Pinchin, Nat Plane, Jesse Wardlaw, Serene Watson
Notable absences: Rosie Dillon, Nat Exon, Bec Ott (Achilles), Renee Saulitis (ACL), Darcy Guttridge, Erin McKinnon
Milestones: Jesse Wardlaw - 50 games
Brisbane v Richmond at Brighton Homes Arena, 3.05pm AEST
BRISBANE
B: P.Monahan 11 S.Campbell 20
HB: B.Koenen - C 3 N.Grider 10 J.Ellenger 5
C: O.O'Dwyer 9 C.Svarc 25 S.Conway 12
HF: L.Postlethwaite 6 D.Davidson 14 R.Svarc 29
F: T.Smith 31 C.Hodder 21
Foll: T.Hickie 2 I.Dawes 17 A.Anderson 18
I/C: D.Heslop 23 C.Mullins 28 E.Smith 26 J.Pregelj 24 A.McKee 33
Emerg: M.Pauga 27 C.Wendland 4 P.Boltz 15
New faces: Charlie Mullins, Jade Pregelj, Ella Smith
Notable absences: Ellie Hampson (knee), Mikaya Pauga
RICHMOND
B: L.McClelland 16 R.Miller 15
HB: B.Lynch 20 M.Shevlin 35 E.Sheerin 2
C: K.Dempsey 19 G.Egan 1 S.D'Arcy 12
HF: K.Cox 17 E.Yassir 27 S.Reid 25
F: K.Brennan - C 3 C.Greiser 9
Foll: G.Seymour 28 M.Conti 4 E.McKenzie 22
I/C: C.Jones 5 J.Hosking 11 L.Graham 18 P.Kelly 14 M.Macdonald 38
Emerg: M.Eastman 8 J.Woods 29 C.Wicksteed 24
New faces: Caitlin Greiser, Courtney Jones
Notable absences: Sarah Hosking (hamstring), Meagan Kiely (back)
Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at North Sydney Oval, 3.05pm AEST
SYDNEY
B: T.Kennedy 29 B.Tarrant 20
HB: E.Heads 12 L.McEvoy - C 9 B.Smith 11
C: A.Newman 16 L.Gardiner 31 L.Steane 21
HF: R.Privitelli 19 B.Lochland 1 S.Hurley 25
F: C.Molloy 5 M.Beruldsen 37
Foll: A.Morphett 7 C.Hamilton 10 B.Kennedy 2
I/C: L.Szigeti 28 R.Sargent-Wilson 6 P.Sheppard 4 J.O'Sullivan 24 A.Mitchell 8
Emerg: P.McCarthy 15 A.Whelan 22 E.Vale 23
New faces: Montana Beruldsen, Laura Gardiner, Tanya Kennedy, Lucy McEvoy, Alice Mitchell, Chloe Molloy, Julie O'Sullivan
Notable absences: Montana Ham (foot), Lexi Hamilton (knee), Alana Woodward
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
B: J.Hicks 29 P.Randall 21
HB: C.Dalton 11 G.Hill 19 T.Evans 18
C: J.Doyle 5 N.Barr 8 M.Brazendale 23
HF: Z.Goldsworthy 7 H.Zreika 24 A.Parker 3
F: G.Garnett 17 B.Mowbray 31
Foll: F.Davies 20 A.Lister 14 A.Eva - C 2
I/C: C.McCormick 25 K.Smith 4 A.Dallaway 30 T.Germech 15 R.Beeson 6
Emerg: J.Grierson 10 C.Miller 9 T.Cattle 40
New faces: Fleur Davies, Teagan Germech
Notable absences: Isabel Huntington (ACL), Isadora McLeay (ACL), Emily Pease (ACL), Jas Grierson
Fremantle v West Coast at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 3.05pm AWST
FREMANTLE
B: S.Verrier 5 L.Pugh 32
HB: A.Stannett 4 M.Scanlon 6 E.O'Driscoll 3
C: E.Antonio 12 K.Bowers 2 J.Cregg 23
HF: A.Mulholland 33 A.Tighe 10 A.Runnalls 22
F: S.Wielstra 24 G.O'Sullivan 9
Foll: M.Strom 21 H.Miller - C 19 J.Low 30
I/C: O.Lally 14 M.Kauffman 25 D.East 8 M.Hyde 28 A.Hetherington 29
Emerg: M.Tuhakaraina 13 T.Mulder 26 S.Gibbs 16
New faces: Joanna Cregg, Ariana Hetherington
Notable absences: Serena Gibbs, Nikki Nield, Roxy Roux (leg), Phil Seth (hand)
WEST COAST
B: K.Gibson 2 E.Hartill 25
HB: B.Smith 14 S.McDonald 35 C.Thomas 3
C: D.Hooker 17 I.Lewis 6 E.Roberts 4
HF: M.Western 21 A.Franklin 19 A.McCarthy 11
F: S.Davison 28 L.Wakfer 1
Foll: S.Lakay 23 J.Sedunary 10 E.Swanson - C 13
I/C: S.Goranova 8 K.Bartlett 20 J.Britton 18 E.Elkington 29 C.Rowley 5
Emerg: E.Humphries 12 Z.Wakfer 16 E.Gooch 31
New faces: Emily Elkington, Amy Franklin, Lauren Wakfer
Notable absences: Beth Schilling (wrist), Aimee Schmidt, Evie Gooch