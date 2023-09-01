The teams are in for the first round of the 2023 NAB AFLW season

Caitlin Greiser, Jesse Wardlaw and Chloe Molloy. Pictures: AFL Photos

THREE of the biggest names in the AFLW will officially begin the next chapters of their respective careers when they run out in new colours on Sunday in round one of the 2023 NAB AFLW season.

Jesse Wardlaw (St Kilda), Caitlin Greiser (Richmond) and Chloe Molloy (Sydney) have all been named in their new sides’ teams after crossing over during the off-season.

Lucy McEvoy, who joined Molloy at the Swans after crossing from Carlton has also been selected in their round one side, while Teagan Germech and Fleur Davies will make their AFLW debuts for Greater Western Sydney.

Kate Shierlaw will line-up against her former side when North Melbourne faces St Kilda on Sunday, while Darcy Guttridge has not been named in the Saints' starting 21.

Ariana Hetherington and Jo Cregg will make their AFLW debuts for Fremantle in the Western Derby, as will young ruck Lauren Wakfer for West Coast.

Sunday, September 3

North Melbourne v St Kilda at Blundstone Arena, 1.05pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

B: J.Ferguson 20 S.Wright 17

HB: N.Bresnehan 12 E.Kearney - C 9 E.O'Shea 14

C: T.Gatt 8 J.Garner 25 A.Smith 15

HF: B.Eddey 3 E.King 60 A.O'Loughlin 6

F: T.Randall 16 K.Shierlaw 33

Foll: K.Rennie 26 M.King 23 A.Riddell 7

I/C: E.Shannon 11 E.Gavalas 22 R.Tripodi 19 L.Pullar 24 T.Craven 5

Emerg: A.Considine 27 L.Burke 29 L.McGrath 1

New faces: Lulu Pullar, Eliza Shannon, Kate Shierlaw, Ruby Tripodi

Notable absences: Hannah Bowey (shin), Jenna Bruton (calf)

ST KILDA

B: N.Plane 32 B.Jakobsson 8

HB: H.Priest - C 14 G.Kelly 11 E.Friend 16

C: T.Smith 6 M.McDonald 1 S.Chiocci 17

HF: J.Wardlaw 30 N.Stevens 2 H.Stuart 18

F: B.Pinchin 24 N.Xenos 27

Foll: S.Nalder 34 J.Lambert 9 O.Vesely 23

I/C: A.Richards 22 S.Watson 12 M.Boyd 29 G.Patrikios 21 A.Burke 3

Emerg: D.Guttridge 5 E.McKinnon 10 C.Matthews 28

New faces: Maddie Boyd, Steph Chiocci, Grace Kelly, Jaimee Lambert, Beth Pinchin, Nat Plane, Jesse Wardlaw, Serene Watson

Notable absences: Rosie Dillon, Nat Exon, Bec Ott (Achilles), Renee Saulitis (ACL), Darcy Guttridge, Erin McKinnon

Milestones: Jesse Wardlaw - 50 games

Brisbane v Richmond at Brighton Homes Arena, 3.05pm AEST

BRISBANE

B: P.Monahan 11 S.Campbell 20

HB: B.Koenen - C 3 N.Grider 10 J.Ellenger 5

C: O.O'Dwyer 9 C.Svarc 25 S.Conway 12

HF: L.Postlethwaite 6 D.Davidson 14 R.Svarc 29

F: T.Smith 31 C.Hodder 21

Foll: T.Hickie 2 I.Dawes 17 A.Anderson 18

I/C: D.Heslop 23 C.Mullins 28 E.Smith 26 J.Pregelj 24 A.McKee 33

Emerg: M.Pauga 27 C.Wendland 4 P.Boltz 15

New faces: Charlie Mullins, Jade Pregelj, Ella Smith

Notable absences: Ellie Hampson (knee), Mikaya Pauga

RICHMOND

B: L.McClelland 16 R.Miller 15

HB: B.Lynch 20 M.Shevlin 35 E.Sheerin 2

C: K.Dempsey 19 G.Egan 1 S.D'Arcy 12

HF: K.Cox 17 E.Yassir 27 S.Reid 25

F: K.Brennan - C 3 C.Greiser 9

Foll: G.Seymour 28 M.Conti 4 E.McKenzie 22

I/C: C.Jones 5 J.Hosking 11 L.Graham 18 P.Kelly 14 M.Macdonald 38

Emerg: M.Eastman 8 J.Woods 29 C.Wicksteed 24

New faces: Caitlin Greiser, Courtney Jones

Notable absences: Sarah Hosking (hamstring), Meagan Kiely (back)

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at North Sydney Oval, 3.05pm AEST

SYDNEY

B: T.Kennedy 29 B.Tarrant 20

HB: E.Heads 12 L.McEvoy - C 9 B.Smith 11

C: A.Newman 16 L.Gardiner 31 L.Steane 21

HF: R.Privitelli 19 B.Lochland 1 S.Hurley 25

F: C.Molloy 5 M.Beruldsen 37

Foll: A.Morphett 7 C.Hamilton 10 B.Kennedy 2

I/C: L.Szigeti 28 R.Sargent-Wilson 6 P.Sheppard 4 J.O'Sullivan 24 A.Mitchell 8

Emerg: P.McCarthy 15 A.Whelan 22 E.Vale 23

New faces: Montana Beruldsen, Laura Gardiner, Tanya Kennedy, Lucy McEvoy, Alice Mitchell, Chloe Molloy, Julie O'Sullivan

Notable absences: Montana Ham (foot), Lexi Hamilton (knee), Alana Woodward

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

B: J.Hicks 29 P.Randall 21

HB: C.Dalton 11 G.Hill 19 T.Evans 18

C: J.Doyle 5 N.Barr 8 M.Brazendale 23

HF: Z.Goldsworthy 7 H.Zreika 24 A.Parker 3

F: G.Garnett 17 B.Mowbray 31

Foll: F.Davies 20 A.Lister 14 A.Eva - C 2

I/C: C.McCormick 25 K.Smith 4 A.Dallaway 30 T.Germech 15 R.Beeson 6

Emerg: J.Grierson 10 C.Miller 9 T.Cattle 40

New faces: Fleur Davies, Teagan Germech

Notable absences: Isabel Huntington (ACL), Isadora McLeay (ACL), Emily Pease (ACL), Jas Grierson

Fremantle v West Coast at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 3.05pm AWST

FREMANTLE

B: S.Verrier 5 L.Pugh 32

HB: A.Stannett 4 M.Scanlon 6 E.O'Driscoll 3

C: E.Antonio 12 K.Bowers 2 J.Cregg 23

HF: A.Mulholland 33 A.Tighe 10 A.Runnalls 22

F: S.Wielstra 24 G.O'Sullivan 9

Foll: M.Strom 21 H.Miller - C 19 J.Low 30

I/C: O.Lally 14 M.Kauffman 25 D.East 8 M.Hyde 28 A.Hetherington 29

Emerg: M.Tuhakaraina 13 T.Mulder 26 S.Gibbs 16

New faces: Joanna Cregg, Ariana Hetherington

Notable absences: Serena Gibbs, Nikki Nield, Roxy Roux (leg), Phil Seth (hand)

WEST COAST

B: K.Gibson 2 E.Hartill 25

HB: B.Smith 14 S.McDonald 35 C.Thomas 3

C: D.Hooker 17 I.Lewis 6 E.Roberts 4

HF: M.Western 21 A.Franklin 19 A.McCarthy 11

F: S.Davison 28 L.Wakfer 1

Foll: S.Lakay 23 J.Sedunary 10 E.Swanson - C 13

I/C: S.Goranova 8 K.Bartlett 20 J.Britton 18 E.Elkington 29 C.Rowley 5

Emerg: E.Humphries 12 Z.Wakfer 16 E.Gooch 31

New faces: Emily Elkington, Amy Franklin, Lauren Wakfer

Notable absences: Beth Schilling (wrist), Aimee Schmidt, Evie Gooch