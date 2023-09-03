Monique Conti and Stella Reid after Richmond's win over Brisbane at Brighton Homes Arena in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CAITLIN Greiser was the hero in her first game for Richmond, thumping through the match-winning goal from 40m to topple Brisbane by six points at Brighton Homes Arena on Sunday.

In a ripping contest between two top four teams from last season, captain Katie Brennan gave her team a chance by levelling scores inside the final five minutes before Greiser had her moment.

After winning a free kick for pinning Brisbane skipper Bre Koenen holding the ball, the former Saint went back and hammered her set shot post high with the breeze to complete the 6.4 (40) to 5.4 (34) victory.

The Tigers had to withstand 60 nervous seconds at the end with the ball close to the Lions' goal, but they hung on to complete the upset.

Mon Conti (26 disposals, eight clearances and a goal) was magnificent for the victors, helping to turn the tide after Richmond trailed by 18 points during the second term.

The superstar left the field in the dying stages appearing to favour her left ankle.

Grace Egan (20), Ellie McKenzie (15) and Eilish Sheerin (14) were also instrumental, while Brennan's two goals proved crucial.

The Lions were best served by Belle Dawes, who finished with 17 disposals, while League best and fairest Ally Anderson (22) was also prolific.

Brisbane looked at its run-and-gun best in the opening quarter, using the strong breeze to grab a two-goal advantage at the first change, but perhaps didn't cash in as it would have liked.

After some poor entries going forward early in the game, they adjusted, with Charlotte Mullins kicking a goal with her first kick in AFLW and Taylor Smith adding another minutes later.

Dakota Davidson kicked truly from a contested mark early in the second term to give the hosts an 18-point lead, but that's when Richmond bit back. Hard.

Captain Brennan started the revival with a superb running goal from 45m before superstar Conti continued the resurgence with a magnificent one-on-one win over Phoebe Monahan and skilful checkside finish from close range.

When Emelia Yassir and Courtney Jones kicked goals before half-time, Richmond had kicked four on the trot and carried a six-point lead to the main break.

The game was stuck between the 50m arcs in the third quarter and it took a terrific Sophie Conway set shot from the left hand boundary line to level the scores at the final change and set up a grandstand finish.

Did you see that?

In her first AFLW game, things could not have started better for young Lion Charlotte Mullins, who kicked a goal with her first touch in the big time. After being drafted prior to season seven, Mullins sat out to complete her final year of school, but wasted no time in making her mark on debut. After taking a mark at the top of the goalsquare from a cleverly centred Orla O'Dwyer kick, Mullins went back and slotted the goal, much to the excitement of her teammates.

Charlotte Mullins in action during the match between Brisbane and Richmond at Brighton Homes Arena in round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The moment

With her team trailing by a goal and less than five minutes remaining, it took a piece of Katie Brennan brilliance to keep the door ajar for the Tigers. With Ellie McKenzie able to step around Ally Anderson and kick the ball long inside 50, Brennan was able to outwork reliable Lion Nat Grider to take a contested mark near the top of the goalsquare. Her resulting goal levelled the scores before Caitlin Greiser was able to finish the job moments later.

Up next

Richmond has just a five day turnaround to prepare for a bumper Friday night clash against Adelaide at Ikon Park, while the Lions travel to South Australia to take on Port Adelaide at Alberton Oval on Saturday afternoon.

00:41 Smith salutes after hungry Lions set up another goal Taylor Smith nails this major to extend her side's lead late in the first term

00:38 Brilliant Brennan doing what she does best Katie Brennan gives her side their first major with this sensational kick early in the second quarter

00:16 Conti all class as usual in coolest of finishes Monique Conti's explosiveness is there for all to see with this brilliant passage of play giving her side their second goal of the afternoon

00:37 Clever Jones uses the breeze to perfection Courtney Jones puts her side in front with this incredible goal late in the second term

00:54 Double delight gives Tigers back the lead Back-to-back goals from Katie Brennan and Caitlin Greisner puts the Tigers in front late in the fourth term

03:18 AFLW last two mins: Tigers surge late to pip Lions The thrilling final moments between Brisbane and Richmond in round one

05:03 AFLW Highlights: Brisbane v Richmond The Lions and Tigers clash in round one of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

BRISBANE 2.1 3.1 4.3 5.4 (34)

RICHMOND 0.1 4.1 4.3 6.4 (40)

GOALS

Brisbane: Davidson 2, Conway, Mullins, T.Smith

Richmond: Brennan 2, Conti, Greiser, Jones, Yassir

BEST

Brisbane: Dawes, O'Dwyer, Anderson, Conway, T.Smith, Hickie

Richmond: Conti, Egan, Brennan, Sheerin, Cox, McKenzie

INJURIES

Brisbane: Nil

Richmond: Conti (ankle)

Reports: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Brighton Homes Arena