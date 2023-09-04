IT WAS a fun start to the AFLW Fantasy competition with tens of thousands of excited competitors riding the ups and downs of being a Fantasy coach.

The round began with a huge return game from Bri Davey (131) who was a popular option for Fantasy coaches due to her 30 per cent price discount. She was the second highest scorer of round one behind Georgie Prespakis (147).

It was the value players who coaches celebrated the most. Laura Gardiner (100) offered value as a FWD who played in the Swans' midfield, while Matilda Scholz (76) was the pick of the rookie ruck; a strategy which Gemma has been spruiking on the podcast during the pre-season.

AFLW FANTASY Pick your team NOW

While there was a lot of fun, the first challenge game ahead of the last game. The most selected player in AFLW Fantasy, Kiara Bowers, was a late withdrawal due to knee soreness. The coaches who made the move to Emma Swanson (104) would've been stoked. Those that held are hoping that the gun Docker will return this weekend.

Emma Swanson in action for West Coast during round six, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

It has certainly mixed things up with captain selections important over the next couple of rounds.

Plenty of your questions are answered on the new episode of the Official AFLW Fantasy Podcast featuring Warnie from The Traders and Gemma Bastiani from AFL.com.au.

Episode guide

0:30 - Managing the Kiara Bowers' late out while on air!

3:15 - Laura Gardiner is Gemma's winner of the week.

4:30 - The rookie ruck on-field play was a winner with Matilda Scholz's 76.

6:20 - Marianna Anthony was the rookie-priced player of the week.

9:55 - Is Bri Davey a must-have this week?

12:15 - Geelong had two players in the top three scorers as they were the highest scoring club of round one?

15:00 - Harriet Cordner delivered as a $300k defender.

17:30 - Will we see Kiara Bowers play in round two?

20:25 - Gemma reveals her first trades.

25:40 - Expect bigger price movements in AFLW Fantasy compared to AFL Fantasy.

28:10 - Is Lucy Single a good target based on midfield usage?

30:05 - "If I was to have my round one again..." - What Warnie would change about his starting side.

33:10 - Be across the earlier games on Friday and Saturday in round two.