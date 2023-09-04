Melbourne's win in the NAB AFLW season opener has put the Demons into pole position in the McClelland Trophy race

Paxy Paxman in action during Melbourne's win over Collingwood in AFLW round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has shot to an early lead in the McClelland Trophy race, putting the Demons in the box seat for the $1 million prize on offer to the eventual winner.

The Dees' dominant 42-point win over Collingwood in the NAB AFLW season opener helped them leapfrog the Pies into first place on the combined ladder, which takes into account a club's results in the men's and women's seasons.

Melbourne was fourth after the men's season, but jumped up to first after knocking off the Magpies, while losses by Brisbane and Port Adelaide mean that pair remains anchored on 68 points.

The other big mover after AFLW round one was Adelaide (up three places to seventh), while the Western Bulldogs have dropped five spots from ninth to 14th after their heavy loss to Geelong.

The McClelland Trophy was relaunched this year to include AFLW, with $1 million in prizemoney up for grabs to be shared between the club and all its players.

Four points are awarded for AFL wins and two for AFL draws, while eight points are granted for AFLW wins and four for AFLW draws, given the fact the AFLW season runs for only 10 rounds.

