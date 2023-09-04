Paxy Paxman in action during Melbourne's win over Collingwood in AFLW round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has shot to an early lead in the McClelland Trophy race, putting the Demons in the box seat for the $1 million prize on offer to the eventual winner.

The Dees' dominant 42-point win over Collingwood in the NAB AFLW season opener helped them leapfrog the Pies into first place on the combined ladder, which takes into account a club's results in the men's and women's seasons.

Melbourne was fourth after the men's season, but jumped up to first after knocking off the Magpies, while losses by Brisbane and Port Adelaide mean that pair remains anchored on 68 points.

05:16

AFLW Highlights: Melbourne v Collingwood

The Demons and Magpies clash in round one of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

The other big mover after AFLW round one was Adelaide (up three places to seventh), while the Western Bulldogs have dropped five spots from ninth to 14th after their heavy loss to Geelong.

The McClelland Trophy was relaunched this year to include AFLW, with $1 million in prizemoney up for grabs to be shared between the club and all its players.

Four points are awarded for AFL wins and two for AFL draws, while eight points are granted for AFLW wins and four for AFLW draws, given the fact the AFLW season runs for only 10 rounds.

McClelland Trophy ladder after AFLW round one

Team

Pts

%

Melbourne

72

127.26

Collingwood

72

123.47

Brisbane

68

122.25

Port Adelaide

68

110.85

Carlton

62

113.13

Sydney

58

110.06

Adelaide

52

118.16

GWS

52

106.61

St Kilda

52

105.17

Essendon

52

90.72

Geelong

50

115.01

Richmond

50

94.00

Western Bulldogs

48

105.73

Fremantle

48

97.13

Gold Coast

36

91.72

Hawthorn

28

79.81

North Melbourne

20

73.39

West Coast

12

53.20

 