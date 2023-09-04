Bri Davey during Collingwood's game against Melbourne in R1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD'S Bri Davey has been rewarded for her best-on-ground showing the AFLW season opener, picking up a perfect 10 coaches' votes despite her side's loss to Melbourne.

Davey was one of six players to get 10 votes from the opening weekend of games, alongside Richmond's Mon Conti, North Melbourne's Jasmine Garner, Adelaide's Niamh Kelly, Sydney's Ally Morphett and Geelong's Georgie Prespakis.

Davey was the only Magpie to poll on Friday night for her dominant 35-disposal game, with Melbourne's Kate Hore the best of the Demons with seven votes.

ICYMI, R1: Swans break through, North's slick showing, Dees' new era

Elsewhere, Maddy Prespakis and Bonnie Toogood couldn't be split in Essendon's win over Hawthorn, with both getting nine votes each.

It was a similar story in the final game of the round, with both West Coast's Ella Roberts and Fremantle's Laura Pugh getting nine votes.

Melbourne v Collingwood

10 - Brianna Davey (COLL)
7 - Kate Hore (MELB)
5 - Shelley Heath (MELB)
3 - Tyla Hanks (MELB)
3 - Alyssa Bannan (MELB)
2 - Tayla Harris (MELB)

  • 00:33

    Superb scenes as Demons unfurl flag

    Melbourne has unfurled its premiership flag in style ahead of their opening game in the 2023 NAB AFLW competition

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Brilliant Bannan bags season's opening goal

    Alyssa Bannan does what she does best and finds the big sticks with class to snare the first major of the new campaign

    AFLW
  • 00:39

    Brown back in town with rousing running major

    Tarni Brown reels in a super grab on the burst and makes no mistake with the finish

    AFLW
  • 00:30

    New Pie catches the eye with silky soccer finish

    Collingwood recruit Nell Morris-Dalton gets swarmed by her new teammates after snaring this dazzling goal

    AFLW
  • 00:39

    Returning Davey feels the love with well-deserved goal

    Magpies skipper Brianna Davey adds to her stunning start to the season with a major in her comeback game

    AFLW
  • 00:48

    Hore shows what's in store with first as skipper

    New Demons captain Kate Hore starts to hit her straps in the third term with some important plays including a goal

    AFLW
  • 00:27

    Heath brings the heat with sizzling second goal

    Shelley Heath caps off a stunning first game of the season with this cracking major in the last

    AFLW
  • 05:16

    AFLW Highlights: Melbourne v Collingwood

    The Demons and Magpies clash in round one of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:08

    AFLW full post-match, R1: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after round one's match against Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 02:12

    Skipper produces ripper in Dees' delight

    Kate Hore stands up when needed most in her first game as captain, proving pivotal in Melbourne's second-half onslaught

    AFLW
  • 05:08

    AFLW full post-match, R1: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round one's match against Collingwood

    AFLW
  • 11:03

    AFLW Mini-Match: Melbourne v Collingwood

    Extended highlights of the Demons and Magpies clash in round one of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

Carlton v Gold Coast

9 - Darcy Vescio (CARL)
7 - Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)
5 - Marianna Anthony (CARL)
3 - Jessica Dal Pos (CARL)
2 - Abbie McKay (CARL)
2 - Claudia Whitfort (GCFC)
1 - Jess Good (CARL)
1 - Harriet Cordner (CARL)

  • 00:30

    Vescio trademark class hands Blues opener

    Darcy Vescio takes a brilliant grab and converts truly for Carlton's first goal of the season

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Rowbottom rough and tumble the perfect response

    Charlie Rowbottom goes in hard and nails Gold Coast's first major

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Vescio strikes lightning with cracking curler

    Darcy Vescio nails a super snap from the boundary after sticking a great grab

    AFLW
  • 00:43

    McKay lights up Ikon with electric running ripper

    Abbie McKay drills a beauty at pace as Carlton runs hot

    AFLW
  • 02:52

    AFLW last two mins: Desperate Blues hold off surging Suns

    Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Carlton and Gold Coast in round one, 2023

    AFLW
  • 05:44

    AFLW Highlights: Carlton v Gold Coast

    The Blues and Suns clash in round one of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 01:50

    Vescio's starring role proves the difference for Blues

    Darcy Vescio boots three majors and puts on a show in Carlton's opening round victory

    AFLW
  • 06:21

    AFLW full post-match, R1: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after round one's match against Gold Coast

    AFLW
  • 06:24

    AFLW full post-match, R1: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round one's match against Carlton

    AFLW
  • 10:23

    AFLW Mini-Match: Carlton v Gold Coast

    Extended highlights of the Blues and Suns clash in round one of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

Adelaide v Port Adelaide

10 - Niamh Kelly (ADEL)
8 - Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)
5 - Anne Hatchard (ADEL)
3 - Abbey Dowrick (PORT)
2 - Erin Phillips (PORT)
2 - Gemma Houghton (PORT)

  • 00:41

    Skipper feeds Bonner for feel-good ripper on return

    Yvonne Bonner notches a major in her comeback to footy after a delightful pass from captain Chelsea Randall

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Houghton hangs and then goes bang

    Gemma Houghton reels in a super mark and makes no mistake with the finish

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Saint salutes after threading first against ex-club

    Port recruit Ash Saint drills a ripping shot to land her first goal in new colours against her former side

    AFLW
  • 00:32

    Charlton crafts beauty as Crows begin charge

    Teah Charlton nails a brilliant major as Adelaide starts to gain some control

    AFLW
  • 00:37

    Ewings pinged for sling and then brings home stunner

    Hannah Ewings gets penalised for a dangerous tackle and then drills a massive effort later in the term

    AFLW
  • 05:49

    AFLW Highlights: Adelaide v Port Adelaide

    The Crows and Power clash in round one of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:13

    AFLW full post-match, R1: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after round one's match against Port Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 04:32

    AFLW full post-match, R1: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round one's match against Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 02:54

    Kelly claims AFLW Showdown medal after eye-catcher

    Niamh Kelly showcases her tantalising speed in a stellar outing to be adjudged best on ground

    AFLW
  • 10:14

    AFLW Mini-Match: Adelaide v Port Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Crows and Power clash in round one of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

Geelong v Western Bulldogs

10 - Georgie Prespakis (GEEL)
7 - Amy McDonald (GEEL)
5 - Jacqueline Parry (GEEL)
4 - Julia Crockett-Grills (GEEL)
3 - Kate Surman (GEEL)
1 - Ellie Blackburn (WB)

  • 00:36

    Morrison's ripper caps off super Cats start

    Nina Morrison snags this brilliant goal just before the quarter-time siren to give her side a handy cushion

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Pumped-up Scheer steers it from long range

    Amy Scheer lets out a roar after delivering this superb finish to add to her side's hot start

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Dogs' woes continue as Bennetts goes down

    Elle Bennetts looks to have injured her knee following this incident at the conclusion of the second quarter

    AFLW
  • 01:04

    Hartwig's double delight breaks Dogs' drought

    Sarah Hartwig makes her presence felt up forward as she nails her side's first two majors of the match

    AFLW
  • 00:24

    Parry party as third piles on more pain

    Jacqui Parry delivers this brilliant finish to give herself a hat-trick of majors

    AFLW
  • 05:30

    AFLW Highlights: Geelong v Western Bulldogs

    The Cats and Bulldogs clash in round one of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:57

    AFLW full post-match, R1: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round one's match against Western Bulldogs

    AFLW
  • 03:59

    AFLW full post-match, R1: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after round one's match against Geelong

    AFLW
  • 10:23

    AFLW Mini-Match: Geelong v Western Bulldogs

    Extended highlights of the Cats and Bulldogs clash in round one of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

Hawthorn v Essendon

9 - Madison Prespakis (ESS)
9 - Bonnie Toogood (ESS)
4 - Emily Bates (HAW)
3 - Tamara Luke (HAW)
3 - Georgia Nanscawen (ESS)
2 - Jasmine Fleming (HAW)

  • 00:23

    Booming Brown brings Hawks back in it

    Catherine Brown nails this brilliant long-range effort to give her side the perfect start to the second term

    AFLW
  • 00:29

    Hawks nab another as McDonagh snaps it home

    Aine McDonagh nails this sensational goal to level proceedings

    AFLW
  • 00:23

    Bonnie proves she's too good

    Bonnie Toogood nails her second major with this ripping kick to put her side back in front

    AFLW
  • 00:30

    Crafty Clarke extends Dons' lead

    Amber Clarke puts through her side's second goal on the trot to give them a two-goal buffer

    AFLW
  • 04:58

    AFLW Highlights: Hawthorn v Essendon

    The Hawks and Bombers clash in round one of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 06:00

    AFLW full post-match, R1: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after round one's match against Hawthorn

    AFLW
  • 04:15

    AFLW full post-match, R1: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round one's match against Essendon

    AFLW
  • 10:23

    AFLW Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Essendon

    Extended highlights of the Hawks and Bombers clash in round one of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

North Melbourne v St Kilda

10 - Jasmine Garner (NMFC)
8 - Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)
4 - Mia King (NMFC)
3 - Jasmine Ferguson (NMFC)
3 - Emma King (NMFC)
2 - Emma Kearney (NMFC)

  • 00:36

    Garner burst and brilliance brings opener in 20 seconds

    Jasmine Garner drills a ripping major after winning the opening centre clearance

    AFLW
  • 00:39

    King turns rover with beautiful bender

    Emma King crumbs with class and snaps to perfection

    AFLW
  • 00:57

    Saints' double blunder hands young Roo special moment

    Alice O'Loughlin converts before Ruby Tripodi nails her first career major after St Kilda gives away two 50-metre penalties

    AFLW
  • 00:37

    Randall and the Roos bounce away after electric Gatt play

    Tahlia Randall gets great separation to bag her second major after Taylah Gatt's terrific burst and centering kick

    AFLW
  • 00:36

    Patrikios finishes with class to Saints' delight

    Georgia Patrikios nails her first goal of the season to give St Kilda late confidence

    AFLW
  • 05:21

    AFLW Highlights: North Melbourne v St Kilda

    The Kangaroos and Saints clash in round one of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:56

    AFLW full post-match, R1: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after round one's match against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 04:23

    AFLW full post-match, R1: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after round one's match against St Kilda

    AFLW
  • 10:14

    AFLW Mini-Match: North Melbourne v St Kilda

    Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Saints clash in round one of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

Brisbane v Richmond

10 - Monique Conti (RICH)
7 - Katie Brennan (RICH)
5 - Dakota Davidson (BL)
4 - Kate Dempsey (RICH)
3 - Ellie McKenzie (RICH)
1 - Catherine Svarc (BL)

  • 00:41

    Smith salutes after hungry Lions set up another goal

    Taylor Smith nails this major to extend her side's lead late in the first term

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Brilliant Brennan doing what she does best

    Katie Brennan gives her side their first major with this sensational kick early in the second quarter

    AFLW
  • 00:16

    Conti all class as usual in coolest of finishes

    Monique Conti's explosiveness is there for all to see with this brilliant passage of play giving her side their second goal of the afternoon

    AFLW
  • 00:37

    Clever Jones uses the breeze to perfection

    Courtney Jones puts her side in front with this incredible goal late in the second term

    AFLW
  • 00:54

    Double delight gives Tigers back the lead

    Back-to-back goals from Katie Brennan and Caitlin Greisner puts the Tigers in front late in the fourth term

    AFLW
  • 03:18

    AFLW last two mins: Tigers surge late to pip Lions

    The thrilling final moments between Brisbane and Richmond in round one

    AFLW
  • 05:03

    AFLW Highlights: Brisbane v Richmond

    The Lions and Tigers clash in round one of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:08

    AFLW full post-match, R1: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after round one's match against Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 07:13

    AFLW full post-match, R1: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after round one's match against Richmond

    AFLW
  • 10:35

    AFLW Mini-Match: Brisbane v Richmond

    Extended highlights of the Lions and Tigers clash in round one of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney

10 - Ally Morphett (SYD)
8 - Alyce Parker (GWS)
6 - Laura Gardiner (SYD)
4 - Chloe Molloy (SYD)
2 - Tarni Evans (GWS)

  • 00:46

    Parker picks up where she left off with opener

    GWS gun Alyce Parker notches the first goal of the game after a strong mark

    AFLW
  • 00:41

    Nicola raises the Barr with stunning strike

    GWS surrounds Nicola Barr after the utility lands this super effort

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Beruldsen breathes life into Swans with first kick, first goal

    Montana Beruldsen gets swarmed by teammates after snaring a crafty major on debut

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Garnett proving a threat as she nets two

    Georgia Garnett showcases her wonderful forward craft with a pair of gems

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Mesmerising Molloy lights up crowd with truly magical major

    Swans co-captain Chloe Molloy lifts her side with an absolutely outrageous first goal in new colours

    AFLW
  • 00:55

    Molloy repeats the dose with another out of this world

    Chloe Molloy once again electrifies all with a stunning banana goal to edge the Swans in front

    AFLW
  • 03:46

    AFLW last two mins: Swans hold on for historic first win

    The thrilling final moments between Sydney and GWS in round one

    AFLW
  • 05:45

    AFLW Highlights: Sydney v GWS

    The Swans and Giants clash in round one of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 07:00

    AFLW full post-match, R1: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after round one's match against Sydney

    AFLW
  • 05:26

    AFLW full post-match, R1: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after round one's match against GWS

    AFLW
  • 10:09

    AFLW Mini-Match: Sydney v GWS

    Extended highlights of the Swans and Giants clash in round one of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW

Fremantle v West Coast

9 - Ella Roberts (WCE)
9 - Laura Pugh (FRE)
5 - Mim Strom (FRE)
3 - Aine Tighe (FRE)
2 - Emma Swanson (WCE)
1 - Emma O'Driscoll (FRE)
1 - Angelique Stannett (FRE)

  • 00:56

    Dockers find perfect start through terrific Tighe finish

    Fremantle gets off to the perfect start with a clever goal off the ground eventually awarded to Aine Tighe

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Antonio extends lead for Fremantle with super finish

    Ebony Antonio gets on the board as the Dockers kick away

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Tight angle no problem for mercurial Tighe finish

    Aine Tighe shows all her skill with an unbelievable finish from the boundary

    AFLW
  • 00:32

    Eagles off the mark as Gibson goals from distance

    Kellie Gibson hits it sweetly as she converts the set shot

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Franklin fires one through against ex-side

    Amy Franklin kicks a brilliant goal against her former club to edge West Coast closer to taking the lead

    AFLW
  • 02:39

    AFLW full post-match, R1: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after round one's match against West Coast

    AFLW
  • 04:33

    AFLW Highlights: Fremantle v West Coast

    The Dockers and Eagles clash in round one of the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 02:48

    AFLW full post-match, R1: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after round one's match against Fremantle

    AFLW
  • 11:31

    AFLW Mini-Match: Fremantle v West Coast

    Extended highlights of the Dockers and Eagles clash in round one of the 2023 NAB AFL Women's Competition

    AFLW

LEADERBOARD

10 - Monique Conti RICH
10 - Brianna Davey COLL
10 - Jasmine Garner NMFC
10 - Niamh Kelly ADEL
10 - Ally Morphett SYD
10 - Georgie Prespakis GEEL
9 - Madison Prespakis ESS
9 - Laura Pugh FRE
9 - Ella Roberts WCE
9 - Bonnie Toogood ESS
9 - Darcy Vescio CARL
8 - Ebony Marinoff ADEL
8 - Alyce Parker GWS
8 - Ashleigh Riddell NMFC
7 - Katie Brennan RICH
7 - Kate Hore MELB
7 - Amy McDonald GEEL
7 - Charlie Rowbottom - GCFC
6 - Laura Gardiner SYD
5 - Marianna Anthony CARL
5 - Dakota Davidson BL
5 - Anne Hatchard ADEL
5 - Shelley Heath MELB
5 - Jacqueline Parry GEEL
5 - Mim Strom FRE