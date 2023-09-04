The coaches' votes are in for round one of the 2023 season

Bri Davey during Collingwood's game against Melbourne in R1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD'S Bri Davey has been rewarded for her best-on-ground showing the AFLW season opener, picking up a perfect 10 coaches' votes despite her side's loss to Melbourne.

Davey was one of six players to get 10 votes from the opening weekend of games, alongside Richmond's Mon Conti, North Melbourne's Jasmine Garner, Adelaide's Niamh Kelly, Sydney's Ally Morphett and Geelong's Georgie Prespakis.

Davey was the only Magpie to poll on Friday night for her dominant 35-disposal game, with Melbourne's Kate Hore the best of the Demons with seven votes.

Elsewhere, Maddy Prespakis and Bonnie Toogood couldn't be split in Essendon's win over Hawthorn, with both getting nine votes each.

It was a similar story in the final game of the round, with both West Coast's Ella Roberts and Fremantle's Laura Pugh getting nine votes.

Melbourne v Collingwood

10 - Brianna Davey (COLL)

7 - Kate Hore (MELB)

5 - Shelley Heath (MELB)

3 - Tyla Hanks (MELB)

3 - Alyssa Bannan (MELB)

2 - Tayla Harris (MELB)

Carlton v Gold Coast

9 - Darcy Vescio (CARL)

7 - Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)

5 - Marianna Anthony (CARL)

3 - Jessica Dal Pos (CARL)

2 - Abbie McKay (CARL)

2 - Claudia Whitfort (GCFC)

1 - Jess Good (CARL)

1 - Harriet Cordner (CARL)

Adelaide v Port Adelaide

10 - Niamh Kelly (ADEL)

8 - Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)

5 - Anne Hatchard (ADEL)

3 - Abbey Dowrick (PORT)

2 - Erin Phillips (PORT)

2 - Gemma Houghton (PORT)

Geelong v Western Bulldogs

10 - Georgie Prespakis (GEEL)

7 - Amy McDonald (GEEL)

5 - Jacqueline Parry (GEEL)

4 - Julia Crockett-Grills (GEEL)

3 - Kate Surman (GEEL)

1 - Ellie Blackburn (WB)

Hawthorn v Essendon

9 - Madison Prespakis (ESS)

9 - Bonnie Toogood (ESS)

4 - Emily Bates (HAW)

3 - Tamara Luke (HAW)

3 - Georgia Nanscawen (ESS)

2 - Jasmine Fleming (HAW)

North Melbourne v St Kilda

10 - Jasmine Garner (NMFC)

8 - Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)

4 - Mia King (NMFC)

3 - Jasmine Ferguson (NMFC)

3 - Emma King (NMFC)

2 - Emma Kearney (NMFC)

Brisbane v Richmond

10 - Monique Conti (RICH)

7 - Katie Brennan (RICH)

5 - Dakota Davidson (BL)

4 - Kate Dempsey (RICH)

3 - Ellie McKenzie (RICH)

1 - Catherine Svarc (BL)

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney

10 - Ally Morphett (SYD)

8 - Alyce Parker (GWS)

6 - Laura Gardiner (SYD)

4 - Chloe Molloy (SYD)

2 - Tarni Evans (GWS)

Fremantle v West Coast

9 - Ella Roberts (WCE)

9 - Laura Pugh (FRE)

5 - Mim Strom (FRE)

3 - Aine Tighe (FRE)

2 - Emma Swanson (WCE)

1 - Emma O'Driscoll (FRE)

1 - Angelique Stannett (FRE)

LEADERBOARD

10 - Monique Conti RICH

10 - Brianna Davey COLL

10 - Jasmine Garner NMFC

10 - Niamh Kelly ADEL

10 - Ally Morphett SYD

10 - Georgie Prespakis GEEL

9 - Madison Prespakis ESS

9 - Laura Pugh FRE

9 - Ella Roberts WCE

9 - Bonnie Toogood ESS

9 - Darcy Vescio CARL

8 - Ebony Marinoff ADEL

8 - Alyce Parker GWS

8 - Ashleigh Riddell NMFC

7 - Katie Brennan RICH

7 - Kate Hore MELB

7 - Amy McDonald GEEL

7 - Charlie Rowbottom - GCFC

6 - Laura Gardiner SYD

5 - Marianna Anthony CARL

5 - Dakota Davidson BL

5 - Anne Hatchard ADEL

5 - Shelley Heath MELB

5 - Jacqueline Parry GEEL

5 - Mim Strom FRE