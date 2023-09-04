A shot on goal during Saturday's match between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs was incorrectly adjudicated as a behind, the AFL has confirmed

THE AFL has confirmed a behind kicked by Geelong star Georgie Prespakis should have been ruled a goal.

The All-Australian Cat had a running shot on goal in the second quarter with 4:30 left on the clock, which was called by the goal umpire as a point.

Prespakis celebrated with teammates before realising, and was visibly confused.

Geelong defeated the Western Bulldogs by 48 points on Saturday, with the disallowed goal not having any real bearing on the match.

An AFL spokesperson said the behind had been reviewed post-match and it was confirmed Prespakis' kick should have been a goal.

Prespakis recorded a career-high 34 disposals at 74 per cent efficiency against the Dogs (albeit with quarters running for an average extra two minutes this year), as well as 11 tackles, 10 clearances and 641m gained.

The ARC, which is used for goal reviews in the AFL men's competition is not employed in AFLW due to the number of community grounds hosting matches.