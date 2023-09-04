Elle Bennetts ruptured her ACL after landing awkwardly during round one's loss against Geelong, scans have confirmed

Elle Bennetts lies injured on the ground during AFLW round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SCANS have confirmed veteran Western Bulldog Elle Bennetts has ruptured her left ACL.

Bennetts, 33, landed awkwardly in a marking contest against Geelong, with her weight going in a different direction to where her leg had landed.

She has been ruled out for the season, adding to the Bulldogs' lengthy injury list, with a number of players having already had fairly interrupted pre-seasons.

"We’re all devastated for Elle – for it to happen in her 50th game as well is probably a bit of a nightmare for her," Bulldogs coach Nathan Burke said.

"One thing we know about Elle is that she is an utter professional, and will do everything she can to get back next AFLW season. She’s a wonderful team player.

"We’ll wrap our arms around her and her family, and make sure she’s okay. It’s tough to digest in your 50th game but she’ll have the support of the entire program and club."

Bennetts crossed from GWS to the Western Bulldogs ahead of season six in 2022, having joined the Giants as a netball-playing rookie.

Deanna Berry (leg), Millie Brown (knee), Brit Gutknecht (leg) and Elizabeth Snell (leg) are all also sidelined for at least the next two weeks.

Katie Lynch (Achilles), Alice Edmonds (shoulder) and Bri McFarlane (leg) all had to pass tests in order to play in the 48-point to the Cats.

The Bulldogs face Hawthorn this Sunday in Ballarat.