One of the biggest off-season AFLW changes was the introduction of an interchange cap, with round one showing that each club is approaching the new rule in a different way

THE FIRST round of the 2023 NAB AFLW season saw interchange caps introduced for the first time.

Sitting at a limit of 60 – with a free kick and a 50m penalty to be paid if that cap is exceeded – teams had to think hard about how often they swung changes.

Interchanges made between quarters do not count towards the tally of 60.

Sydney and West Coast made the fewest number of changes at 43 of their permitted 60, entrusting a smaller group of players with greater game time, with five players per side having 41-60 per cent time on ground.

Conversely, much more established sides in Brisbane and Adelaide made plenty of changes, sitting at 57, with Richmond topping the pack at 58 – Mon Conti's final-minute interchange with calf cramp pushing the Tigers to first spot.

Port Adelaide had the most even spread of game time across its team of 21, with every player managing at least 60 per cent time on ground.

Melbourne was also quite efficient, making 47 changes, but having only one player – young tall Georgia Campbell – sit under the 60 per cent mark.

"I feel like we were pretty conservative. It does allow players to get a bit more flow on the ground, you're not trying to rotate too often, so there is an upside," Melbourne coach Mick Stinear said post-match.

"But I don't think it affected us too much – the players have done a good job in taking ownership in rotation, because the runners are out there less, now. It's one more thing for the players, but they've adjusted really well."

Interestingly, Carlton appeared to use Taylor Ortlepp almost as a substitute option, the midfielder playing just 14 per cent game time. Fremantle also used debutant ruck Ariana Hetherington sparingly in support of Mim Strom, featuring in 15 per cent of the match, while Strom played 85 per cent.

Star Saint Georgia Patrikios had a knee issue late in pre-season and played just 51 per cent of the loss to North Melbourne.

