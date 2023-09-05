A general view of the round one, 2023 game between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FIRST round of the 2023 NAB AFLW season saw interchange caps introduced for the first time.

Sitting at a limit of 60 – with a free kick and a 50m penalty to be paid if that cap is exceeded – teams had to think hard about how often they swung changes.

Interchanges made between quarters do not count towards the tally of 60.

Sydney and West Coast made the fewest number of changes at 43 of their permitted 60, entrusting a smaller group of players with greater game time, with five players per side having 41-60 per cent time on ground.

Conversely, much more established sides in Brisbane and Adelaide made plenty of changes, sitting at 57, with Richmond topping the pack at 58 – Mon Conti's final-minute interchange with calf cramp pushing the Tigers to first spot.

Port Adelaide had the most even spread of game time across its team of 21, with every player managing at least 60 per cent time on ground.

Melbourne was also quite efficient, making 47 changes, but having only one player – young tall Georgia Campbell – sit under the 60 per cent mark.

"I feel like we were pretty conservative. It does allow players to get a bit more flow on the ground, you're not trying to rotate too often, so there is an upside," Melbourne coach Mick Stinear said post-match.

"But I don't think it affected us too much – the players have done a good job in taking ownership in rotation, because the runners are out there less, now. It's one more thing for the players, but they've adjusted really well."

Interestingly, Carlton appeared to use Taylor Ortlepp almost as a substitute option, the midfielder playing just 14 per cent game time. Fremantle also used debutant ruck Ariana Hetherington sparingly in support of Mim Strom, featuring in 15 per cent of the match, while Strom played 85 per cent.

Star Saint Georgia Patrikios had a knee issue late in pre-season and played just 51 per cent of the loss to North Melbourne.

Club

Interchanges

41-60% game time

Less than 40% game time

Adelaide

57/60

Sarah Goodwin

Montana McKinnon

Abbie Ballard

Yvonne Bonner

Brooke Tonon

0

Brisbane

57/60

Ella Smith

Analea McKee

0

Carlton

48/60

Annie Lee

Lily Goss

Daisy Walker

Taylor Ortlepp

Collingwood

49/60

Sabrina Frederick

Eliza James (inj.)
Erica Fowler

Essendon

46/60

Kodi Jacques

Jess Wuetschner

Ash Van Loon

0

Fremantle

50/60

Makaela Tuhakaraina

Megan Kauffman

Ariana Hetherington

Geelong

54/60

Mel Bragg

0

Gold Coast

54/60

Darcie Davies

 

GWS

56/60

Teagan Germech
Fleur Davies

Cambridge McCormick

0

Hawthorn

53/60

Akec Makur Chuot

0

Melbourne

47/60

Georgia Campbell

0

North Melbourne

51/60

Tess Craven

Ruby Tripodi

0

Port Adelaide

57/60

0

0

Richmond

58/60

Poppy Kelly

Meg Macdonald

Stella Reid

0

St Kilda

55/60

Georgia Patrikios

Maddie Boyd

0

Sydney

43/60

Julie O'Sullivan

Bella Smith

Lauren Szigeti

Ruby Sargent-Wilson

Alice Mitchell

0

West Coast

43/60

Amy Franklin

Kate Bartlett

Lauren Wakfer

Courtney Rowley

Charlie Thomas

0

Western Bulldogs

53/60

Elle Bennetts (inj.)

Keely Coyne

0