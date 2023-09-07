TWO HUGE upsets in round one of the 2023 NAB AFLW competition wreaked havoc on AFL.com.au's tipping competition, with reigning champion Michael Whiting having a less-than-ideal start to his title defence.
Much like her AFLW career, it didn't take Nina Morrison long to make an impact in the tipping race, finishing round one with eight correct tips to rocket to the top of the leaderboard.
Fresh off last week's scalp against Brisbane, three of our tipsters have backed Richmond to do it again against Adelaide, while four teams have received no love from our experts.
Our resident Western Australian Nathan Schmook has backed in Fremantle over Collingwood in Sunday afternoon's clash, while Greater Western Sydney's Isabel Huntington has loyally tipped her Giants to get the job done against reigning premier Melbourne.
Check out our experts' tips below.
NINA MORRISON
Adelaide - eight points
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Essendon
Melbourne
Last week: 8
Total: 8
GEMMA BASTIANI
Richmond - one point
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Geelong
Hawthorn
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Essendon
Melbourne
Last week: 7
Total: 7
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Adelaide - 14 points
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Essendon
Melbourne
Last week: 7
Total: 7
ISABEL HUNTINGTON
Adelaide - two points
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 7
Total: 7
SARAH OLLE
Richmond - eight points
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Essendon
Melbourne
Last week: 7
Total: 7
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Adelaide - 15 points
West Coast
Brisbane
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
North Melbourne
Essendon
Melbourne
Last week: 7
Total: 7
LUCY WATKIN
Richmond - four points
West Coast
Brisbane
Geelong
Hawthorn
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Essendon
Melbourne
Last week: 7
Total: 7
MICHAEL WHITING
Adelaide - 12 points
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Essendon
Melbourne
Last week: 7
Total: 7
SARAH BLACK
Adelaide - seven points
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Geelong
Hawthorn
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Essendon
Melbourne
Last week: 6
Total: 6
NAT EDWARDS
Adelaide - five points
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Geelong
Hawthorn
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Essendon
Melbourne
Last week: 6
Total: 6
TOTALS
Richmond 3-7 Adelaide
Gold Coast 8-2 West Coast
Port Adelaide 0-10 Brisbane
Sydney 0-10 Geelong
Western Bulldogs 6-4 Hawthorn
Collingwood 9-1 Fremantle
North Melbourne 10-0 Carlton
Essendon 10-0 St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney 1-9 Melbourne