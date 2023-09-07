AFL.com.au's expert AFLW tipping competition is back for 2023, featuring the newly crowned AFL tipping champion, Michael Whiting, and two new superstar players

TWO HUGE upsets in round one of the 2023 NAB AFLW competition wreaked havoc on AFL.com.au's tipping competition, with reigning champion Michael Whiting having a less-than-ideal start to his title defence.

Much like her AFLW career, it didn't take Nina Morrison long to make an impact in the tipping race, finishing round one with eight correct tips to rocket to the top of the leaderboard.

Fresh off last week's scalp against Brisbane, three of our tipsters have backed Richmond to do it again against Adelaide, while four teams have received no love from our experts.

Our resident Western Australian Nathan Schmook has backed in Fremantle over Collingwood in Sunday afternoon's clash, while Greater Western Sydney's Isabel Huntington has loyally tipped her Giants to get the job done against reigning premier Melbourne.

Check out our experts' tips below.

NINA MORRISON

Adelaide - eight points

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Essendon

Melbourne

Last week: 8

Total: 8

GEMMA BASTIANI

Richmond - one point

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Geelong

Hawthorn

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Essendon

Melbourne

Last week: 7

Total: 7

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Adelaide - 14 points

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Essendon

Melbourne

Last week: 7

Total: 7

ISABEL HUNTINGTON

Adelaide - two points

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Essendon

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 7

Total: 7

SARAH OLLE

Richmond - eight points

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Essendon

Melbourne

Last week: 7

Total: 7

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Adelaide - 15 points

West Coast

Brisbane

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

North Melbourne

Essendon

Melbourne

Last week: 7

Total: 7

LUCY WATKIN

Richmond - four points

West Coast

Brisbane

Geelong

Hawthorn

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Essendon

Melbourne

Last week: 7

Total: 7

MICHAEL WHITING

Adelaide - 12 points

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Geelong

Western Bulldogs

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Essendon

Melbourne

Last week: 7

Total: 7

SARAH BLACK

Adelaide - seven points

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Geelong

Hawthorn

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Essendon

Melbourne

Last week: 6

Total: 6

NAT EDWARDS

Adelaide - five points

Gold Coast

Brisbane

Geelong

Hawthorn

Collingwood

North Melbourne

Essendon

Melbourne

Last week: 6

Total: 6

TOTALS

Richmond 3-7 Adelaide

Gold Coast 8-2 West Coast

Port Adelaide 0-10 Brisbane

Sydney 0-10 Geelong

Western Bulldogs 6-4 Hawthorn

Collingwood 9-1 Fremantle

North Melbourne 10-0 Carlton

Essendon 10-0 St Kilda

Greater Western Sydney 1-9 Melbourne