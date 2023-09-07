TWO HUGE upsets in round one of the 2023 NAB AFLW competition wreaked havoc on AFL.com.au's tipping competition, with reigning champion Michael Whiting having a less-than-ideal start to his title defence.

Much like her AFLW career, it didn't take Nina Morrison long to make an impact in the tipping race, finishing round one with eight correct tips to rocket to the top of the leaderboard.

AFLW Top Five: Round one's best moments

The best moments from an action-packed round one of the 2023 NAB AFLW season

Fresh off last week's scalp against Brisbane, three of our tipsters have backed Richmond to do it again against Adelaide, while four teams have received no love from our experts.

Our resident Western Australian Nathan Schmook has backed in Fremantle over Collingwood in Sunday afternoon's clash, while Greater Western Sydney's Isabel Huntington has loyally tipped her Giants to get the job done against reigning premier Melbourne.

Check out our experts' tips below.

NINA MORRISON

Adelaide - eight points
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Essendon
Melbourne

Last week: 8
Total: 8

GEMMA BASTIANI

Richmond - one point
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Geelong
Hawthorn
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Essendon
Melbourne

Last week: 7
Total: 7

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Adelaide - 14 points
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Essendon
Melbourne

Last week: 7
Total: 7

ISABEL HUNTINGTON

Adelaide - two points
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Essendon
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 7
Total: 7

SARAH OLLE

Richmond - eight points
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Essendon
Melbourne

Last week: 7
Total: 7

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Adelaide - 15 points 
West Coast
Brisbane
Geelong
Western Bulldogs 
Fremantle 
North Melbourne
Essendon 
Melbourne

Last week: 7
Total: 7

LUCY WATKIN

Richmond - four points 
West Coast
Brisbane 
Geelong
Hawthorn 
Collingwood 
North Melbourne
Essendon
Melbourne

Last week: 7
Total: 7

MICHAEL WHITING

Adelaide - 12 points
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Geelong
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Essendon
Melbourne

Last week: 7
Total: 7

SARAH BLACK

Adelaide - seven points
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Geelong
Hawthorn
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Essendon
Melbourne

Last week: 6
Total: 6

NAT EDWARDS

Adelaide - five points
Gold Coast
Brisbane
Geelong
Hawthorn
Collingwood
North Melbourne
Essendon
Melbourne

Last week: 6
Total: 6

TOTALS

Richmond 3-7 Adelaide
Gold Coast 8-2 West Coast
Port Adelaide 0-10 Brisbane
Sydney 0-10 Geelong
Western Bulldogs 6-4 Hawthorn
Collingwood 9-1 Fremantle
North Melbourne 10-0 Carlton
Essendon 10-0 St Kilda
Greater Western Sydney 1-9 Melbourne