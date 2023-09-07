The teams are in for Friday and Saturday's games, with squads for Sunday

Kiara Bowers, Megan Fitzsimon and Ellie McKenzie. Pictures: AFL Photos

KIARA Bowers is set to play her first game for the season after sitting out last week with knee soreness, while Richmond star Ellie McKenzie and young Melbourne forward Megan Fitzsimon will miss through injury.

The Fremantle superstar has been named on the field while for the Dockers' Sunday clash against Collingwood, with Nikki Nield (nee Gore) and potential debutant Jae Flynn also named in the extended squad of 24.

Goal of the season winner Ashanti Bush will play her first game for 2023, coming in for Kalinda Howarth, who ruptured her ACL at training this week.

Opponent West Coast has made one change, dropping Kate Bartlett for Emma Humphries.

>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES

Melbourne speedster Fitzsimon was not on the Dees' injury list earlier this week, and her back injury paves the way for one of Maeve Chaplin (who missed last round with concussion), Charlotte Wilson or ACL duo Gab Colvin and Rhi Watt to play.

Former No.1 pick McKenzie (ankle) will miss Richmond's blockbuster clash with Adelaide, with Sarah Hosking returning from a hamstring injury.

The Crows have gone for a smaller line-up, bringing in Jess Waterhouse for ruck Montana McKinnon.

Learn More 20:27

Brisbane coach Craig Starcevich has responded to last week's loss by dropping recruit Jade Pregelj and debutant Ella Smith, with recruit Ellie Hampson and first-gamer Poppy Boltz coming into the team.

Young Power midfielder Sachi Syme returns from suspension, with Olivia Levicki making way, while Sydney tall Lexi Hamilton has recovered from an MCL complaint, replacing Bella Smith.

Collingwood has dropped Erica Fowler along with the injured Eliza James (syndesmosis), with Imogen Barnett, Emily Smith, Liv Barber, Imogen Evans or potential debutant Charlotte Blair among the possible inclusions.

Essendon has added last week's emergencies Dani Marshall, Leah Cutting and Alana Barba to its extended squad, while Geelong is backing the 21 who demolished the Western Bulldogs.

Learn More 08:11

Hawthorn will have to make at least one change – possibly the return of ruck Lucy Wales – after the suspension of Tamara Smith, while Carlton has lost defender Daisy Walker to a shoulder injury.

Tall Blues forward Phoebe McWilliams is likely to make her return from a calf injury (and serious foot injury last year), with tall back Paige Trudgeon named in the squad.

Young Giant Isadora McLeay will have to wait another week for her debut, now cleared to play after missing two seasons with a torn ACL, with Jas Grierson, Tess Cattle and draftee Caitlin Miller added to the squad.

North Melbourne has also brought in last week's emergencies in Lucy Burke, Ailish Considine and Liz McGrath(who all joined the Roos from other clubs last off-season), but is unlikely to make a change for its Sunday game.

Darcy Guttridge, Deanna Jolliffe and Nat Exon have been added to St Kilda's squad for its clash against the Bombers.

De Berry looks likely to return from a leg injury in a straight swap for Elle Bennetts (ACL), with Rylie Wilcox also in the mix after withdrawing late with illness last week.

Friday, September 8

Richmond v Adelaide at Ikon Park, 5.05pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: S.Hosking

Out: E.McKenzie (ankle)

ADELAIDE

In: J.Waterhouse

Out: M.McKinnon (omitted)

Milestone: Chelsea Randall - 50 games

Saturday, September 9

Gold Coast v West Coast at Heritage Bank Stadium, 11.05am AEST

GOLD COAST

In: A.Bush

Out: K.Howarth (knee)

Milestone: Jamie Stanton - 50 games

WEST COAST

In: E.Humphries

Out: K.Bartlett (omitted)

Milestone: Dana Hooker - 50 games

Port Adelaide v Brisbane at Alberton Oval, 12.35pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: S.Syme

Out: O.Levicki (omitted)

BRISBANE

In: E.Hampson, P.Boltz

Out: J.Pregelj (omitted), E.Smith (omitted)

Milestone: Sophie Conway - 50 games

Sydney v Geelong at North Sydney Oval, 1.05pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: A.Hamilton

Out: B.Smith (omitted)

Milestone: Aliesha Newman - 50 games

GEELONG

In: None

Out: None

Sunday, September 10

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn at Mars Stadium, 1.05pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: D.Berry, R.Wilcox, H.Woodley, A.Smith

Out: E.Bennetts (knee)

HAWTHORN

In: L.Wales, L.Elliott, E.Everist, B.Deed

Out: T.Smith (suspension)

Collingwood v Fremantle at Victoria Park, 1.05pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: I.Barnett, E.Smith, O.Barber, I.Evans, C.Blair

Out: E.James (ankle), E.Fowler (omitted)

FREMANTLE

In: K.Bowers, N.Nield, J.Flynn

Out: None

North Melbourne v Carlton at Arden Street, 3.05pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: L.Burke, A.Considine, L.McGrath

Out: None

CARLTON

In: G.Pound, P.McWilliams, P.Trudgeon, D.Finn

Out: D.Walker (shoulder)

Milestone: Phoebe McWilliams - 50 games

Essendon v St Kilda at Windy Hill, 3.05pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: D.Marshall, L.Cutting, A.Barba

Out: None

ST KILDA

In: D.Guttridge, D.Jolliffe, N.Exon

Out: None

Greater Western Sydney v Melbourne at Manuka Oval, 5.05pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: C.Miller, J.Grierson, T.Cattle

Out: None

Milestone: Nicola Barr - 50 games

MELBOURNE

In: M.Chaplin, G.Colvin, C.Wilson, R.Watt

Out: M.Fitzsimon (back)