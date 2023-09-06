The AFL has today released the names of 83 players invited to attend the 2023 AFLW Draft Combine.
The 2023 AFLW Draft Combine will showcase the country’s most talented draft-age girls footballers and will again be held across multiple locations across Australia throughout September and October.
The events hosted in Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia will be held in conjunction with the boys’ AFL State Draft Combine being held in those states.
Physical testing to be conducted will include the vertical jump, running vertical jump, 20-metre sprint, agility test and 2km time trial.
All players invited to attend the 2023 AFLW Draft Combine are eligible to be selected in the 2023 AFLW Draft which will be held following the 2023 NAB AFLW Season.
Selection to attend the 2023 AFLW Draft Combine was based on the number of nominations provided by AFLW recruiters, with all 18 clubs submitting a list of preferred attendees.
All states and territories have representatives invited to attend.
Details for the 2023 AFLW Draft Combine are below:
NEW SOUTH WALES
Date: Monday, September 25
Venue: Netball Central - Sydney Olympic Park
Number of players: 10
VICTORIA
Date: Sunday, October 8
Venue: Margaret Court Arena and AIA Centre
Number of players: 40
Featuring players from Victoria and Tasmania
QUEENSLAND
Date: Sunday, October 8
Venue: TBC
Number of players: 12
SOUTH AUSTRALIA
Date: Saturday, October 14
Venue: Nazareth College and Bridgestone Athletics Park
Number of players: 9
WESTERN AUSTRALIA
Date: Sunday, October 15
Venue: Curtin University
Number of players: 8
NORTHERN TERRITORY
Date: Friday, October 13 or Saturday, October 14
Venue: Northern Territory Sports Academy
Number of players: 4
Continue below to see the list of players invited to attend the 2023 AFLW Draft Combine. Additional players may be added ahead of each event.
|
NAME
|
SURNAME
|
STATE
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
Chloe
|
Adams
|
VIC
|
Geelong Falcons
|
Grovedale
|
Isabel
|
Bacon
|
VIC
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Collegians
|
Jacinta
|
Baldwick
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Coorparoo
|
Brooke
|
Barwick
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Glenorchy
|
Serina
|
Baukes
|
NSW-ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
UTS Bats
|
Kiara
|
Bischa
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Bond University
|
Kendra
|
Blattman
|
NSW-ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Sydney University
|
Brooke
|
Boileau
|
SA
|
South Adelaide
|
Mount Compass
|
Alissa
|
Brook
|
SA
|
South Adelaide
|
Victor Harbor
|
Molly
|
Brooksby
|
SA
|
Norwood
|
Golden Grove
|
Sophie
|
Butterworth
|
VIC
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Mornington
|
Cleo
|
Buttifant
|
NSW-ACT
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
Ainslie/Turvey Park
|
Ava
|
Campbell
|
VIC
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Vermont
|
Kyanne
|
Campbell
|
NT
|
Northern Territory Academy
|
Pioneer
|
Georgia
|
Clark
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Glenorchy
|
Georgie
|
Cleaver
|
WA
|
East Fremantle
|
Willetton
|
Holly
|
Cooper
|
NSW-ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Manly Warringah Wolves
|
Tyla
|
Crabtree
|
VIC
|
GWV Rebels
|
Redan
|
Lucille
|
Cronin
|
VIC
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Kew Comets
|
Rania
|
Crozier
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Aspley
|
Sophia
|
de Castella
|
NSW-ACT
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
Ainslie
|
Gabrielle
|
Eaton
|
NSW-ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Southern Power
|
Annabelle
|
Embelton
|
VIC
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
East Malvern
|
Mackenzie
|
Ford
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Kingborough
|
Keeley
|
Fullerton
|
VIC
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Eaglehawk
|
Amy
|
Gaylor
|
VIC
|
Calder Cannons
|
Strathmore
|
Shineah
|
Goody
|
SA
|
Woodville-West Torrens
|
Henley
|
Emily
|
Gough
|
VIC
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
East Malvern
|
Tsharni
|
Graham
|
NT
|
Northern Territory Academy
|
Palmerston Magpies
|
Liliana
|
Grassenis
|
WA
|
West Perth
|
Joondalup Kinross
|
Elaine
|
Grigg
|
SA
|
Central District
|
Broadview
|
Sarah
|
Grunden
|
VIC
|
Calder Cannons
|
Keilor
|
Lara
|
Hausegger
|
VIC
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Old Yarra Cobras
|
Jaime
|
Henry
|
WA
|
Swan Districts
|
Upper Swan
|
Tamara
|
Henry
|
VIC
|
Western Jets
|
Darley Devils
|
Jacinta
|
Hose
|
VIC
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Vermont
|
Lilu
|
Hung
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Aspley
|
Holly
|
Ifould
|
SA
|
South Adelaide
|
Willunga
|
Ava
|
Jordan
|
VIC
|
Northern Knights
|
Banyule
|
Kayley
|
Kavanagh
|
VIC
|
Calder Cannons
|
Strathmore
|
Lila
|
Keck
|
VIC
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Strathfieldsaye
|
Tshinta
|
Kendall
|
QLD
|
|
Bond University
|
Annabel
|
Kievit
|
NT
|
Northern Territory Academy
|
Waratah
|
Tunisha
|
Kikoak
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Old Scotch Collegians
|
Mylee
|
Leitch
|
WA
|
East Fremantle
|
Mundijong Centrals
|
Evie
|
Long
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Sandgate
|
Bianca
|
Lyne
|
VIC
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Tyabb
|
Chantal
|
Mason
|
VIC
|
Geelong Falcons
|
St Josephs
|
Josie
|
McCabe
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Bond University
|
Hayley
|
McLaughlin
|
VIC
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Blackburn
|
Sienna
|
McMullen
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Bond University
|
Cassie
|
McWilliam
|
NT
|
Swan Districts
|
Nightcliff
|
Olivia
|
Morris
|
NSW-ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Pennant Hills
|
Eva
|
O'Donnell
|
WA
|
Claremont
|
Subiaco
|
Bryde
|
O'Rourke
|
VIC
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Strathfieldsaye
|
Sophie
|
Peters
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Maroochydore
|
Alyssia
|
Pisano
|
VIC
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Rowville Knights
|
Anjelique
|
Raison
|
WA
|
East Fremantle
|
Willeton
|
Jemma
|
Ramsdale
|
VIC
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Pines
|
Jessica
|
Rentsch
|
VIC
|
GWV Rebels
|
Lake Wendouree
|
Jemma
|
Rigoni
|
VIC
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Ashburton
|
Meg
|
Robertson
|
VIC
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Berwick
|
Marnie
|
Robinson
|
NSW-ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
UTS Bats
|
Laura
|
Roy
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
University of Queensland
|
Amber
|
Schutte
|
VIC
|
Gippsland Power
|
Traralgon
|
Jasmine
|
Shepherd
|
VIC
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Beaumaris
|
Ella
|
Slocombe
|
WA
|
Claremont
|
Claremont
|
Kaitlyn
|
Srhoj
|
WA
|
Peel Thunder
|
Halls Head
|
Melanie
|
Staunton
|
NSW-ACT
|
GWS Giants Academy
|
East Coast Eagles/Ulladulla
|
Laura
|
Stone
|
VIC
|
Eastern Ranges
|
SBL Wolves
|
Georgia
|
Stubs
|
VIC
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Olinda Ferny Creek
|
Amber
|
Swan
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Maroochydore
|
Jasmyn
|
Thompson
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils
|
Ulverstone
|
Asha
|
Turner-Funk
|
NSW-ACT
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
Manly Warringah Wolves
|
Jess
|
Vukic
|
VIC
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Vermont
|
Zara
|
Walsh
|
SA
|
Sturt
|
Onkaparinga Valley
|
Kristie-Lee
|
Weston-Turner
|
VIC
|
Western Jets
|
Sunshine Heights
|
Kiera
|
Whiley
|
VIC
|
Western Jets
|
Hillside
|
Indiana
|
Williams
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Maroochydore
|
Mikayla
|
Williamson
|
VIC
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Pines
|
Piper
|
Window
|
SA
|
Glenelg
|
Morphettville Park
|
Lauren
|
Young
|
SA
|
West Adelaide
|
Goodwood Saints
|
Mia
|
Zielinski
|
VIC
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
East Malvern